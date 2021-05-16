« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:21:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:32 am
I think its obvious it would be a poor window. Personally I think another midfielder and defender is a poor window. Whats the point of bringing in sporting directors for only three signings when its unlikely any of those are stellar names.

Ultimately we have to see. Unless we are wanting to go on a very late splurge, its difficult to gauge. It could be as simple as the players who we want are at the U21 tournament and we are exploring other deals knowing that if we cant get those done then we have those at that tournament to fall back on.

Regardless, not anybody can confidently state that this isnt a new way of business for us.

Another midfielder and a defender is a poor window. But I would say two more midfielders only being signed now is a not perfect but ok window, depending on who we pick up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:21:31 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:17:29 am
Anyone else get the feeling we'll do a couple of deals very quickly soon? A bit like Arsenal this week and us back when we got Thiago and Jota.

Not getting the tingle at the mo. Hope so though.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:22:35 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:21:06 am
Another midfielder and a defender is a poor window. But I would say two more midfielders only being signed now is a not perfect but ok window, depending on who we pick up

Dont agree. I dont see why we cant get the problem positions sorted. This is not a 90 point team anymore, there are defenders out there who improve us. Failure to get them is an excuse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:24:46 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
The bit I find funny is that the posters objecting to the suggestion we have financial restrictions are the exact people lauding us for operating in a self-sustaining way. The exact posters who basically state that anyone who spends more than us as sports washers. 

Klopp has made it clear that we were under tight financial constraints when we were smashing it. So why do posters think things are going to be better when we have a massive CL-based hole in our finances? 

Or those that state Klopp is solely in charge of decisions on player retention/recruitment.

Millie said that despite him and Jurgen wanting him to remain at the club, it was vetoed which i find fucking astounding.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:25:31 am
Got this positive feeling that something will happen with Szoboszlai very soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:46 am
The club knows it needs a CB and 2 more CMs from what's been briefed. The vast majority of us know that's what we  need too. Everyone knows the dire consequences of leaving Klopp very short. 2 of the last 3 seasons, where the core nucleus were outstanding and should have been competing for trophies, we were let down by being short. There's the extra facet now that the squad has aged and needs significant surgery. There are no excuses at this point. I imagine there'll be some trying to excuse falling short 2 more CMs and a defender but that's par for the course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:26:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:22:35 am
Dont agree. I dont see why we cant get the problem positions sorted. This is not a 90 point team anymore, there are defenders out there who improve us. Failure to get them is an excuse.
Box midfield:
Back- Thiago, Fabinho, Bajcetic,
Front- Mac, Jones, Elliott

Hendo doing bits.

If we invert Trent then we might get away with one more midfielder only for the top of the box but in that case wed need a right back. We also need another centre back. Whichever way you look at it, we need 3 more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:27:18 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:27:21 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:27:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:22:35 am
Dont agree. I dont see why we cant get the problem positions sorted. This is not a 90 point team anymore, there are defenders out there who improve us. Failure to get them is an excuse.

Yeah there are defenders that help us, if for whatever reason we can't get it over the line though I feel three midfielders is enough for us to reach out goals next year (Top 4 and EL win) we would need a defender the next window, but I wouldn't be walking into the season thinking the team isn't good enough for what we want to do.

If we go into next year with holes in our midfield I would doubt we can do what we want to achieve
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:27:42 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:08:09 am
(🟢) NEW:

Liverpool have held talks with Szoboszlais representatives, but have thus far played down the extent of their interest given the overall cost. -
@_ChrisBascombe
 #LFC

(🟢) NEW:

with Liverpool assessing various options ahead of the new season and they are well aware of the deadline surrounding Szoboszlai. Liverpool has a long-established and respectful relationship with Leipzig. The extent of Liverpool and Newcastle Uniteds interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai should become clearer on Friday.. -
@_ChrisBascombe
 #LFC

He'll be on low wages there. It's the £60m that's causing us issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:03 am
I think we will be lucky to see one more substantial signing. Definitely not more than one without a major sale like Mo. One things for sure the massive rebuild we need isn't happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:15 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:49 am
Remember you are believing this guy..



He's a fucking love island reject chancer..
He is an example of what sky sports has become. Social media Bantz channel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:23 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:24:46 am
Or those that state Klopp is solely in charge of decisions on player retention/recruitment.

Millie said that despite him and Jurgen wanting him to remain at the club, it was vetoed which i find fucking astounding.

Why is that astonishing? Has Klopp been happy to see ANY of our ageing stars leave? If he had his way our squad would be even older than it is. This is why Klopp shouldn't have total control over every recruitment/ contract decision. We used to have a brilliant setup where there were people that could be trusted behind the scenes to make very good decisions, as well as Klopp. Are there still those people? People who could persuade Klopp as to the merits of Salah for example when he wanted someone else. Klopp is a miracle worker and we owe him so much, but when he and the team were at their best Klopp wasn't the sole decision maker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:35 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:27:21 am
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-and-newcastle-face-race-to-sign-60m-dominik-szoboszlai-0s399vhw9

Quote
RB Leipzig are braced for a potential surge of late interest in Dominik Szoboszlai, with Liverpool and Newcastle United among the potential suitors for the attacking midfielder.

A release clause that would allow the 22-year-old to leave for a set price in the region of £60 million expires today, meaning interested parties could face having to negotiate a higher fee should they wait until after the deadline has passed to open negotiations.

