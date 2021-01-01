« previous next »
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:47:23 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:44:02 pm
🌕❗️
@schfer_g
 via
@TheAnfieldWrap
 
 
- Dominik Szoboszlai wants to join Liverpool and he would choose a move to Anfield over Newcastle. 👀


Leipzip journo.


Shock, top player wants to join the much bigger club and world class manager.

Question now over whether they will accept the 60 million, £1 installments + add ons.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:48:25 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:41:42 pm
Our wages should be okay-ish now though right? What have we - Mo, Hendo, Virg, Thiago, Ali on really large wages? Anyone else on a mad contract?

Depends what you call large wages. If its £150k and more then surely that includes the likes of Jota, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago.
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:48:34 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:37:36 pm
A Bedford CF Ice Cream van apparently. He sells blue movies on vhs out the drivers windows to Dads while the kids are gerrin a Fab Lolly Ice or a mini milk

He's taking over your job?  :o
A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:48:40 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:47:23 pm
Question now over whether they will accept the 60 million, £1 installments + add ons.

Lolly ices and blue movies?
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:49:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:48:25 pm
Depends what you call large wages. If its £150k and more then surely that includes the likes of Jota, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago.

I'd forgotten Trent and Fab originally. Is Jota on that much, did he get a new contract after the original one?
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:02 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:41:20 pm
Turns out Paul Scholes is a regular customer. This is his favourite

IMG-1198" border="0



 :lmao
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:50:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:40:46 pm
We'd be in a VERY weak position if that's it for the window. That doesn't even come close to what we need

I would be amazed if thats all that happened. But in a way there is a part of me that would like to see it just to see some new excuses trotted out.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:51:12 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:49:42 pm
I'd forgotten Trent and Fab originally. Is Jota on that much, did he get a new contract after the original one?

Yes, we pay a lot on wages, which is where a lot of investment has been by the club (not the owners). Just something to consider when people talk about Arsenal spending so much and challenging. For me its still a failure to finish below Arsenal.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:51:24 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:40:26 pm
our wage bill should be lower with Keita,Ox,Milner & Firmino all gone. Probably 500-600k savings.
Nunez & Gakpo for example are proabbly on muvh less than Mane & Firmino.

We are probably way overpaying Thiago(availability),Fabinho & Henderson considering what they give us.
Matip too has declined & possibly not worth his wage.

If we're looking to get 3 first XI ready midfielders this summer (and we need to) then we can't carry all 3 of them with their wages.

We've made such a mess of rebuilding midfield and shaping the squad and holding onto the likes of Ox and Keita too long. What we were paying for midfield last season in terms of wages compared to what was produced on the pitch was an absolute joke. Especially when an untested kid could come in and show the rest of them up on a relative pittance.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:54:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:48:34 pm
He's taking over your job?  :o
;D

Hey, do you ever remember a woman called mrs Huyton  in Kirkby? Sold all sorts outta the back of an old Bedford van like Ron Dicko and his Moby ;D  Also, a lad calle Paul with an Afro who was the ice cream man round tower hill(dont know where else) sold weed out the back of his van and vodka and stuff
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:55:19 pm
Listen to Samie lads.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:56:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Listen to Samie lads.

I'm in mate.  ;D

And with Georgia U21s too. :)
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:57:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:51:24 pm
If we're looking to get 3 first XI ready midfielders this summer (and we need to) then we can't carry all 3 of them with their wages.

We've made such a mess of rebuilding midfield and shaping the squad and holding onto the likes of Ox and Keita too long. What we were paying for midfield last season in terms of wages compared to what was produced on the pitch was an absolute joke. Especially when an untested kid could come in and show the rest of them up on a relative pittance.
No one will take Fabinho on his wages. Same with Henderson.
Thiago possibly but his contract is out next year & he is our best midfield player when fit.

Unless we have players willing to go to Saudi i suspect we wll lose alot of players on a free.
Could be why Edwards left didnt agree with the stragedy.
Klopp wanted new deals for Gini,Milner &  Firmino as well.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:01:54 pm
If Klopp had had his way we'd have 6 36 year olds in the first 11 in a couple of years. It's a huge strength of his (loyalty and genuine love for his players) but I'm glad the flip side weakness has been tempered by others at the club. I wish it had happened more (Henderson is the most obvious example).
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:07:41 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:44:02 pm
🌕❗️
@schfer_g
 via
@TheAnfieldWrap
 
 
- Dominik Szoboszlai wants to join Liverpool and he would choose a move to Anfield over Newcastle. 👀


Leipzip journo.


Shock, top player wants to join the much bigger club and world class manager.

@schfer_g is Guido Schäfer - friend and former team-mate of Jürgen Klopp  8)  But yes, also a journo for the paper Leipziger Volkszeitung.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:08:04 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:07:46 pm
I think well make one more midfield signing probably Thuram and that will be us done for the window.

Id be relatively shocked if our window was MacAllister plus A.N.Other midfielder.

Think we would want a defender also.

It does go back to our inability to move players on. I suspect in an ideal world wed move on Matip or Tsimikas to accommodate a new defender. In Marios case, at least, I think the ideal world and reality are 2 very different things.

People view our issues with transfers as much doing enough incomings. I actually think our outgoings are probably a bigger concern. Not the Nat Phillips type signings but poor decisions in retention of high wage earners when they have 2 years or more left on their deals. We need to be better at moving players on at that point.

As an example I think keeping AOC and Keita helped us in 2021/22 but weve felt the effects since. Maybe after 2021/22 we should have said thanks but its time to move on to Matip whilst he held better value and we held more negotiating power with his contract.

