Incredible signing if we can get it done - feels reminiscent of an LFC transfer of old, the kind that made us so successful in recent years. Player who seems right on the cusp of becoming a superstar and certainly the most exciting of the realistic names we've been linked to this summer, quite surprised no-one else is in for him actually (bar Newcastle who seem to have given up the ghost).



Credit where it's due, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is a superb start to a midfield rebuild. Get them a ball-winning friend and a pacy CB and I think we can all be happy with our business for the summer.