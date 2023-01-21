Choosing to wait doesn't really work if you wait an entire season and still somehow have no plan.



Thats where we differ then. I think they have a very clear plan. I think when this window closes klopp and us fans will likely be very happy with the midfield options at his disposal and then later, what he is able to do with them over time.Most of the guys we are linked with are still at the u-21 tournament and we keep sticking a toe in on the half available but not really kachoo-me and Valverde's of the world in a classic nothing ventured nothing gained manner. I know people want speed and results but there are 3 parties in every transaction. Most of the selling clubs are better off starting up an auction if they can. Most of the player agents are better off starting an auction if they can. They are probably not that interested in giving us a great deal real quick. Sadly.Doesn't mean we wont get where we are going in the end.