« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 540330 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15000 on: Today at 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:37:35 pm
The Sky Sports guy is hedging his bets. Everyone knows we're not the kind of club with loads of money to burn. To say that 'may rule us out' doesn't say much.

Neil Jones is deliberately being vague there. He has his contacts but I don't think he finds out anything significant - the club aren't going to leak anything to him because that's not the way we do things.

Neil Jones being deliberately vague??? Surely not!
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15001 on: Today at 08:52:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:08:26 pm
Liverpool are working under very tough financial restrictions this summer. Which could rule them out of any potential deal for Szobozslai 💰❌

[via @markmcadamtv].

Sky sports news, football daily.

Our financial restrictions arent news
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,291
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15002 on: Today at 08:52:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:08:26 pm
Liverpool are working under very tough financial restrictions this summer. Which could rule them out of any potential deal for Szobozslai 💰❌

[via @markmcadamtv].

Sky sports news, football daily.

Yep, this summer for once we are working under really tough restrictions
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15003 on: Today at 08:54:16 pm »
BREAKING: Liverpool have dismissed reports that they are operating under tight financial restrictions and are confident that they can be considered absolutely loaded. Nice and Red Bull Lipstick are absolutely delighted at the news and are looking forward to negotiating mahooosive fees as a result.
Logged
@paulair

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 08:54:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:46:40 pm
Joyce only gets the info when its done. Ornstein gets it ahead of any announcement.

Oh yeah Joyce gets told everything minutes before it happens, but he has a direct line so you know what he says is true. Ornstein has incredible contracts outside the official unofficial lines.

But still it's not Joyce copying the homework, he's still a solid basically 100% tier source
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,208
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 08:55:46 pm »
Evening scum (wellby scum I mean Samie)


Has anything actually happened today?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 08:56:34 pm »
Are these restrictions called Financial Fair Play?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:55:46 pm
Evening scum (wellby scum I mean Samie)


Has anything actually happened today?

The Leipzig journalists and Klopp's mates comments seem pretty good, a lot more positive on our prospects of Szoboszlai
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
I keep seeing Neil Jones mentioned in this thread numerous times, and I'm not sure why. Is he really that reputable a source? Seems all too happy to appear on Redmen TV on a weekly basis and gossip like a schoolgirl.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,527
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 08:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:57:36 pm
I keep seeing Neil Jones mentioned in this thread numerous times, and I'm not sure why. Is he really that reputable a source? Seems all too happy to appear on Redmen TV on a weekly basis and gossip like a schoolgirl.

Sexist.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 08:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:38:57 pm
Other clubs will soon stop dealing with us then, be a total waste of their time.

Yeah that's not how it works. You think clubs will stop dealing with one of the biggest clubs on the planet? Fuckin' hell!  ;D

Barcelona have keep pulling leavers and selling their grannies and people still talk to them about signings.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Is it me or does this release clause seem to get lower every couple of hours?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:59:57 pm
Is it me or does this release clause seem to get lower every couple of hours?

I liked when Mac Allister's price just gradually got lower by the hour. Ended up getting him for less than half of what was first quoted. Think if we'd have held out another day or so Brighton would have had to pay us to take him.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:26 am
So where does that leave Mac Allister?  Trent coming inside alongside a 6, with Mac Allister/Jones as the left 10s and Thuram/Szoboszlai rotating on the right?
Elliott on the right
Either Mac Allister/Jones on the left with Elliott/Szobaszlai on the right
or Thuram/Jones more on the left with Mac Allister/Elliott on the right
Thiago/henderson will also play those roles and get Clark ready to take over as the 5th MF type the following season.
Szobaszlai and Elliott both can play Salah role too(more as playmaker then). Idk how the set up going look without Trent but ask Jones or Mac Allister to do his role probably idk how defending looks but Tsimkas as LWB and Gomez, playing RCB type in Build would work but Virgil not in sweeper role then
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15014 on: Today at 09:03:24 pm »
Arsenal's transfer activity this summer has made FSG look like a gang of tightarses, let's be honest here. This isn't an oil state here. It's an ambitious football gamble from people who look like they are going all out to win. Push back against the FSG hate all you like, Klopp will leave this club and EVERYBODY will wonder "what if?"
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15015 on: Today at 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:56:34 pm
Are these restrictions called Financial Fair Play?

