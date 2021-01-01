« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14640 on: Today at 11:57:23 am
I dont think we will do the Szobo deal. Price tag seems like something we wouldnt sign off on. 50m is prob his true market worth, and it feels like we are setting firm lines on only paying what we feel a player is truly worth, almost to send a message to the market that we will never over pay for a player.

to be honest I actually think its the right way to run things long term. Firm discipline on this stuff is probably the only way we succeed. Bayern are pretty similar in that respect. Were probably pretty aligned to them in terms of how we recruit.

Schmadtke will have to earn his stripes.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14641 on: Today at 11:57:54 am
Is Valverde perfect for us, though?  I think he'd be brilliant in that right-sided 8 spot in our 433, but I'm not convinced about him as one of the 10s in our current box midfield.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14642 on: Today at 11:58:56 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:56:50 am
If we really wanted him, is it in our best interests to let the get out clause expire amd try and get him a bit cheaper towards the end of the window?

I know Klopp likes his business done for day 1 of pre-season but it seems we need to be a bit more cautious with our money.

Sounds risky. Do RBL need funds? Maybe we try a Carvalho deal at the same time or part of the deal? Though player swap deals rarely happen. They always go down as separate transactions it seems.

I doubt RBL will want to lose an important player late in the window.

Nothing about this link sounds particularly convincing.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14643 on: Today at 11:59:02 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:56:42 am
I keep seeing this posted but what makes it so difficult?

Yeah it seems like a really strange vague comment. It's a release clause, that seems pretty reasonable 🤷🏻‍♂️
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14644 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:56:50 am
If we really wanted him, is it in our best interests to let the get out clause expire amd try and get him a bit cheaper towards the end of the window?

I know Klopp likes his business done for day 1 of pre-season but it seems we need to be a bit more cautious with our money.

Sounds risky. Do RBL need funds? Maybe we try a Carvalho deal at the same time or part of the deal? Though player swap deals rarely happen. They always go down as separate transactions it seems.
They sold Nkunku for 60m so they dont need the money.
Maybe we use that as a benchmark to get Szbolo a bit cheaper. Looks an unlikely deal imo. RB wont sell everyone this window
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14645 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:56:42 am
I keep seeing this posted but what makes it so difficult?

The price is getting jacked up after the clause expires as they likely won't be keen on losing someone else after Laimer, Nkunku, probably Gvardiol etc
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14646 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:59:02 am
Yeah it seems like a really strange vague comment. It's a release clause, that seems pretty reasonable 🤷🏻‍♂️

Yeah I first thought he had some third party ownership or something that makes the transfer a bit more difficult but he doesn't. It's very strange.
Saus76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14647 on: Today at 12:04:54 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:56:42 am
I keep seeing this posted but what makes it so difficult?

We've got a penny pinching peasant as an owner.
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14648 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:54 am
Is Valverde perfect for us, though?  I think he'd be brilliant in that right-sided 8 spot in our 433, but I'm not convinced about him as one of the 10s in our current box midfield.

I can see what you mean if he is inside a lot - but he seems really comfortable wider.  Could see him going in to out a lot, and covering the right side if we lose the ball. He's got so much energy. Would help get Mo closer to goal too  - think he's the ideal foil there for Mo and Trent.  Maybe wouldn't play high enough up the pitch or be as good in small spaces is your main issue? Maybe you're right and the new system means we aren't looking for his type any more. 

He'd be too good to turn down would still be my opinion I think. 
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14649 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:57:23 am
I dont think we will do the Szobo deal. Price tag seems like something we wouldnt sign off on. 50m is prob his true market worth, and it feels like we are setting firm lines on only paying what we feel a player is truly worth, almost to send a message to the market that we will never over pay for a player.

to be honest I actually think its the right way to run things long term. Firm discipline on this stuff is probably the only way we succeed. Bayern are pretty similar in that respect. Were probably pretty aligned to them in terms of how we recruit.

Schmadtke will have to earn his stripes.

Is it though? That would be significantly less than what we paid for Keita 5 years ago. I don't think penny pinching and undercutting a player's value is the way to success to be honest. Plus, even if your sense of his 'correct value' is correct, stubbornly sticking to your valuation isn't always the right call. It's a good general strategy but the situation and the context matters too and ignoring them feels like sticking the cart before the horse to me. If we desperately need a new RCM and we've waited far too long to reinforce the midfield already and Klopp and his team have identified this as the guy, and a whole load of CMs are going for astronomical fees then perhaps we should be willing to pay 10 million euros more than our valuation.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14650 on: Today at 12:11:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:47:25 am
In terms of a real quality midfield signing, looking at the names being thrown about. Barella, Tchouhmeni or Valverde. Who you taking there if you had the choice?
I'd take Valverde. I think he'd be one of the best midfielders in the world under Klopp. He already is unreal but Klopp would make him even better

Tchouameni all day long - as good as the other two are, think he solves a far bigger problem.

