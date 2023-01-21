« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 544413 times)

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15160 on: Today at 02:55:07 am »
Quote
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.
💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.
✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15161 on: Today at 02:57:08 am »
Too much negativity here, and whining about FSG. Its all been done to death.

Decent owners, for most fair minded fans. Equally, for most fair minded fans, they wish they extended themselves a bit more, particularly with covering infrastructure from their own pockets. But they choose not to. And so there you go.

But I thought this was the transfer thread?

Be careful what you wish for though. If we want owners who will pump more money in beyond what the club is earning, and not just piling on debt that becomes a noose, the list narrows dramatically and points to the Middle East.

Apart from all that, how about we wait and see what happens?!

We have MacAllister in the bag. Nice signing. Goes straight into the team. Lets see what other midfielder/s we get, and hopefully another in defence. They have invested a decent amount recently, especially up top. Now the midfield in particular needs more work. Lets see what happens! We are a proper club run by proper means, so a new team isnt built instantaneously. Progress ebbs and flows a bit, as a new team emerges, which is why the highs are so, so sweet.

Its coming.

Peace.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:29 am by G Richards »
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15162 on: Today at 02:59:33 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:57:08 am
Too much negativity here, and whining about FSG. Its all been done to death.

Decent owners, for most fair minded fans. Equally, for most fair minded fans, they wish they extended themselves a bit more, particularly with covering infrastructure from their own pockets. But they choose not to. And so there you go.

But I thought this was the transfer thread?

Be careful what you wish for though. If we want owners who will pump more money in beyond what the club is earning, the list narrows dramatically and points to the Middle East.

Apart from all that, how about we wait and see what happens?!

We have MacAllister in the bag. Nice signing. Goes straight into the team. Lets see what other midfielder/s we get, and hopefully another in defence. They have invested a decent amount recently, especially up top. Now the midfield in particular needs more work. Lets see what happens! We are a proper club run by proper means, so a new team isnt built instantaneously. Progress ebbs and flows a bit, as a new team emerges, which is why the highs are so, so sweet.

Its coming.

Peace.

Peace.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,399
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15163 on: Today at 03:03:51 am »
Logged
YWNA

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15164 on: Today at 03:14:58 am »
Surprised City are not in the Szoboszlai, decent fee that they mysteriously pay upfront and a great player profile. Maybe they are in for a more rounded midfielder (Mac would have suited that role well but glad we got him) to cover Gundogan's defensive duties as well. Rice would not have scored and assisted 20 goals a season.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15165 on: Today at 03:25:02 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:47:33 am


From a Paul Joyce article at the start of April.  Those were the days.

Feels like a different time reading that.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15166 on: Today at 03:27:48 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Trick question.
If you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?

If a bear shits in the forest, does the Pope make a sound?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15167 on: Today at 04:17:12 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Trick question.
If you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?

Yes but the answer can be much more nuanced. Retained earnings, reinvestment and dividends come into play as the company grows larger or has various business divisions. To make it more confusing FSG take no dividends (Do not take any earnings of profit), so the money LFC generates, LFC uses.

A deal like Bellingham would mean either we take a punt on a player and our financial statements are fucked for the next 3-4 years (even worse it such a deal brings us no trophies) or FSG sanctions us another low interest / interest free loan, we are already repaying back the original debt clearing loans + stadium expansions they gave us. The only profit FSG will make is when they ultimately sell the club and they will become 10 times more fucking rich from that as it stands so they have no reason to sell even if we fuck up a bit.

Edit: It seems like I missed the sarcasm reading the previous couple of pages.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:25 am by shank94 »
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15168 on: Today at 05:08:16 am »
Not 10x more money atm its more like 15x thier investment, thats why i dont get why the wont invest in the playing squad as it will eventually depreciate in value. The less they put in the less they get out in the end, FSG are just like our own private bank, they dont do nothing for nothing, even the stadium and training centre the club has to pay for even though they wanted the extention made to bring the value up. though without decent players they value will deminish and possible the "fans" (the club floaters) will not turn up. before you know it we are Southampton feeding the big boys.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:51 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15169 on: Today at 05:27:46 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:47:33 am


From a Paul Joyce article at the start of April.  Those were the days.

