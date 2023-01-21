« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 532699 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:37:04 pm
Probably but she's well hooked into the club in her own right.

I think she used to be; but Im not at all sure thats still the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 12:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:33:32 pm
Maybe they decide to spend big on Szobo. Maybe they dont. All Im saying is I can understand the club weighing up risk and wider impacts. Were not a state run or sugar daddy club. Its clear were run in a sustainable manner and have to do things a bit differently, like it or not.

I like the player from the 3 mins of yt clips Ive seen of him lol
your wrong we dont have to do things differently to clubs like Arsenal,Man Utd .
It is a choice by FSG to spend as little as possible but we dont have to limit ourselves like this.
We have one of the highest revenues in the world.
We get out spend by promoted clubs like Forest last year & Fulham in the past. Both now are in the league this year achieving their goals.
Look at Aston Villa spending big & have now made Europe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:56:42 am
I keep seeing this posted but what makes it so difficult?

Sounds like money.
Difficult buying Liverpool standard players with a mid table budget and no i'm not moaning about FSG btw it's just as it has been recently.
Then again we're very good at keeping things under wraps,still think Thuram gets done after the U21's end,after that who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 01:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:33:32 pm
Maybe they decide to spend big on Szobo. Maybe they dont. All Im saying is I can understand the club weighing up risk and wider impacts. Were not a state run or sugar daddy club. Its clear were run in a sustainable manner and have to do things a bit differently, like it or not.

I like the player from the 3 mins of yt clips Ive seen of him lol

Ever heard of a middle ground? Very bizarre the way some on here have accepted the owners stingy policies on recruitment. No one has a devine right, but we are fucking Liverpool Football and Klopp deserves alot more backing than what those stingy c*nts have delivered in their tenure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Duno about you folks but that Mel Reddy article was a real eye opener and much needed on the back of yesterdays Orny piece
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 01:11:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:53:54 pm
your wrong we dont have to do things differently to clubs like Arsenal,Man Utd .
It is a choice by FSG to spend as little as possible but we dont have to limit ourselves like this.
We have one of the highest revenues in the world.
We get out spend by promoted clubs like Forest last year & Fulham in the past. Both now are in the league this year achieving their goals.
Look at Aston Villa spending big & have now made Europe

Spend as little as possible.

Buys Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Carvalho, Ramsay in a season.

These seem to be mutually exclusive 

But this isnt FSG thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:11:34 pm
Duno about you folks but that Mel Reddy article was a real eye opener and much needed on the back of yesterdays Orny piece

What did she say ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:48:12 am
Why so many poo-pooing us getting Lavia? Looks like a 19 year old Edgar Davids regen. 50m has been bandied about, but like Mac, I reckon around the 30-35m mark should do it. Arsenal are surely out of the running after spunking over £100m on Rice. Him alongside Kone would add some bite to our midfield...

It really won't be enough, they can just hang on for the buyback clause of 40m next summer rather than accepting less than that this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:12:52 pm
What did she say ?

We want Sobotslie as he will bring dynamism, technical capability, tactical flexibility, ruggedness and exponential vivacity to the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:17:07 pm
We want Sobotslie as he will bring dynamism, technical capability, tactical flexibility, ruggedness and exponential vivacity to the team.

and he has lovely hair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 01:23:00 pm »
I hope we don't sign anyone and the transfer thread eats itself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 01:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:12:52 pm
What did she say ?

Absolutely nothing of note.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 01:25:51 pm »
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm »
I think Carvalho has gone to Leipzig for two reasons. First and foremost to try to see more action than he would at Anfield, in order to kick on and win a place in our squad next season. If he falls short of that, a sale might come into view. The second reason is, hopefully, to try to sweeten a deal for Szoboszlai.

I know the deals are unrelated, but helping Leipzig out with a tidy player like Carvalho wont hurt.

I would be very happy with Szoboszlai and Lavia, if thats how it pans out. And Van de Ven.

The question is, do we have £130-140M to spend? With MacAllister in the bag that would be a £175M window. 

Track record suggests not, but then again, maybe minor investment on the way, and/or maybe a couple of players might be sold to help a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 01:28:03 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:56:55 am
Can a release clause not be paid in instalments?

The only way a buying club can force through the use of a release clause is to pay the amount in full, the selling club does not have to require that though and can agree to instalments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

Neil Jones is a journalist we are monitoring very closely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 01:34:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:30:16 pm
Supporters are generally like children wanting new shiny toys.