Sorry - that's not a real thing.

Like the Yeti. It's a myth.

(Bigfoot though...I've seen something in the woods
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15016 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:03:24 pm
Arsenal's transfer activity this summer has made FSG look like a gang of tightarses, let's be honest here. This isn't an oil state here. It's an ambitious football gamble from people who look like they are going all out to win. Push back against the FSG hate all you like, Klopp will leave this club and EVERYBODY will wonder "what if?"

DEBT!!!

THEY'D BETTER WIN SOMETHING BIG!!
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15017 on: Today at 09:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:03:24 pm
Arsenal's transfer activity this summer has made FSG look like a gang of tightarses, let's be honest here. This isn't an oil state here. It's an ambitious football gamble from people who look like they are going all out to win. Push back against the FSG hate all you like, Klopp will leave this club and EVERYBODY will wonder "what if?"

Chelsea?

Season 2022/23?

Rings a bell?
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15018 on: Today at 09:06:56 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:25:17 pm
All I know about Mark McAdam is hes got extremely tiny eyes.

Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15019 on: Today at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:02:43 pm
Elliott on the right
Either Mac Allister/Jones on the left with Elliott/Szobaszlai on the right
or Thuram/Jones more on the left with Mac Allister/Elliott on the right
Thiago/henderson will also play those roles and get Clark ready to take over as the 5th MF type the following season.
Szobaszlai and Elliott both can play Salah role too(more as playmaker then). Idk how the set up going look without Trent but ask Jones or Mac Allister to do his role probably idk how defending looks but Tsimkas as LWB and Gomez, playing RCB type in Build would work but Virgil not in sweeper role then
Would be an exciting attacking team - but we'd be even more fun for neutrals if we don't change our bring in fresh legs to improve on Fabinho.

I think some people have forgotten how many clear great chances we conceded last season. If Allison didn't play at near god-like level, we'd have finished lower than 5th. Even if Allison only regresses a little next season, back down to merely being one of the best few keepers around, we could notice the effects. I honestly don't know if I can recall a season watching our games where one place has been the difference between so many points.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15020 on: Today at 09:12:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:10:10 pm
Would be an exciting attacking team - but we'd be even more fun for neutrals if we don't change our bring in fresh legs to improve on Fabinho.

I think some people have forgotten how many clear great chances we conceded last season. If Allison didn't play at near god-like level, we'd have finished lower than 5th. Even if Allison only regresses a little next season, back down to merely being one of the best few keepers around, we could notice the effects. I honestly don't know if I can recall a season watching our games where one place has been the difference between so many points.
That seemed way better at the end of the season with the box MF. Also Have Bajcetic who looks like future 6 too. No Matter who signed I would be shocked if Fabinho not the starting 6 till October at least. He looked better with less space at the end of the season.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15021 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:46 pm
Who is an ITK mate? What's your Top 10?
Northcroft
Ornstein
Joyce

They'll not indulge in rumours and only really seem to report on concrete links.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15022 on: Today at 09:14:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:06:18 pm
DEBT!!!

THEY'D BETTER WIN SOMETHING BIG!!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:06:38 pm
Chelsea?

Season 2022/23?

Rings a bell?

All you can ask for from your football club is a desire to try and win. Sometimes you fall flat in that endeavour. Nobody is asking the owners to burden the club with debt. There's a balance and nickle and diming over targets that can make a legitimate difference isn't how you go about it in modern football. It's just a fact.

These aren't newfound concerns. I've been speaking to people who sit around me at the game for YEARS and they've all been saying the same thing. Give Klopp what he wants and needs and leave the rest to him. We've gone into season's completely unprepared whether it be a lack of centre backs or a midfield that's massively on the decline. These problems didn't spring out of thin air. Every idiot with a set of eyes could see them coming.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15023 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
Our negotiations continue for Szoboszlai 1 minute past midnight local German time.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15024 on: Today at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:02:43 pm
Elliott on the right
Either Mac Allister/Jones on the left with Elliott/Szobaszlai on the right
or Thuram/Jones more on the left with Mac Allister/Elliott on the right
Thiago/henderson will also play those roles and get Clark ready to take over as the 5th MF type the following season.
Szobaszlai and Elliott both can play Salah role too(more as playmaker then). Idk how the set up going look without Trent but ask Jones or Mac Allister to do his role probably idk how defending looks but Tsimkas as LWB and Gomez, playing RCB type in Build would work but Virgil not in sweeper role then

