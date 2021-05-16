So where does that leave Mac Allister? Trent coming inside alongside a 6, with Mac Allister/Jones as the left 10s and Thuram/Szoboszlai rotating on the right?
Elliott on the right
Either Mac Allister/Jones on the left with Elliott/Szobaszlai on the right
or Thuram/Jones more on the left with Mac Allister/Elliott on the right
Thiago/henderson will also play those roles and get Clark ready to take over as the 5th MF type the following season.
Szobaszlai and Elliott both can play Salah role too(more as playmaker then). Idk how the set up going look without Trent but ask Jones or Mac Allister to do his role probably idk how defending looks but Tsimkas as LWB and Gomez, playing RCB type in Build would work but Virgil not in sweeper role then