Millie said that despite him and Jurgen wanting him to remain at the club, it was vetoed which i find fucking astounding.



Why is it astounding? That's exactly what should happen. Whilst the better managers deserve more of a say, you cannot have one making all the decisions in regards to the squad when they are only going to be here for a finite amount of time. And that's especially the case with Klopp whose maybe only fault is that he can be too loyal to players that want to stay. He's also on record as saying that he's needed convincing in regards to some of our most successful signings, so I think he's more than happy to go with others as long as there is a rationale to it.Also, for all we know, Klopp has told Milner that he wants him to stay whilst in the background telling the decision makers that he doesn't. He's hardly going tell him that he's too old and needs to fuck off when he still needs to get performances from him. So in that sense, the system we have in place can allow Klopp to make tough decisions with it not looking like he is the one making them, or that he supports them. That helps with player happiness and squad harmony.