You can rinse and repeat those articles for the past 4-5 summers. Its always klopp will have a significant war chest until it gets to the window opening then the excuses start- bloated squad, not enough foreign space, need to reduce the wage bill, were spending the money on the stand and the training ground, players are out of our budget.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15170 on: Today at 06:06:27 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:47:33 am


From a Paul Joyce article at the start of April.  Those were the days.

He picked Real, didn't he?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15171 on: Today at 06:24:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
If i buy a pie from Sayers and then eat that pie, i then own a share of that business and have a say in how its ran

 :lmao  :wellin
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15172 on: Today at 06:27:58 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:10:16 am
Is Szoboszlai buyout yesterday or midnight tonight? some saying its passed other saying tonight. I think it maybe tonight myself idk

It's midnight tonight.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15173 on: Today at 06:32:31 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
They're infallible, mate. Don't bother. The minute you question anything to do with the Yanks, you're shot down it's pointless. Just wait til we lose Jurgen and see where the club will be at with John Henry and the Penny Pinchers at the wheel.

I know some of you are waiting for that day, just to have a chance to prove yourself right. The others will be enjoying the football meanwhile, which is the point of the game.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15174 on: Today at 06:38:29 am »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm
I think it's best to leave them to it to be honest. Even if we don't respond they will be lay in the dark shouting at the wall about fsg and the fact we haven't signed 50 players a week into the window.

The intetnational window hasn't even started  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15175 on: Today at 06:41:46 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:52:28 am
Als
GEORGE FORMBY: It Serves Me Right (I Shouldn't have Joined)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_28mmoBNEgY&amp;ab_channel=terencenunn35" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_28mmoBNEgY&amp;ab_channel=terencenunn35</a>

Macs is in 2 parts

Tany Welck - Sexy Man
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vTEXXUobQmk&amp;ab_channel=bonedisco" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vTEXXUobQmk&amp;ab_channel=bonedisco</a>

Followed by

Gerardo - Rico Suave   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o8_f3kJOX_8&amp;ab_channel=EduardoVega" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o8_f3kJOX_8&amp;ab_channel=EduardoVega</a>

'He eats em Raw Like Sushi'

as ya can see from the videos, Macs full of confidence

Mate, your brain works in a mysterious way ;D
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15176 on: Today at 06:42:35 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Im wondering if Sepp Van Den Berg will now get his chance. Hes must have around 100+ first team games on loan under his belt and the club must have a good idea whether he is someone that can be considered as a serious squad member for next season. Unsexy as it sounds and we all like shiny new toys, our solutions likely are mostly within and on the training pitch. Would not surprise me if we focus on saving budget to reward top performers with new contracts and incentives rather than spend on bringing too many new faces in with high transfer fees and fat contracts.

As a supporter tired of the modern game, it would be so wholesome and fun to watch if we succeeded with such an approach. Would love to see likes of Bajcetic, Jones and Van Den Berg break through and become star performers.

Didn't he play RB on loan? If that's the case, I'd definitely like to see him in the squad as someone who can cover RB when needed.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15177 on: Today at 06:44:12 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:57:08 am
Too much negativity here, and whining about FSG. Its all been done to death.

Decent owners, for most fair minded fans. Equally, for most fair minded fans, they wish they extended themselves a bit more, particularly with covering infrastructure from their own pockets. But they choose not to. And so there you go.

But I thought this was the transfer thread?

Be careful what you wish for though. If we want owners who will pump more money in beyond what the club is earning, and not just piling on debt that becomes a noose, the list narrows dramatically and points to the Middle East.

Apart from all that, how about we wait and see what happens?!

We have MacAllister in the bag. Nice signing. Goes straight into the team. Lets see what other midfielder/s we get, and hopefully another in defence. They have invested a decent amount recently, especially up top. Now the midfield in particular needs more work. Lets see what happens! We are a proper club run by proper means, so a new team isnt built instantaneously. Progress ebbs and flows a bit, as a new team emerges, which is why the highs are so, so sweet.

Its coming.

Peace.

Stop with this sensible nonsense, you FSG bot ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15178 on: Today at 06:50:32 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:42:35 am
Didn't he play RB on loan? If that's the case, I'd definitely like to see him in the squad as someone who can cover RB when needed.
He played CB mostly at Schalke, Played RWB and CB at Preston. Was a back 3 at Preston(so right sided of the 3), was a back 4 at Schalke.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 