Once it gets to 1 year left on a high wage earners deal its hard to shift them. Harder still if they are over 30 and/or coming off a below average season.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:12:14 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:56:49 pm
I'm in mate.  ;D

And with Georgia U21s too. :)

Good man, but you may or may not lose money backing me.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:14:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:12:14 pm
Good man, but you may or may not lose money backing me.

"An investor may get back less than the amount invested. Information on past performance, where given, is not necessarily a guide to future performance."

 ;D
Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:15:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:35:37 pm
They have a young team and young players tend to be on less money. They also released a lot of players last year. However, their wage bill is already growing with the extensions that they handed out to Saka, Martinelli, Saliba...
That's the thing, it will only go up and massively so bearing in mind Rice and Havertz will be on a pretty penny. They will find it harder to hand out new contracts in the next 12-18months and they may start to lose players if they don't.

This is exactly what we have been through. Might not be such a good investment if they struggle juggling prem and CL fixtures.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:18:07 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:12:29 pm
I had a crazy thought the other day that Bajcetic could maybe play the new Trent role.

Don't think that's too outrageous a thought, he definitely has the ability.  But I do think one of Trent's strengths is his engine and ability to cover ground, Bajcetic doesn't have the same level of athleticism.
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:19:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:07:41 pm
@schfer_g is Guido Schäfer - friend and former team-mate of Jürgen Klopp  8)  But yes, also a journo for the paper Leipziger Volkszeitung.

I heard the podcast, seemed like a fucking dude.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:20:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:18:07 pm
Don't think that's too outrageous a thought, he definitely has the ability.  But I do think one of Trent's strengths is his engine and ability to cover ground, Bajcetic doesn't have the same level of athleticism.

Do we think Trent did bulk down during the season? (I know it was discussed in here).  It looks like he may have and he seemed to have more energy in the later part of the season.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:22:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:20:32 pm
Do we think Trent did bulk down during the season? (I know it was discussed in here).  It looks like he may have and he seemed to have more energy in the later part of the season.

Personally, I think that was people reading too much into it.  I don't think he looked any slower, we were just awful defensively and he was getting caught out more.  I don't reckon he lost any speed at any point in his Liverpool career so far.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:22:26 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:19:48 pm
I heard the podcast, seemed like a fucking dude.

he really is! Just a massive character, always was! Still rocks the long blonde hair as he did as a player for Mainz  ;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:24:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Listen to Samie lads.

youve changed your mind about 20 times this window  :lmao
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:25:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:08:04 pm
Id be relatively shocked if our window was MacAllister plus A.N.Other midfielder.

Think we would want a defender also.

It does go back to our inability to move players on. I suspect in an ideal world wed move on Matip or Tsimikas to accommodate a new defender. In Marios case, at least, I think the ideal world and reality are 2 very different things.

People view our issues with transfers as much doing enough incomings. I actually think our outgoings are probably a bigger concern. Not the Nat Phillips type signings but poor decisions in retention of high wage earners when they have 2 years or more left on their deals. We need to be better at moving players on at that point.

As an example I think keeping AOC and Keita helped us in 2021/22 but weve felt the effects since. Maybe after 2021/22 we should have said thanks but its time to move on to Matip whilst he held better value and we held more negotiating power with his contract.

Once it gets to 1 year left on a high wage earners deal its hard to shift them. Harder still if they are over 30 and/or coming off a below average season.

Thats our own problem. Its wont be a valid excuse though. We have lost 4 first teamers through free transfers.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:26:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:24:17 pm
youve changed your mind about 20 times this window  :lmao

Have I?  where?
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:28:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:22:17 pm
Personally, I think that was people reading too much into it.  I don't think he looked any slower, we were just awful defensively and he was getting caught out more.  I don't reckon he lost any speed at any point in his Liverpool career so far.

Nice to see another view on this weird issue. We had a number of genuine concerns in the team last season. Trent and his so called baulk was not one of them.
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:31:33 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:54 am
Is Valverde perfect for us, though?  I think he'd be brilliant in that right-sided 8 spot in our 433, but I'm not convinced about him as one of the 10s in our current box midfield.

not only that but he can also play as a right winger, similar to what he played in Paris CL final, and cover for Salah...

he would be a dream signing and a certain starter...
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:33:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:51:24 pm
If we're looking to get 3 first XI ready midfielders this summer (and we need to) then we can't carry all 3 of them with their wages.

We've made such a mess of rebuilding midfield and shaping the squad and holding onto the likes of Ox and Keita too long. What we were paying for midfield last season in terms of wages compared to what was produced on the pitch was an absolute joke. Especially when an untested kid could come in and show the rest of them up on a relative pittance.

we are slowly getting it right again hopefully. No trophies past year probably means the bonus wages wont be so high(not a good thing i know)

and also we have been ruthless this year compared to the previous. Key players such as Milner, bobby and mane all have gone. Thiago will be gone next season but hopefully we could get some minutes out of him this season. And hopefully we have enough in the bank that we could get a thiago replacement in body wise and hopefully skill wise as well this season.

Going to be interesting to see how our midfield shape up by the end of the window. Be a big signal of how things are moving on in the future transfers i guess.

Lets jut hope the new incomings are more robust as ox, keita and thiago were a bit of non entity last season and we were carrying a lot of deadweight wages wise. We should be phasing out the likes of fabinho as well hopefully by this season if his form continues to decline. I am just hoping there are a few youngsters that could step up.

oh and hopefully more minutes for stefan, curtis and elliot
