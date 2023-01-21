« previous next »
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,244
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14920 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:31:08 pm
Please, feel free to continue moaning about FSG's lack of ambition. Ornstein, Joyce and Reddy are not really reliable sources when it comes to LFC transfer rumours ...
What's an ambitious window for you Mac?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14921 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:37:54 pm
Sounds like everybody's got a Hungary heart.
Everybody is simply yearning for a return of the Glory Days
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14922 on: Today at 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:37:54 pm
Sounds like everybody's got a Hungary heart.

Dont know why, he costs Magyar bucks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14923 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:58:41 pm
why is that rubbish?  just because you've convinced yourself of that and have lots of positive feedback from other "shoulda bot a midfielder" types who all have the benefit of hindsight, doesn't make it a real fact. we spent 90 million on nunez AFTER monaco lad went to madrid despite we tried hard for him.

that looks a lot like buying nunez instead of a mid to me. in fact that IS buying Nunez intead of a Mid. What is it that you are suggesting they did? Who is it they should have bought instead of Darwin?

The main thrust of the entire transfer strategy is they dont buy random plan d's just for the sake of filling a hole.

They made most of the money back they spent on Darwin on sales. Are you saying all we had to spend is the £10-20m? Because i remember if you mentioned that on this place you were met with all sorts of abuse saying thats not the case.

Also, we sold Sadio Mane. Surely a club like Liverpool should not be weakening their options.

What they should have done is bought Nunez and bought a midfielder. Its not exactly mad logic.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14924 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:54:02 pm
Yep. Weve needed a midfielder since Gini left. We were absolutely desperate last summer.


Last summer we were coming off one the greatest seasons ever played by a club team in the history of football. We were incredible. all of the mids played to a very high level repeatedly and showed heart hustle, tremendous skill and a simple refusal to even contemplate losing.   


saying shit doesnt make it true.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14925 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:44 pm
I mean, we do have to sign these footballers first. Journos putting news out there hardly convinces you that FSG are serious.

Nope, if we get linked in a newspaper and never sign anyone thats enough for some, weve spent about half a billion less than our rivals and yet some are still claiming were ambitious because we have a decent wage bill



Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14926 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:15:52 pm
They're waiting for the window on his release clause to shut.... hoping that no one triggers it. Leipzig will just refuse any negotiation and point to the release clause.
We clearly believe that once the window shuts, we can get him for lower.

It's the release clause that's a "barrier" atm. We want to haggle over every little deal. Don't get me wrong, I value that aspect of our management, but there have to be exceptions. This is one of those exceptions.

We seem obsessed as a club with paying in instalments for everyone. I appreciate that their may be sound financial reasons but it seems ludicrous to miss out on key targets because of the structuring of deals.

If we don't trigger that release clause tomorrow, that will end our chances of signing Szobo in my opinion. RBL will be able to ask for a much bigger fee for a player who's under contract until 2026, or just refuse to sell him altogether. Either way, we'll move on to another target.

We just don't have any bargaining chips.

"You have to pay the £60m up front."
"Nah. What if we give you £60m spread over 5 years?"
"No it has to be paid up front."
"What if we give £61m spread over five years?
"No."
"Oh go on."
"No."
"Fine, we won't buy him AT ALL then!"
"Kay."
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,851
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14927 on: Today at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:37:54 pm
Sounds like everybody's got a Hungary heart.

Got a wife and kids at Bramley Moore, Jack
I went out for a drive because they smell like cack
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14928 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:06:53 pm
They made most of the money back they spent on Darwin on sales? Are you saying all we had to spend is the £10-20m? Because i remember if you mentioned that on this place you were met with all sorts of abuse saying thats not the case.

Also, we sold Sadio Mane. Surely a club like Liverpool should not be weakening their options.

What they should have done is bought Nunez and bought a midfielder. Its not exactly mad logic.

all im saying killer is that maybe they didnt like what was available after monaco lad and decided to wait, which clearly didnt work out but at the time would have seemed pretty doable. we still had lots of numbers that were coming off a great season where they had done well. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14929 on: Today at 07:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:09:11 pm
all im saying killer is that maybe they didnt like what was available after monaco lad and decided to wait, which clearly didnt work out but at the time would have seemed pretty doable. we still had lots of numbers that were coming off a great season where they had done well. 

Choosing to wait doesn't really work if you wait an entire season and still somehow have no plan.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,837
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14930 on: Today at 07:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:09:11 pm
all im saying killer is that maybe they didnt like what was available after monaco lad and decided to wait, which clearly didnt work out but at the time would have seemed pretty doable. we still had lots of numbers that were coming off a great season where they had done well. 

Decided to wait for Bellingham.

