Im wondering if Sepp Van Den Berg will now get his chance. Hes must have around 100+ first team games on loan under his belt and the club must have a good idea whether he is someone that can be considered as a serious squad member for next season. Unsexy as it sounds and we all like shiny new toys, our solutions likely are mostly within and on the training pitch. Would not surprise me if we focus on saving budget to reward top performers with new contracts and incentives rather than spend on bringing too many new faces in with high transfer fees and fat contracts.



As a supporter tired of the modern game, it would be so wholesome and fun to watch if we succeeded with such an approach. Would love to see likes of Bajcetic, Jones and Van Den Berg break through and become star performers.