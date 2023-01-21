« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15120 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm

Players need to be adaptable, even in our best games we tend to go through patches where the opposition puts us under pressure and we need to work through it. Elliot plays the game at one pace and when the pace goes up and we're on the back foot, he struggles and makes very dubious decisions. Even when we're in the ascendancy his progressive stats don't really translate to goals, and I'm personally starting to think progressive passes/carries are a bit of a dubious stat.

You can't really play the age card to excuse his shortcomings while advocating that he play regularly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15121 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
I think Jurgen stressing the importance of us getting players signed in time for preseason, only for us to do one deal and then go back to dillydallying has been frustrating. It's not like there's a lack of options, we've been linked to numerous players who seem to be available for reasonable amounts.
Has he actually said this?
because of International football a lot of players aren't going to be there once pre-season kicks off

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-preseason-squad-30174474

Curtis Jones & Harvey Elliot are still playing football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15122 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm
Not at all funny that they don't spend money on infrastructure when it is not restricted by ffp and increases the value of the asset they own i.e. not just for our entertainment by the stretch of any strawman.

It's their own money. How they spend it is entirely their own business. Like I said, you are hilarious ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15123 on: Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:20:52 pm
How have I looked foolish, the average age of LFC's squad was younger than City's

https://boxscorenews.com/arsenal-fc-has-the-youngest-team-among-top-football-clubs-p168465-199.htm

My playbook is that age wasn't the reason LFC finished 5th and won nothing.


You can't even get that right we won the community shield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15124 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
It's their own money. How they spend it is entirely their own business. Like I said, you are hilarious ;D

The clubs revenues are funded by our money.

If they continue to fail to invest we will do something else with our money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15125 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
You can't even get that right we won the community shield.

Yet another trophy under FSG's ownership  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15126 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
The clubs revenues are funded by our money.

If they continue to fail to invest we will do something else with our money.

Well do it, no one is stopping you. Or, you can always earn a few billion, buy the club, and run it "properly" ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15127 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm

So you didn't want a new stand to make it more accessible for fans and easier for us all to get tickets?

Another one who just cares about signings signings signings.

Modern football eh

Where did I say any of that in the post you quoted, you can argue like tedious teamsheet boy that they have no need to do so, but I clearly didn't suggest that they shouldn't build the new stand, just that they should be paying for something that increases the value of something they own rather than us, which would also have the added benefit of hamstringing the best manager we have had in ages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15128 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
Where did I say any of that in the post you quoted, you can argue like tedious teamsheet boy that they have no need to do so, but I clearly didn't suggest that they shouldn't build the new stand, just that they should be paying for something that increases the value of something they own rather than us, which would also have the added benefit of hamstringing the best manager we have had in ages.
It's June 29th. If this is still the case at the end of the window fine but in the meantime relax
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15129 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
Does the 40 mil buy back option for Rhian Brewster end when it turns the 30th or when its the 1st of July?

Cutting it fine now. Probably last minute paperwork


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15130 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
The clubs revenues are funded by our money.

If they continue to fail to invest we will do something else with our money.
Trick question.
If you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15131 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Someone explain this to me, if you own a business and that business generates revenues does the revenues you generate belong to you?
If i buy a pie from Sayers and then eat that pie, i then own a share of that business and have a say in how its ran
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15132 on: Today at 12:10:58 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
If i buy a pie from Sayers and then eat that pie, i then own a share of that business and have a say in how its ran

Yeah but only while the pie remains in your system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15133 on: Today at 12:18:51 am
Capon mate, I want you to do the entrance music for Al v Mac Red.

What are they coming out to?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15134 on: Today at 12:20:58 am
All this chat about Szoboszlais best position when the biggest positive of him signing is the comedy value of the arl fellas on the Kop trying to pronounce his name.

Go on Sobossy lad
Good that Zabolsey isnt he
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15135 on: Today at 12:22:27 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:20:58 am
All this chat about Szoboszlais best position when the biggest positive of him signing is the comedy value of the arl fellas on the Kop trying to pronounce his name.

Go on Sobossy lad
Good that Zabolsey isnt he

 ;D

My grandad for sure would call him Shobby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15136 on: Today at 12:23:27 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm
Players need to be adaptable, even in our best games we tend to go through patches where the opposition puts us under pressure and we need to work through it. Elliot plays the game at one pace and when the pace goes up and we're on the back foot, he struggles and makes very dubious decisions. Even when we're in the ascendancy his progressive stats don't really translate to goals, and I'm personally starting to think progressive passes/carries are a bit of a dubious stat.

