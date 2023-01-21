« previous next »
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.
💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.
✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC
Too much negativity here, and whining about FSG. Its all been done to death.

Decent owners, for most fair minded fans. Equally, for most fair minded fans, they wish they extended themselves a bit more, particularly with covering infrastructure from their own pockets. But they choose not to. And so there you go.

But I thought this was the transfer thread?

Be careful what you wish for though. If we want owners who will pump more money in beyond what the club is earning, and not just piling on debt that becomes a noose, the list narrows dramatically and points to the Middle East.

Apart from all that, how about we wait and see what happens?!

We have MacAllister in the bag. Nice signing. Goes straight into the team. Lets see what other midfielder/s we get, and hopefully another in defence. They have invested a decent amount recently, especially up top. Now the midfield in particular needs more work. Lets see what happens! We are a proper club run by proper means, so a new team isnt built instantaneously. Progress ebbs and flows a bit, as a new team emerges, which is why the highs are so, so sweet.

Its coming.

Peace.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Surprised City are not in the Szoboszlai, decent fee that they mysteriously pay upfront and a great player profile. Maybe they are in for a more rounded midfielder (Mac would have suited that role well but glad we got him) to cover Gundogan's defensive duties as well. Rice would not have scored and assisted 20 goals a season.
From a Paul Joyce article at the start of April.  Those were the days.

Feels like a different time reading that.
Trick question.
If you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?

If a bear shits in the forest, does the Pope make a sound?
Trick question.
If you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?

Yes but the answer can be much more nuanced. Retained earnings, reinvestment and dividends come into play as the company grows larger or has various business divisions. To make it more confusing FSG take no dividends (Do not take any earnings of profit), so the money LFC generates, LFC uses.

A deal like Bellingham would mean either we take a punt on a player and our financial statements are fucked for the next 3-4 years (even worse it such a deal brings us no trophies) or FSG sanctions us another low interest / interest free loan, we are already repaying back the original debt clearing loans + stadium expansions they gave us. The only profit FSG will make is when they ultimately sell the club and they will become 10 times more fucking rich from that as it stands so they have no reason to sell even if we fuck up a bit.

Edit: It seems like I missed the sarcasm reading the previous couple of pages.
Not 10x more money atm its more like 15x thier investment, thats why i dont get why the wont invest in the playing squad as it will eventually depreciate in value. The less they put in the less they get out in the end, FSG are just like our own private bank, they dont do nothing for nothing, even the stadium and training centre the club has to pay for even though they wanted the extention made to bring the value up. though without decent players they value will deminish and possible the "fans" (the club floaters) will not turn up. before you know it we are Southampton feeding the big boys.
