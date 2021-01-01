I think well make one more midfield signing probably Thuram and that will be us done for the window.
Id be relatively shocked if our window was MacAllister plus A.N.Other midfielder.
Think we would want a defender also.
It does go back to our inability to move players on. I suspect in an ideal world wed move on Matip or Tsimikas to accommodate a new defender. In Marios case, at least, I think the ideal world and reality are 2 very different things.
People view our issues with transfers as much doing enough incomings. I actually think our outgoings are probably a bigger concern. Not the Nat Phillips type signings but poor decisions in retention of high wage earners when they have 2 years or more left on their deals. We need to be better at moving players on at that point.
As an example I think keeping AOC and Keita helped us in 2021/22 but weve felt the effects since. Maybe after 2021/22 we should have said thanks but its time to move on to Matip whilst he held better value and we held more negotiating power with his contract.
Once it gets to 1 year left on a high wage earners deal its hard to shift them. Harder still if they are over 30 and/or coming off a below average season.