In theory then - Bellingham money - 90m - should be available. I guess that would be gone with Mac and Szob.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14931 on: Today at 07:12:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:08:03 pm
We seem obsessed as a club with paying in instalments for everyone. I appreciate that their may be sound financial reasons but it seems ludicrous to miss out on key targets because of the structuring of deals.

If we don't trigger that release clause tomorrow, that will end our chances of signing Szobo in my opinion. RBL will be able to ask for a much bigger fee for a player who's under contract until 2026, or just refuse to sell him altogether. Either way, we'll move on to another target.

We just don't have any bargaining chips.

"You have to pay the £60m up front."
"Nah. What if we give you £60m spread over 5 years?"
"No it has to be paid up front."
"What if we give £61m spread over five years?
"No."
"Oh go on."
"No."
"Fine, we won't buy him AT ALL then!"
"Kay."

We can afford it and he seems a very good fit, perhaps Schmadtke can pull some strings for us, we hopefully made some friends with the way we dealt with them for carvalho but money talks
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14932 on: Today at 07:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:09:11 pm
all im saying killer is that maybe they didnt like what was available after monaco lad and decided to wait, which clearly didnt work out but at the time would have seemed pretty doable. we still had lots of numbers that were coming off a great season where they had done well. 

Yes maybe they didnt. But by the time the pre season was over they knew there was a problem as seen by Klopps comments in August.

Regardless how its spun, last summer was a fuck up by all parties.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14933 on: Today at 07:12:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:12:06 pm
Decided to wait for Bellingham.

In theory then - Bellingham money - 90m - should be available. I guess that would be gone with Mac and Szob.

If that money ever existed it was wiped out by us missing out on the CL.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14934 on: Today at 07:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:12:06 pm
We can afford it and he seems a very good fit, perhaps Schmadtke can pull some strings for us, we hopefully made some friends with the way we dealt with them for carvalho but money talks

They're about to get £100m or so for Gvardiol so they'll have no need to sell, and after Nkunku they're probably not desperate to lose more key players. I just can't see it happening.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14935 on: Today at 07:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:08:44 pm
Got a wife and kids at Bramley Moore, Jack
I went out for a drive because they smell like cack

 ;D






(Boss!) ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14936 on: Today at 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:14:44 pm
I'm sure people have seen Ornstein's tweet about Mount. He literally has got to be the most reliable UK journalist period. Joyce is great but Ornstein just seems to be the first to break news when it comes to a lot of clubs. He's quality.

Longstaff will be a superb trabsfer, can really see him fitting the Klopp template
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14937 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm »
Surely we can negotiate even while there is a release clause? Chelsea did it with Enzo.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14938 on: Today at 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:11:18 pm
Choosing to wait doesn't really work if you wait an entire season and still somehow have no plan.
are you saying we have no plan because we've only signed one player so far? Seems silly

I think it's fair to judge the club after something has happened, like last summer transfer window.  But you can't judge this one while its underway on the basis of tidbits from journalists.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,802
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14939 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 06:57:04 pm
At last there's more rumours to stop the in fighting!!

I am starting to believe the ITKs can say anything providing there's an, "It remains to be seen....." at the end of it.

Liverpool are interested in Messi, Mbappe, Valverde and Vini Jr, but it remains to be seen if "insert bullshit "get out" here" "

If you think David Ornstein and Paul Joyce are ITK's you're reading some dogshit pages on the net.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14940 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:08:03 pm
We seem obsessed as a club with paying in instalments for everyone. I appreciate that their may be sound financial reasons but it seems ludicrous to miss out on key targets because of the structuring of deals.
It's how it's done by pretty much everyone. Chelsea were going to over pay for Ugarte, are with their new striker and did with Fernandez when all had release clauses to get a better payment structure. It's nothing unusual that's become a thing because we haven't signed someone else this summer and people are creating scenarios about Szoboszlai to discuss/get worked up about.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:48 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14941 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:06:53 pm
They made most of the money back they spent on Darwin on sales. Are you saying all we had to spend is the £10-20m? Because i remember if you mentioned that on this place you were met with all sorts of abuse saying thats not the case.

Also, we sold Sadio Mane. Surely a club like Liverpool should not be weakening their options.

What they should have done is bought Nunez and bought a midfielder. Its not exactly mad logic.

Youd then start the season with 10 midfielders for 3 spots  something Juergen Klopp also showed he was aware of early last summer 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14942 on: Today at 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 07:21:15 pm
Youd then start the season with 10 midfielders for 3 spots  something Juergen Klopp also showed he was aware of early last summer 

Then why in August did he say we needed a midfielder? Its quite obvious that we misjudged the level and fitness of several players. When that was apparent, numbers didnt mean much.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14943 on: Today at 07:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:11:18 pm
Choosing to wait doesn't really work if you wait an entire season and still somehow have no plan.


