Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
POSITIVITY MOTHER FUCKERS!


Seriously, lock the thread.

Get Kone and we can all do a happy dance.


Goals from midfield, new invention!

Boom boom boom, everybody say Way-oh, way-oh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:07:05 am
I'm genuinely starting to think that the only way we'll see the rebuild that we need (at least two more midfielders and a defender) is by selling someone like Virgil or Alisson for £120-130m. Or Mo for a bit s than that.

Are you three pages behind?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:04:15 am
Like night follows dayAn absolute fraudhe must have his Twitter settings on alert when Joyce and Ornstein tweet then just rehashes their words

He tweeted the first news 40 mins ago, Ornstein 35 mins ago...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Hmm.....Song with his name not springing instantly to mind
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are two of the best we could have hoped for from an attacking perspective I think. Both can chip in with greatly needed goals and assists from the middle of the park. We could take the piss in front of goal next season, sort that leaky defence out and the Q is on again  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:07:05 am
I'm genuinely starting to think that the only way we'll see the rebuild that we need (at least two more midfielders and a defender) is by selling someone like Virgil or Alisson for £120-130m. Or Mo for a bit s than that.

And this is based on what exactly? It sounds like we are buying at least one more midfielder today, and people are now assuming we don't go after a 3rd based on very little
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:55:04 am
Is this fella decent?


Orny is reliable as they come. You were talking about him right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Incredible signing if we can get it done - feels reminiscent of an LFC transfer of old, the kind that made us so successful in recent years. Player who seems right on the cusp of becoming a superstar and certainly the most exciting of the realistic names we've been linked to this summer, quite surprised no-one else is in for him actually (bar Newcastle who seem to have given up the ghost).

Credit where it's due, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is a superb start to a midfield rebuild. Get them a ball-winning friend and a pacy CB and I think we can all be happy with our business for the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
YES BOYS!!

Love it. I've only seen one youtube video of him and some radars so this is mostly ignorance but he looks like exactly what we need for the RCM 8/10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I've only seen clips on Youtube, but I cannot deny I'm excited about Szoboszlai. Seems to fit very nicely in terms of what we want and certainly an exciting prospect.

Perhaps a slight worry regarding his ability to translate what he's done in a more physical league. But, yeah, I'm excited.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:09:06 am
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are two of the best we could have hoped for from an attacking perspective I think. Both can chip in with greatly needed goals and assists from the middle of the park. We could take the piss in front of goal next season, sort that leaky defence out and the Q is on again  ;D

Yeah that would be outstanding work, would probably prefer them two over Bellingham. Add a god of a DM and a CB and we could be looking at years unbeaten.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Get this sorted by midnight please!!

Mac allistair and Szobozlai as the 2 8s will be veryyy tasty.

I still think we need a DM and CB but god knows how much money we have left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If he does sign I'm not expecting a third midfielder, I suspect we will move on to a defender and that will be it for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:56 am
Hmm.....Song with his name not springing instantly to mind

"He's red Da Bu Di, Szoboszlai, Da bu dii, Szoboszlai, da bu di, Szoboszlai"

Could also change the da bu di to Domonick
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:09:06 am
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are two of the best we could have hoped for from an attacking perspective I think. Both can chip in with greatly needed goals and assists from the middle of the park. We could take the piss in front of goal next season, sort that leaky defence out and the Q is on again  ;D
Interesting we've basically gone the same way as Klopp's first side and seemingly rebuilt the attacking side first. Might be a few more mad results next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:07:42 am
Best guess is Szobo is the Mount alternative and the third midfielder was always between Gravenberch/Thuram/Kone?

Hope so because it would prove my Gravenberch as a 6 theory right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:06:21 am
Oooh, this is exciting!! Are we advanced enough in negotiations for us to start trying to turn "Big Bad John" (the Domestos "Big, Bad Dom" ad) into his theme song?

(Big John, big John)
Every match wearing nine you could see him arrive
He stood six-foot-six and weighed two-forty-five
Kinda broad at the shoulder and narrow at the hip
And everybody knew ya didn't give no lip to big John
(Big John, big John)
Big bad John (big John)


Big Ron Yeats :-)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Sorry, I'm going to be a child about this, but this looks very appealing and well balanced for a slightly more attacking mindset....Jones for Fabinho perhaps against stronger oppo.

Allison

TAA
Van Dijk
Konte
Robertson

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Fantastic news. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is huge improvement and statements.

CorballyRed is thinking how to turn this negatively and post 10 tweets in a row about FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Drinks Sangria, probably the best RAWK Scout with a couple of posts on Szoboszlai

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 27, 2022, 10:15:51 pm
Got 10 goals and 8 assists in all comps this season in 39 games, which for a 20 year old midfielder/wide forward in his first season at a new club in a new country, in a tougher league youd say was actually very decent.

