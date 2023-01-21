I think Carvalho has gone to Leipzig for two reasons. First and foremost to try to see more action than he would at Anfield, in order to kick on and win a place in our squad next season. If he falls short of that, a sale might come into view. The second reason is, hopefully, to try to sweeten a deal for Szoboszlai.



I know the deals are unrelated, but helping Leipzig out with a tidy player like Carvalho wont hurt.



I would be very happy with Szoboszlai and Lavia, if thats how it pans out. And Van de Ven.



The question is, do we have £130-140M to spend? With MacAllister in the bag that would be a £175M window.



Track record suggests not, but then again, maybe minor investment on the way, and/or maybe a couple of players might be sold to help a bit.