 ;D

Thats where we differ then. I think they have a very clear plan. I think when this window closes klopp and us fans will likely be very happy with the midfield options at his disposal and then later,  what he is able to do with them over time.

Most of the guys we are linked with are still at the u-21 tournament and we keep sticking a toe in on the half available but not really kachoo-me and Valverde's of the world in a classic nothing ventured nothing gained manner. I know people want speed and results but there are 3 parties in every transaction. Most of the selling clubs are better off starting up an auction if they can. Most of the player agents are better off starting an auction if they can. They are probably not that interested in giving us a great deal real quick. Sadly.

Doesn't mean we wont get where we are going in the end.


Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14944 on: Today at 07:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 07:15:56 pm
Longstaff will be a superb trabsfer, can really see him fitting the Klopp template


Classic trap, weve got to bring his brother in as well or its sure to fall apart quickly. Now, if we can get em both, then we don't need mbappe anymore, that's clear.....
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14945 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:18:10 pm
If you think David Ornstein and Paul Joyce are ITK's you're reading some dogshit pages on the net.

Who is an ITK mate? What's your Top 10?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14946 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:27:38 pm

I think when this window closes klopp and us fans will likely be very happy with the midfield options at his disposal

If it's just Mac and one of Thuram or Lavia, will many be happy with that?
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14947 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14948 on: Today at 07:35:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:13:33 pm
They're about to get £100m or so for Gvardiol so they'll have no need to sell, and after Nkunku they're probably not desperate to lose more key players. I just can't see it happening.

Totally forgot about Nkunku, thats one well run club

unless theyve got their eyes on someone already losing 3 key players in a single window does seem too much
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14949 on: Today at 07:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:18:36 pm
It's how it's done by pretty much everyone. Chelsea were going to over pay for Ugarte, are with their new striker and did with Fernandez when all had release clauses to get a better payment structure. It's nothing unusual that's become a thing because we haven't signed someone else this summer and people are creating scenarios about Szoboszlai to discuss/get worked up about.

I'm aware that it's a tactic used by other clubs but we seem particularly fixated on it. I remember one of the reasons we reportedly signed Jota was Wolves' willingness to be flexible around the payment plan. It's not an issue where there's no release clause, we can try to structure deals however we like. But where the release clause represents good value for money, it seems silly not to take advantage of it (as we did with Mac Allister).

I just wouldn't want to be in a position where we had a first choice target with a £50m release clause that we refused to pay in full, and instead pursued a second choice target because we could pay in installments. That's not supporting the manager properly.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14950 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm »
Twitter's got a private jet landing from Budapest, this is the content we need!!! Though his management and us is probably the easy part but hopefully they can convince Leipzig if we aren't gonna pay the clause.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14951 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:35:48 pm
Totally forgot about Nkunku, thats one well run club

unless theyve got their eyes on someone already losing 3 key players in a single window does seem too much
They mainly farm young French talents, blood them and sell for a premium. Having a decent feeder club can allow us do the same thing.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14952 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:32:28 pm

Classic trap, weve got to bring his brother in as well or its sure to fall apart quickly. Now, if we can get em both, then we don't need mbappe anymore, that's clear.....

I dont trust all these family deals to be fair. Last season it was reported on here we were gonna buy someone and it was confirmed because his dad would be joining as club doctor? It never panned out. But since Ornstein tweeted the longstaff thing I havent seen it picked up as much as it might have otherwise been which is puzzling
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14953 on: Today at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:41:37 pm
They mainly farm young French talents, blood them and sell for a premium. Having a decent feeder club can allow us do the same thing.

Redbird own Toulouse FC but nothing has happened in terms of collaboration
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14954 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14955 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:39:38 pm
Twitter's got a private jet landing from Budapest, this is the content we need!!! Though his management and us is probably the easy part but hopefully they can convince Leipzig if we aren't gonna pay the clause.

Do bog standard agents travel by private jet? I'm choosing to believe it's his agent if so, people don't get private jets between Liverpool and Budapest.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14956 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 07:44:14 pm
I dont trust all these family deals to be fair. Last season it was reported on here we were gonna buy someone and it was confirmed because his dad would be joining as club doctor? It never panned out. But since Ornstein tweeted the longstaff thing I havent seen it picked up as much as it might have otherwise been which is puzzling

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14957 on: Today at 08:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:44:18 pm
Redbird own Toulouse FC but nothing has happened in terms of collaboration
That's something that we could explore.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14958 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Neil Jones on RedmenTV... on Dominik Szoboszlai.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-6PBhFzz2do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-6PBhFzz2do</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6PBhFzz2do
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14959 on: Today at 08:08:26 pm »
Liverpool are working under very tough financial restrictions this summer. Which could rule them out of any potential deal for Szobozslai 💰❌

[via @markmcadamtv].

Sky sports news, football daily.
Logged