Only missed 1 game this season with injury but maybe the adductor problem that kept him out for so long and kept recurring at Salzburg is a worry for Leipzig? He didnt play for the first half a season he was there. I like him so Im surprised to see him take a bit of a backwards step to Sociedad if he does go. Maybe theyve magicked some money from somewhere and its simply a case of paying a fee Leipzig cant turn down. His stats are pretty tasty for such a young player.

Just an odd one.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:02:27 am
Szoboszlai is the one. I just didnt entertain that we might be looking at someone in his price bracket. He feels like someone Man City pick up and he becomes world class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:54:01 am
One question, what makes you believe FSG will change strategy now?

You realise you're continuing this line of cynicism while everyone else is buzzing about an exceptional young midfielder being on the brink of signing, right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:57 am
Yeah that would be outstanding work, would probably prefer them two over Bellingham. Add a god of a DM and a CB and we could be looking at years unbeaten.

If we had signed Bellingham it would have been him and possibly a cheap centre half and done for the summer, just my guess anyway. I'm still hoping there is a third, more defensive minded midfielder of good quality, because to replace Milner/Keita/Ox with that + AMA/Szoboszlai would be excellent work.

Personally, I'd rather a third midfielder than a CB if we had to have one or the other, but I'd really like one of each tbf  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:12:49 am
Hope so because it would prove my Gravenberch as a 6 theory right.

Szoboszlai is the Bellingham alternative
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:56 am
Hmm.....Song with his name not springing instantly to mind

Just seen this on Twitter:  ;D

Dom Szoboszlai
Hush hush
Eye to eye
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:08:34 am
He tweeted the first news 40 mins ago, Ornstein 35 mins ago...


Yes he tweeted about Liverpool still being interested doing what he always does rehashing the previous days words
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:12:05 am
Interesting we've basically gone the same way as Klopp's first side and seemingly rebuilt the attacking side first. Might be a few more mad results next season

Bring it on I say but I'm hoping this more lively, young midfield gives us a kick up the arse and aids us defensively.

As for next season, all going well fitness wise we really should not be in a battle for top 4. Hopefully can win the Europa League too and have a squad good enough to compete in both the League/FA Cups.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Wild prediction: we're going to try Curtis Jones in the Fabinho role...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:15:58 am
Szoboszlai is the Bellingham alternative

I mean other than the fact they are completely different types of players and Szoboszlai fits more closely with the 8/10 position like Mount, yeah this statement holds up, good eye
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:08:56 am
Hmm.....Song with his name not springing instantly to mind

And Szo boszlai is great

Some other people anger can work out the rest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:50:08 am
So is he the same position as Thuram? Does this mean that Thuram is not a probable target? Whos the best of them? Do we still need a number 6?

Enlighten me.

Similar position to Thuram and unless we're looking at converting Thuram to a 6, then yes I'd say Szoboszlai is instead of him  also a better signing. He's definitely an 8 or possibly even a 10 (unlikely in our system) though, so yeah we might still be in for a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:10:21 am
The reports all seem to be genuine, rather than the usual mongs editing Tweets etc :D
Thanks. 😊👍

Hopefully we get it done then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:14 am
I mean other than the fact they are completely different types of players and Szoboszlai fits more closely with the 8/10 position like Mount, yeah this statement holds up, good eye

https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/de-bundesliga/2023/02/dominik-szoboszlai-transfer-news-jude-bellingham-alternative
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:04:15 am
Like night follows dayAn absolute fraudhe must have his Twitter settings on alert when Joyce and Ornstein tweet then just rehashes their words
Exactly, why people on here continue to quote him is beyond me, at least you get a bit of entertainment from Indy Kaila
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_

Dominik Szoboszlai has made it clear he wants to join Liverpool, who are pressing ahead to sign him. The club had a positive meeting with his reps on Monday, Newcastle have ended their interest in the midfielder and many of the other hurdles have been cleared.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:04:15 am
Like night follows dayAn absolute fraudhe must have his Twitter settings on alert when Joyce and Ornstein tweet then just rehashes their words

He tweeted before Joyce. He has his sources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Cracking stuff!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Too much positivity in here, Im waiting for Neil Jones to say its not really happening or King to come and say its Nunes were really in for
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: jlb on Today at 11:17:10 am
Wild prediction: we're going to try Curtis Jones in the Fabinho role...

Wild prediction:  I fucking hope not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:21:11 am
He tweeted before Joyce. He has his sources.
Read what he tweetedall nonsense