Despite their interest, Liverpools position has been that no offer was imminent but this will be put to the test as the clock ticks down, particularly if a rival club emerges and makes the running for the Hungary captain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:30:18 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:27:42 am
He'll be on low wages there. It's the £60m that's causing us issues.

This is becoming painful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:30:46 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:29:15 am
He is an example of what sky sports has become. Social media Bantz channel.

Exactly, clickbait wanker. Bet they sit there checking what type of news gets the most "interactions" and they know if they want it to explode it's like "say something about how they've got no money"..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:31:05 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 09:29:35 am


It's ok lads, it looks like we've got absolutely no idea what we're doing but I'm sure the recruitment team, despite it being mostly dismantled from when it was on top of its game, has everything under control.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:31:39 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:29:03 am
I think we will be lucky to see one more substantial signing. Definitely not more than one without a major sale like Mo. One things for sure the massive rebuild we need isn't happening.

Well we should get used to Europa with that then. I don't believe this is the case but if that's how the summer transpires we can't be expecting higher than 5th
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:31:41 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:32:23 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:32:46 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:24:46 am
Or those that state Klopp is solely in charge of decisions on player retention/recruitment.

Millie said that despite him and Jurgen wanting him to remain at the club, it was vetoed which i find fucking astounding.

Why is it astounding? That's exactly what should happen. Whilst the better managers deserve more of a say, you cannot have one making all the decisions in regards to the squad when they are only going to be here for a finite amount of time. And that's especially the case with Klopp whose maybe only fault is that he can be too loyal to players that want to stay. He's also on record as saying that he's needed convincing in regards to some of our most successful signings, so I think he's more than happy to go with others as long as there is a rationale to it.

Also, for all we know, Klopp has told Milner that he wants him to stay whilst in the background telling the decision makers that he doesn't. He's hardly going tell him that he's too old and needs to fuck off when he still needs to get performances from him. So in that sense, the system we have in place can allow Klopp to make tough decisions with it not looking like he is the one making them, or that he supports them. That helps with player happiness and squad harmony. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:33:21 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:32:23 am
Yes

Surely that's a good sign? Did not expect an article from him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:34:18 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:31:41 am
Is that Joyce?  :o
Weird isn't it. He doesn't usually put articles like that out, he's released it at the same time as Bascombe like they've been briefed by the club, but I can't fathom why the club would leak this information and I can't understand why we'd wait until the last minute to trigger the clause and I also can't understand why we'd wait for the clause to expire when, as Joyce says, it will make RB's position stronger.

It definitely feels like there's more to this than 'the club' is making out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:34:46 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:33:21 am
Surely that's a good sign? Did not expect an article from him.

Didn't really learn much from that article.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:35:57 am
If newcastle pay the release surely we match it

Joyce article confirms he is probably our  top target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:36:27 am
I thought Joyce never revealed our interest in a player until it was pretty much done? Or is Joycey creating a smokescreen for our real targets? Oh the dramas of a transfer window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:36:48 am
Imaggggg a 5pm Joyce tweet that we've met the clause. Would be pure, beautiful, emosh madness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:34 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:30:18 am
This whole thread is fucking painful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:38:16 am
Joyce & co clearly have info that LFC might pay the release clause today. Lets see what happens, Ornstein will probably post something clearer today if LFC are planning something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:38:20 am
My take

We want him but dont want to pay the full amount upfront.

We will want to negotiate a fee we are comfortable with where we can pay over a few years.

If Newcastle or someone else trigger the release clause today we would reluctantly do the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:42:06 am
If we don't even try and negotiate and just walk away from another universal favourite then it's going to ramp up the pressure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:43:58 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:42:06 am
If we don't even try and negotiate and just walk away from another universal favourite then it's going to ramp up the pressure.

Ramp up the pressure to who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:19 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:33:21 am
Surely that's a good sign? Did not expect an article from him.
Its a pretty nothing article. We like him but havent bid yet, and might not bid. But we like him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:46:02 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:43:58 am
Ramp up the pressure to who?

FSG
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15275 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »
Quote from: jboy14 on Today at 09:46:02 am
FSG
From weirdo 15 year olds on Twitter? Sure they will be shitting it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15276 on: Today at 09:48:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:15:49 am
Remember you are believing this guy..



He's a fucking love island reject chancer..

Insufferable quim, this decades Gareth Cheeseman
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15277 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: jboy14 on Today at 09:46:02 am
FSG

They don't give a shit mate  ;D

John Henry will be sitting on his yacht with his bint giving zero fucks about us challenging.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15278 on: Today at 09:50:57 am »
This thread has gone off the deep end.

Might be worth closing Twitter and just coming back when something actually happens?  There's an awful lot of people getting hypothetically mad on here about a point in the future we aren't at yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15279 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:29:03 am
I think we will be lucky to see one more substantial signing. Definitely not more than one without a major sale like Mo. One things for sure the massive rebuild we need isn't happening.

Considering they've ignored glaring issues in the squad for several windows, if they now decide they're not even going to bother in the window they've had their boys in the media promise us was going to be the perfect oppurtunity for a massive "rebuild" we may as well give up on the idea of competeting for anything other than Europa spots for the foreseeable.

Would be particularly apt for Newcastle to be the team to beat us to Sobber-sly.
