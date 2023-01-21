They're waiting for the window on his release clause to shut.... hoping that no one triggers it. Leipzig will just refuse any negotiation and point to the release clause.
We clearly believe that once the window shuts, we can get him for lower.
It's the release clause that's a "barrier" atm. We want to haggle over every little deal. Don't get me wrong, I value that aspect of our management, but there have to be exceptions. This is one of those exceptions.
We seem obsessed as a club with paying in instalments for everyone. I appreciate that their may be sound financial reasons but it seems ludicrous to miss out on key targets because of the structuring of deals.
If we don't trigger that release clause tomorrow, that will end our chances of signing Szobo in my opinion. RBL will be able to ask for a much bigger fee for a player who's under contract until 2026, or just refuse to sell him altogether. Either way, we'll move on to another target.
We just don't have any bargaining chips.
"You have to pay the £60m up front."
"Nah. What if we give you £60m spread over 5 years?"
"No it has to be paid up front."
"What if we give £61m spread over five years?
"No."
"Oh go on."
"No."
"Fine, we won't buy him AT ALL then!"
"Kay."