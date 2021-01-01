Is it though? That would be significantly less than what we paid for Keita 5 years ago. I don't think penny pinching and undercutting a player's value is the way to success to be honest. Plus, even if your sense of his 'correct value' is correct, stubbornly sticking to your valuation isn't always the right call. It's a good general strategy but the situation and the context matters too and ignoring them feels like sticking the cart before the horse to me. If we desperately need a new RCM and we've waited far too long to reinforce the midfield already and Klopp and his team have identified this as the guy, and a whole load of CMs are going for astronomical fees then perhaps we should be willing to pay 10 million euros more than our valuation.
But maybe they dont think hes worth such an outlay. Maybe the stats show hes not worth it. Maybe theyre learning from the Keita experience and not prepared to take such a risk on a player from the Bundesliga. Maybe they want to send a message to the market.
Supporters are generally like children wanting new shiny toys.
I dont doubt for a second theyd pay a big fee for someone like Tchouameini, who ticks all the boxes and they deem as someone they could build the team around. I think they only want to pay big fees for sure fire bets like your Van Dijks and Alisons that literally tick every box (character and culture fit, proven themself in a big league, go straight into the team).
Im no expert. But I do trust the club more than supporters on a forum cry arsing that we dont spend enough. Nothing we do can satisfy the appetite of the modern supporter.