You can't really play the age card to excuse his shortcomings while advocating that he play regularly.
I mean it doesnt help when the striker cant finish like Nunez really struggled to do.
Elliott add 2.1 Xg and 3.6 Xag he ended with 1 goal and 2 assists(In PL with 5 goals total dont have numbers from CL and Cups) that translate in terms of per 90 .12 XG and .20 XAG so a total of excepted goal or assist at .32 per 90(that basically a goal or assist every 3 games which is pretty good at age 19)
He put up .12 Xg and .31 XAG at age 17 in the championship that insane numbers.
Odegaard just so it the same league put up .8 Xg and .21 XAG per 90 at age 21 in the PL(ended up at 1 goal and 2 assists in 866 minutes). At age 22 .15 Xg and .20 Xag He had 7 goals and 4 assists for arsenal at age 22.
Elliott last season play 1609 minutes in the PL, and a total of 2248 across all 5 comps(Including the charity shield) I mean i expect him to play around 2500 minutes for Liverpool next season and keep improving.
He not going learn not playing, I expect him to play all the Europa league games(in the group), Cup games, PL games at Home vs bottom 10/12 sides(Maybe some away games too with Mac Allister instead of Jones) and used as a sub more then anything.
Big away game going be Jones, Mac Allister or Thiago in those roles right now is my guess. Maybe He plays some at right wing at times and interchange with whoever the right side MF.
He really needed somebody last season help defense stuff in games last year he didnt really have that. Also some of the attacking set up early he did struggle but he going keep getting better he 20 years old and having flashes of elite playmaking already, there no reason he cant have a role.
Klopp knows how develop these type of players see Gotze at Dortmund. He good enough to produce being a key Bench player and Rotation player right now. Im not saying he should be starting every game as the playmaker or even in big games currently(he should be tested in this games at times). Midfielders dont even peak generally or develop fully out till like 24-25 years old.
https://twitter.com/redfxb/status/1672317889779474446 here just two clips
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15137 on: Today at 12:25:16 am
Samie, are you Plateau?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15138 on: Today at 12:26:15 am
Irrespective of whether you like them you have to say FSG are consistent with their PR. During the midst of the season, were led to believe big moves will be made in the summer, and then we go through the rigmarole (with the likes of Bellingham) until the financial constraints briefings begin during the transfer window. Always from the same bunch of journos. Rinse and repeat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15139 on: Today at 12:27:26 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:25:16 am
Samie, are you Plateau?


I don't do French mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15140 on: Today at 12:27:32 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Im wondering if Sepp Van Den Berg will now get his chance. Hes must have around 100+ first team games on loan under his belt and the club must have a good idea whether he is someone that can be considered as a serious squad member for next season. Unsexy as it sounds and we all like shiny new toys, our solutions likely are mostly within and on the training pitch. Would not surprise me if we focus on saving budget to reward top performers with new contracts and incentives rather than spend on bringing too many new faces in with high transfer fees and fat contracts.

As a supporter tired of the modern game, it would be so wholesome and fun to watch if we succeeded with such an approach. Would love to see likes of Bajcetic, Jones and Van Den Berg break through and become star performers.

I think one of svdb or Bradley might have a real chance coming up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15141 on: Today at 12:29:57 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:27:26 am

I don't do French mate.

I'm not interested in your dating habits mate. Some suspiciously similar Plateau tweets to Samie posts this evening 🤔
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15142 on: Today at 12:30:58 am
If we dont get any investment from FSG who bought the club for £300m and Now worth £4-5B (possibly four billion profit) then we have to sell the Trents, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo etc to create funds and we end up a mid table side if not Everton, self sustaining club just wont happen in this day and age with players who are pretty average  costing £60m +, for instance Rice decent enough player £135m worth of player ? no chance.  We have nothing to sell, Unless Saudi come in for bids for Salah and Thiago otherwise we fall down the table with this way of running the club

If fsg dont back Kloop i would expect him to leave and take the germany job and I would not blame him. either back the Man or let him go, if not  that then sell up. (liberty media maytake an interest). Then FSG get the manager they deserve Harry Redknapp ,  ere ill buy that lad there for two cockles and a packet of porkies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15143 on: Today at 12:34:01 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:29:57 am
I'm not interested in your dating habits mate. Some suspiciously similar Plateau tweets to Samie posts this evening 🤔

Motherfuckers reading RAWK isn't a surprise.  ;D

Which one did he nick? Tinfoil hat theory or my Al v Mac boxing fight?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15144 on: Today at 12:37:56 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:01 am
Motherfuckers reading RAWK isn't a surprise.  ;D

Which one did he nick? Tinfoil hat theory or my Al v Mac boxing fight?

Tinfoil hat. Surprising lack of interest in the boxing fight in the wider internet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15145 on: Today at 12:40:23 am
Bastards! I had to turn Saudi down because Greggs offered free Cheese and Onion pasties for Rawk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15146 on: Today at 12:41:37 am
Warm or cold Cheese and Onion pastie if cold they can go fk themselves, and anyone saying you can put in microwave has no clue its not the same
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15147 on: Today at 12:43:12 am
Warm of course. I like to go all out for my Rawk mates.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15148 on: Today at 12:44:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:23 am
Bastards! I had to turn Saudi down because Greggs offered free Cheese and Onion pasties for Rawk.

Does that mean we're now part owners of Greggs? Let's sell up and put the profits towards Szoboszlai. Or buy a few new seats at Anfield.

Quote from: Al 666
The Greggs money could have gone towards refreshing the squad but they chose to fund a boxing match  >:(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15149 on: Today at 12:45:52 am
reckon they would throw in a steak slice or two ? maybe a sausage roll?
