I dont think we will do the Szobo deal. Price tag seems like something we wouldnt sign off on. 50m is prob his true market worth, and it feels like we are setting firm lines on only paying what we feel a player is truly worth, almost to send a message to the market that we will never over pay for a player.



to be honest I actually think its the right way to run things long term. Firm discipline on this stuff is probably the only way we succeed. Bayern are pretty similar in that respect. Were probably pretty aligned to them in terms of how we recruit.



Schmadtke will have to earn his stripes.



Is it though? That would be significantly less than what we paid for Keita 5 years ago. I don't think penny pinching and undercutting a player's value is the way to success to be honest. Plus, even if your sense of his 'correct value' is correct, stubbornly sticking to your valuation isn't always the right call. It's a good general strategy but the situation and the context matters too and ignoring them feels like sticking the cart before the horse to me. If we desperately need a new RCM and we've waited far too long to reinforce the midfield already and Klopp and his team have identified this as the guy, and a whole load of CMs are going for astronomical fees then perhaps we should be willing to pay 10 million euros more than our valuation.