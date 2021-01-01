If we're looking to get 3 first XI ready midfielders this summer (and we need to) then we can't carry all 3 of them with their wages.



We've made such a mess of rebuilding midfield and shaping the squad and holding onto the likes of Ox and Keita too long. What we were paying for midfield last season in terms of wages compared to what was produced on the pitch was an absolute joke. Especially when an untested kid could come in and show the rest of them up on a relative pittance.



we are slowly getting it right again hopefully. No trophies past year probably means the bonus wages wont be so high(not a good thing i know)and also we have been ruthless this year compared to the previous. Key players such as Milner, bobby and mane all have gone. Thiago will be gone next season but hopefully we could get some minutes out of him this season. And hopefully we have enough in the bank that we could get a thiago replacement in body wise and hopefully skill wise as well this season.Going to be interesting to see how our midfield shape up by the end of the window. Be a big signal of how things are moving on in the future transfers i guess.Lets jut hope the new incomings are more robust as ox, keita and thiago were a bit of non entity last season and we were carrying a lot of deadweight wages wise. We should be phasing out the likes of fabinho as well hopefully by this season if his form continues to decline. I am just hoping there are a few youngsters that could step up.oh and hopefully more minutes for stefan, curtis and elliot