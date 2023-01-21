Too much negativity here, and whining about FSG. Its all been done to death.



Decent owners, for most fair minded fans. Equally, for most fair minded fans, they wish they extended themselves a bit more, particularly with covering infrastructure from their own pockets. But they choose not to. And so there you go.



But I thought this was the transfer thread?



Be careful what you wish for though. If we want owners who will pump more money in beyond what the club is earning, and not just piling on debt that becomes a noose, the list narrows dramatically and points to the Middle East.



Apart from all that, how about we wait and see what happens?!



We have MacAllister in the bag. Nice signing. Goes straight into the team. Lets see what other midfielder/s we get, and hopefully another in defence. They have invested a decent amount recently, especially up top. Now the midfield in particular needs more work. Lets see what happens! We are a proper club run by proper means, so a new team isnt built instantaneously. Progress ebbs and flows a bit, as a new team emerges, which is why the highs are so, so sweet.



Its coming.



Peace.