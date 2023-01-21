If we dont get any investment from FSG who bought the club for £300m and Now worth £4-5B (possibly four billion profit) then we have to sell the Trents, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo etc to create funds and we end up a mid table side if not Everton, self sustaining club just wont happen in this day and age with players who are pretty average costing £60m +, for instance Rice decent enough player £135m worth of player ? no chance. We have nothing to sell, Unless Saudi come in for bids for Salah and Thiago otherwise we fall down the table with this way of running the club



If fsg dont back Kloop i would expect him to leave and take the germany job and I would not blame him. either back the Man or let him go, if not that then sell up. (liberty media maytake an interest). Then FSG get the manager they deserve Harry Redknapp , ere ill buy that lad there for two cockles and a packet of porkies.