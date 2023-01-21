Players need to be adaptable, even in our best games we tend to go through patches where the opposition puts us under pressure and we need to work through it. Elliot plays the game at one pace and when the pace goes up and we're on the back foot, he struggles and makes very dubious decisions. Even when we're in the ascendancy his progressive stats don't really translate to goals, and I'm personally starting to think progressive passes/carries are a bit of a dubious stat.
You can't really play the age card to excuse his shortcomings while advocating that he play regularly.
I mean it doesnt help when the striker cant finish like Nunez really struggled to do.
Elliott add 2.1 Xg and 3.6 Xag he ended with 1 goal and 2 assists(In PL with 5 goals total dont have numbers from CL and Cups) that translate in terms of per 90 .12 XG and .20 XAG so a total of excepted goal or assist at .32 per 90(that basically a goal or assist every 3 games which is pretty good at age 19)
He put up .12 Xg and .31 XAG at age 17 in the championship that insane numbers.
Odegaard just so it the same league put up .8 Xg and .21 XAG per 90 at age 21 in the PL(ended up at 1 goal and 2 assists in 866 minutes). At age 22 .15 Xg and .20 Xag He had 7 goals and 4 assists for arsenal at age 22.
Elliott last season play 1609 minutes in the PL, and a total of 2248 across all 5 comps(Including the charity shield) I mean i expect him to play around 2500 minutes for Liverpool next season and keep improving.
He not going learn not playing, I expect him to play all the Europa league games(in the group), Cup games, PL games at Home vs bottom 10/12 sides(Maybe some away games too with Mac Allister instead of Jones) and used as a sub more then anything.
Big away game going be Jones, Mac Allister or Thiago in those roles right now is my guess. Maybe He plays some at right wing at times and interchange with whoever the right side MF.
He really needed somebody last season help defense stuff in games last year he didnt really have that. Also some of the attacking set up early he did struggle but he going keep getting better he 20 years old and having flashes of elite playmaking already, there no reason he cant have a role.
Klopp knows how develop these type of players see Gotze at Dortmund. He good enough to produce being a key Bench player and Rotation player right now. Im not saying he should be starting every game as the playmaker or even in big games currently(he should be tested in this games at times). Midfielders dont even peak generally or develop fully out till like 24-25 years old.https://twitter.com/redfxb/status/1672317889779474446