So 2019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 01:38:47 pm »


Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:28:39 pm
Neil Jones is a journalist we are monitoring very closely
Oh, that ain't workin' that's not the way you do it
Got money for nothin', get your monitoring for free
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

I lurch from cautious optimism to pragmatic realism every other day on this thread.

I want to believe that there's a chance of the club bringing in a really big signing. A Szobo, a Barrella, a Valverde. Then I look at the evidence of the last 3 years or so and realise that on balance we'll probably just sign Thuram, which is fine but not nearly as exciting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:38:47 pm
Oh, that ain't workin' that's not the way you do it
Got money for nothin', get your monitoring for free

 ;D  ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

Nah man gimme somethin else
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:23:00 pm
I hope we don't sign anyone and the transfer thread eats itself.

I dread to think of the implosion in here if we draw a line under the summer signings now!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

Neil Jones also dismissed Thuram and now he's a confirmed target  ;D

Also Ornstein isn't making anything up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
Klarna even trolling. Tbf could be something we may look into?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:47:35 pm
I dread to think of the implosion in here if we draw a line under the summer signings now!
i wouldnt really care about online implosions.
The main worry is another season similar to last season.
I cant see it being as bad but without proper additions to the squad we may struggle to compete.
Still 2 months if course but these leaks about not wanting to pay 60m for a quality player is not encouraging
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 01:53:31 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:42:09 pm
I lurch from cautious optimism to pragmatic realism every other day on this thread.

I want to believe that there's a chance of the club bringing in a really big signing. A Szobo, a Barrella, a Valverde. Then I look at the evidence of the last 3 years or so and realise that on balance we'll probably just sign Thuram, which is fine but not nearly as exciting.

Why would we meet the players camp if we didn't have some sort of indication a deal was possible, it would suggest we've had dialogue with Leipzig to get that permission and encouragement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:52:54 pm
i wouldnt really care about online implosions.
The main worry is another season similar to last season.
I cant see it being as bad but without proper additions to the squad we may struggle to compete.
Still 2 months if course but these leaks about not wanting to pay 60m for a quality player is not encouraging

Eventually we have to pay a good fee for a good player, surely. Our recent successes, as have been highlighted numerous times everywhere, were breaking the bank on 2 top tier players. To get back in the groove we have to buy someone very good eventually. I like projects and rough diamonds an all but they only get you so far generally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:25:51 pm
Apparently Neil Jones saying the club have dismissed links to szoboszlai.

Have no idea how in touch with the club he is like.

He's a mouthpiece which the Club uses to trot out its lines. We could be playing games in the media, who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
None of you dickheads have read my tinfoil hat theory have you?  :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:52:54 pm
i wouldnt really care about online implosions.
The main worry is another season similar to last season.
I cant see it being as bad but without proper additions to the squad we may struggle to compete.
Still 2 months if course but these leaks about not wanting to pay 60m for a quality player is not encouraging

I mean there as all a bit more nuance perhaps. Maybe we don't/can't pay £60 million up front and need to work out a deal, maybe we have other targets and this would cause a hit to the budget, and are weighing up if 1 Szoboszlai is better than 2 other targets or if we can sell anyone.

We don't know the details just that it is complicated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Eventually we have to pay a good fee for a good player, surely. Our recent successes, as have been highlighted numerous times everywhere, were breaking the bank on 2 top tier players. To get back in the groove we have to buy someone very good eventually. I like projects and rough diamonds an all but they only get you so far generally.
I hope so. Hopefuly we just dont value Szbolo at 60m & will get in some great signings at a good price. But he is the best option available to us for the RCM role.
Thuram looks good too but not as well rounded.
I think we all know Caicedo no chance so Im not really thinking there is many better options but we will have to wait & see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm
Samie's tin foil hat time:

We let the deadline pass but we negotiate a higher fee to be paid in more installments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:03:06 pm
He's a mouthpiece which the Club uses to trot out its lines. We could be playing games in the media, who knows.

Thought all along that most of the journalists dont seem to really know who our true targets are. As a preference I prefer to hear as were signing someone, rather than listen to unending speculation a lot of which ends up being inaccurate anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
I think well make one more midfield signing probably Thuram and that will be us done for the window.
