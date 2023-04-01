« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15080 on: Today at 10:38:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:34:40 pm
There seem to be a good number of people who think we need 2 or 3 CMs but dont think we need to replace Fabinho because after all, loads of people were poor last season. Its not clear why they think the other CMs need replacing (those wholl drop out for the new CMs) but not Fabinho. Its all very odd given Fabinho was the worst of a bad bunch for a good portion of the season and was the only one definitely dropped for a teenager before that teenager got injured. Plus Fabinhos specific job (the defensive side) is what our midfield was most culpable for last year.
Probably because there more options  there for next season and can work on getting Bajcetic to replace him.
Im fine with getting another one in but not sold there enough minutes for both them. Fabinho also had cover a lot of space in the MF felt like he was asked to 2 players jobs at times.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15081 on: Today at 10:38:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:32 pm
The lad who's arguing with Al in the FSG thread?

I wouldnt know!
a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15082 on: Today at 10:39:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:37:22 pm
Doesn't matter if it was said. Klopp deserves to be backed. Surely the most ardent FSG supporter also believes this

They're infallible, mate. Don't bother. The minute you question anything to do with the Yanks, you're shot down it's pointless. Just wait til we lose Jurgen and see where the club will be at with John Henry and the Penny Pinchers at the wheel.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15083 on: Today at 10:41:14 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:21:59 pm
he was the most creative MF on the team last season. It was  also he first full season healthy at Liverpool, a year coming off a broken Leg. Basically was 1 year behind where he supposed to be in terms of learning to play in the system for playing time.
He also one of the best counter attacking performances on the team for a MF ever under Klopp. He just inconsistent at 19/20.

And yet our form was abhorrent during that time and as soon as we had alternatives available he was dropped, despite the form of the alternatives being dubious.

I don't find these "creativity" stats all that useful for midfielders, it's just one small part of the job yet they get treated as the be all and end all. There's a reason we seem to be primarily targeting players who are quick, tall, strong, two-footed and are proven in midfield roles.
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15084 on: Today at 10:43:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:33:42 pm
Interesting listening to Kieran Maguire explain why Arsenal are able to spend the kind of money they have been spending recently. He mentioned that Arsenal are in a strong postion when it comes to spending due to them getting their wages under control. He said their wages are lower than it was in 2018 and that it is £150m-£170m a year less than ourselves, City and Utd.  :o

Our wage bill in 22/23 was 164m, currently our projected wage bill for 23/24 is 134m. So either players are paying for the privilege of representing Arsenal, or your correspondent meant that if you add our wage bill to City and Utd's, then Arsenal's is 150m-170m less than that total.

(For the record, Arsenal's was 110m last season so they were indeed 54m below us; their 23/24 wage bill currently stands at 127m and will presumably move past ours with the Rice and Havertz deals).
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15085 on: Today at 10:47:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:51:24 pm
If we're looking to get 3 first XI ready midfielders this summer (and we need to) then we can't carry all 3 of them with their wages.

We've made such a mess of rebuilding midfield and shaping the squad and holding onto the likes of Ox and Keita too long. What we were paying for midfield last season in terms of wages compared to what was produced on the pitch was an absolute joke. Especially when an untested kid could come in and show the rest of them up on a relative pittance.

I think that realistically we will have to do so, we have already delayed the midfield rebuilding by one year and will just have to take the hit on a year of Thiago's wages and two years of Henderson's too.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15086 on: Today at 10:53:31 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:47:57 pm
I think that realistically we will have to do so, we have already delayed the midfield rebuilding by one year and will just have to take the hit on a year of Thiago's wages and two years of Henderson's too.

We should be doing all we can to offload Fabinho given Thiago and Henderson will probably be impossible to move. But yeah, good post Fromola. It goes back a few years and is a complete failure of planning on our part. Massively exacerbated by a failure to actually spend any money on midfield when weve been crying out for it for years.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15087 on: Today at 10:54:07 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:30:40 pm
Said who?
Lots of reports. Here's the first from a Google search.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/04/fsg-to-back-jurgen-klopp-with-serious-funds-this-summer/

Good old Pearcey tweet in there for you as well.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15088 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm
:lmao istvan kozma on the FSG thread. That's a playbook on how to look foolish. I think I laughed out loud a few times.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15089 on: Today at 10:57:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:54:07 pm
Lots of reports. Here's the first from a Google search.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/04/fsg-to-back-jurgen-klopp-with-serious-funds-this-summer/

Good old Pearcey tweet in there for you as well.

Did Pearce account with how covid impacted our finances?
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15090 on: Today at 10:59:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:52:33 pm
"Under tight financial restrictions". They've just got to go if true. How anyone can suggest otherwise is mad.