If we go into next season relying on Elliot to play regularly then we've shit the bed in the transfer market again.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,012
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15025 on: Today at 09:15:20 pm »
Intrigued to see who the inevitable 2 midfielders and defender will be.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15026 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:12:43 pm
That seemed way better at the end of the season with the box MF. Also Have Bajcetic who looks like future 6 too. No Matter who signed I would be shocked if Fabinho not the starting 6 till October at least. He looked better with less space at the end of the season.
It did look significantly better, and Henderson not starting so often will help too, but I'm not convinced that the conceding of big chances completely went away even during the spell of clean sheets and good results
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15027 on: Today at 09:16:19 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 09:06:56 pm

Haha, exactly what I think of when I see him.
Logged
AHA!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,208
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15028 on: Today at 09:17:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:15:20 pm
Intrigued to see who the inevitable 2 midfielders and defender will be.
One of them has to be English, thats all we know

(Unless one of our overseas players leaves)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,792
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15029 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:08:26 pm
Liverpool are working under very tough financial restrictions this summer. Which could rule them out of any potential deal for Szobozslai 💰❌

[via @markmcadamtv].

Sky sports news, football daily.
dgffff" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,012
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15030 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:28 pm
One of them has to be English, thats all we know

(Unless one of our overseas players leaves)
Adrian might wander off I guess.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,208
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15031 on: Today at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:21:18 pm
Adrian might wander off I guess.
Hes just agreed to another year hasnt he??

(Or did I imagine that?)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15032 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:03:24 pm
Arsenal's transfer activity this summer has made FSG look like a gang of tightarses, let's be honest here. This isn't an oil state here. It's an ambitious football gamble from people who look like they are going all out to win. Push back against the FSG hate all you like, Klopp will leave this club and EVERYBODY will wonder "what if?"

Kroenke took over 12 years ago, the sum total of trophies is 4 FAC wins including two against small clubs, hes loathed.  Missing out on the CL many times.  You call that ambition, hed have hounded out of Anfield.

He now very, very belatedly goes on an 18 month spending spree.

Time will tell.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,012
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15033 on: Today at 09:23:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:56 pm
Hes just agreed to another year hasnt he??

(Or did I imagine that?)
Can he play midfield?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,117
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15034 on: Today at 09:27:49 pm »
Here's a 19 year old Szoboszlai holding his own against the best team in the World at that time...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oObxI-gKMYo&ab_channel=DSComps
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15035 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:14:33 pm
All you can ask for from your football club is a desire to try and win. Sometimes you fall flat in that endeavour. Nobody is asking the owners to burden the club with debt. There's a balance and nickle and diming over targets that can make a legitimate difference isn't how you go about it in modern football. It's just a fact.

These aren't newfound concerns. I've been speaking to people who sit around me at the game for YEARS and they've all been saying the same thing. Give Klopp what he wants and needs and leave the rest to him. We've gone into season's completely unprepared whether it be a lack of centre backs or a midfield that's massively on the decline. These problems didn't spring out of thin air. Every idiot with a set of eyes could see them coming.

I'm actually on your side haha.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15036 on: Today at 09:37:57 pm »
Szoboszlai's idol is Kristian Nemeth.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15037 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:57 pm
Szoboszlai's idol is Kristian Nemeth.

THE Kristian Nemeth?? Is his second favorite player Dani Pan-cako?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15038 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:14:33 pm
All you can ask for from your football club is a desire to try and win. Sometimes you fall flat in that endeavour. Nobody is asking the owners to burden the club with debt. There's a balance and nickle and diming over targets that can make a legitimate difference isn't how you go about it in modern football. It's just a fact.

These aren't newfound concerns. I've been speaking to people who sit around me at the game for YEARS and they've all been saying the same thing. Give Klopp what he wants and needs and leave the rest to him. We've gone into season's completely unprepared whether it be a lack of centre backs or a midfield that's massively on the decline. These problems didn't spring out of thin air. Every idiot with a set of eyes could see them coming.

You must sit in the Main Stand with all that moaning! :P

Most people thought wed challenge for the title or win it in both the seasons where we came undone.

What about those with eyes who arent idiots, what did they think?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Up
« previous next »
 