That guy knows absolutely nothing. My neighbours budgie knows more than him Just reading his twitter bio will tell you everything you need to know.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15091 on: Today at 11:05:56 pm

I think the financial restrictions part most likely to be accurate. The last five years we generated more than 400m thanks to playing in the Champions League and there is no guarantee we will qualify next season and even if go far in the Europa League it will be way less. If there is a time for FSG to invest it's now, we can't risk it again.
S

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15092 on: Today at 11:06:13 pm
Youre all way too invested in every little update of the transfer window. Its crazy how the mood changes from hour to hour.

Much prefer to just follow from afar. When a player is holding the shirt, Ill know weve signed them. How anyone stays sane whilst following transfer news in this day and age is beyond me.

If this latest development turns out to be true then its an outrage, but I just dont see how anyone can know that at this point.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15093 on: Today at 11:07:03 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:30:40 pm
Said who?

Aside from all the OTT complaining from the usual crew who don't want to recognise the good work that undoubtedly took place to build the team and staff that won everything, this is a hugely important window. It doesn't matter how much money is spent but it is critical for us to invest in significant quality. If these reports are correct, Szoboszlai is available, keen to join, and will cost an amount that shouldn't be beyond us for a player of his quality. It'll be really disappointing if we don't make a serious move.
Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15094 on: Today at 11:07:31 pm
Im wondering if Sepp Van Den Berg will now get his chance. Hes must have around 100+ first team games on loan under his belt and the club must have a good idea whether he is someone that can be considered as a serious squad member for next season. Unsexy as it sounds and we all like shiny new toys, our solutions likely are mostly within and on the training pitch. Would not surprise me if we focus on saving budget to reward top performers with new contracts and incentives rather than spend on bringing too many new faces in with high transfer fees and fat contracts.

As a supporter tired of the modern game, it would be so wholesome and fun to watch if we succeeded with such an approach. Would love to see likes of Bajcetic, Jones and Van Den Berg break through and become star performers.
Tombellylfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15095 on: Today at 11:08:48 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:39:13 pm
They're infallible, mate. Don't bother. The minute you question anything to do with the Yanks, you're shot down it's pointless. Just wait til we lose Jurgen and see where the club will be at with John Henry and the Penny Pinchers at the wheel.
Nobody was defending the owners. But I'll make Two points very clearly and maybe you will understand them this time.

1. I responded to your comment about us being the 19th highest spenders in the league and asked what parameters you used for this statement. Seen as many teams have made a profit over the last year and we have a 50 million net spend. You obviously ignored it and didn't reply.

2. It's the 29th of June. Most reporters are suggesting we are still in the market for at least a couple more signings. How about we wait and see what happens by the end of the window? I reckon you will last 12 hours maximum before you are back on here shit stirring and being negative. You must have a miserably life
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15096 on: Today at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:47:57 pm
I think that realistically we will have to do so, we have already delayed the midfield rebuilding by one year and will just have to take the hit on a year of Thiago's wages and two years of Henderson's too.

Signing the players we need would encourage the players they're replacing to move on if they want regular football, but instead we'll limit ourselves and then play those players as often as they're available until their contracts run down. We've already seen how our "low risk" approach can lead to a loss of revenues through missing out on the CL but instead of adjusting and doing the work needed to fix the squad we seem to be doing even less.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15097 on: Today at 11:11:28 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:43:43 pm
Our wage bill in 22/23 was 164m, currently our projected wage bill for 23/24 is 134m. So either players are paying for the privilege of representing Arsenal, or your correspondent meant that if you add our wage bill to City and Utd's, then Arsenal's is 150m-170m less than that total.

(For the record, Arsenal's was 110m last season so they were indeed 54m below us; their 23/24 wage bill currently stands at 127m and will presumably move past ours with the Rice and Havertz deals).

Are these numbers from the noughties?

For example, our 2021/22 payroll costs were £367m.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15098 on: Today at 11:13:03 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:05:56 pm

I think the financial restrictions part most likely to be accurate. The last five years we generated more than 400m thanks to playing in the Champions League and there is no guarantee we will qualify next season and even if won the Europa League it will be way less. If there is a time for FSG to invest it's now, we can't risk it again.

The bit I find funny is that the posters objecting to the suggestion we have financial restrictions are the exact people lauding us for operating in a self-sustaining way. The exact posters who basically state that anyone who spends more than us as sports washers. 

Klopp has made it clear that we were under tight financial constraints when we were smashing it. So why do posters think things are going to be better when we have a massive CL-based hole in our finances? 
buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #15099 on: Today at 11:13:57 pm
Have we always got ALL of our transfer business done early under Klopp? I can understand the frustration (I am too) but it seems there's this myth that we always have all our targets signed, sealed and delivered on day one. Think this is a case 50% of the time. I think we'll have another signing confirmed before pre-season and then 1-2 others during pre-season or even once the season has started.

I do completely agree though, failing to spend this summer is going to be a massive error on our behalf. We clearly have a HG problem too.. not sure the Adrian new contract is official yet? I think there is definitely something there with us trying to recruit a HG player this summer.