On Szoboszlai, it's worth noting that Ornstein's article was pretty downbeat on the chances of it happening, so I'm not surprised if Neil Jones has dismissed it. Could simply be one we explored and didn't like the cost of, even if most of us would happily pay the £60m.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14651 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:57:23 am
I dont think we will do the Szobo deal. Price tag seems like something we wouldnt sign off on. 50m is prob his true market worth, and it feels like we are setting firm lines on only paying what we feel a player is truly worth, almost to send a message to the market that we will never over pay for a player.

to be honest I actually think its the right way to run things long term. Firm discipline on this stuff is probably the only way we succeed. Bayern are pretty similar in that respect. Were probably pretty aligned to them in terms of how we recruit.

Schmadtke will have to earn his stripes.
lol yeah if you want to drop down the table like we have the last 3 years. Bayern are comepting in the BL & got dismantled by City.
No one is even asking for a Bellingham now just not penny pinching over players at 50-60m level.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14652 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm
He won't be cheaper on July 1st. If we really want him we're going to have to pay the release clause. £60m even up front..surely we can find work arounds to that if we really want to.

He probably one of best players available for us who should be realistic.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14653 on: Today at 12:20:16 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:16:11 pm
He won't be cheaper on July 1st. If we really want him we're going to have to pay the release clause. £60m even up front..surely we can find work arounds to that if we really want to.
We would have activated it by now so it is not happening. Leipzig wont sell for less.
Seems we may not sign a player beyond 50m this summer despite being our squad being in a crisis for most of last season.
We are not even in the conversation for Caicedo.
We are just not acting like a big club & never will under FSG.
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14654 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:16:11 pm
He won't be cheaper on July 1st. If we really want him we're going to have to pay the release clause. £60m even up front..surely we can find work arounds to that if we really want to.

He probably one of best players available for us who should be realistic.

We won't pay £60m up front if that's a demand. Just a non-starter.

We'll stick to our valuations...
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14655 on: Today at 12:20:29 pm
Little thing I go told when my lad had his flying lesson last week at Blackpool, loads of football clubs bring private planes and players into Blackpool and then they get picked up by car/minibus, so when you nutters all start flight tracking, make sure you check for private jets into Blackpool.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14656 on: Today at 12:21:06 pm
Mel Reddy saying Szoboszlai has moved up our midfield list:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12911622/dominik-szoboszlai-liverpool-meet-with-rb-leipzig-players-representatives-as-part-of-midfield-rebuild

Another Barella mention too. She says he's a target.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14657 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Mel Reddy saying Szoboszlai has moved up our midfield list:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12911622/dominik-szoboszlai-liverpool-meet-with-rb-leipzig-players-representatives-as-part-of-midfield-rebuild

Another Barella mention too.

Do you think were trying to get one of these deals done first and leaving the Thuram/Lavia/Kone options on the back burner? Or should we not get carried away? :D
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14658 on: Today at 12:22:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Mel Reddy saying Szoboszlai has moved up our midfield list:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12911622/dominik-szoboszlai-liverpool-meet-with-rb-leipzig-players-representatives-as-part-of-midfield-rebuild

Another Barella mention too. She says he's a target.

Who doesn't need a bit of monitoring?!
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14659 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Mel Reddy saying Szoboszlai has moved up our midfield list:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12911622/dominik-szoboszlai-liverpool-meet-with-rb-leipzig-players-representatives-as-part-of-midfield-rebuild

Another Barella mention too. She says he's a target.

Isn't she just repeating Ornstein?
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14660 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Mel Reddy saying Szoboszlai has moved up our midfield list:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12911622/dominik-szoboszlai-liverpool-meet-with-rb-leipzig-players-representatives-as-part-of-midfield-rebuild

Another Barella mention too. She says he's a target.
unless Barella can speak english & has character references he wont get homesick i think its very risky deal.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14661 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Isn't she just repeating Ornstein?
Yep
Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14662 on: Today at 12:30:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:09:07 pm
Is it though? That would be significantly less than what we paid for Keita 5 years ago. I don't think penny pinching and undercutting a player's value is the way to success to be honest. Plus, even if your sense of his 'correct value' is correct, stubbornly sticking to your valuation isn't always the right call. It's a good general strategy but the situation and the context matters too and ignoring them feels like sticking the cart before the horse to me. If we desperately need a new RCM and we've waited far too long to reinforce the midfield already and Klopp and his team have identified this as the guy, and a whole load of CMs are going for astronomical fees then perhaps we should be willing to pay 10 million euros more than our valuation.

But maybe they dont think hes worth such an outlay. Maybe the stats show hes not worth it. Maybe theyre learning from the Keita experience and not prepared to take such a risk on a player from the Bundesliga. Maybe they want to send a message to the market.

Supporters are generally like children wanting new shiny toys.

I dont doubt for a second theyd pay a big fee for someone like Tchouameini, who ticks all the boxes and they deem as someone they could build the team around. I think they only want to pay big fees for sure fire bets like your Van Dijks and Alisons that literally tick every box (character and culture fit, proven themself in a big league, go straight into the team).

Im no expert. But I do trust the club more than supporters on a forum cry arsing that we dont spend enough. Nothing we do can satisfy the appetite of the modern supporter.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14663 on: Today at 12:31:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:22:07 pm
Do you think were trying to get one of these deals done first and leaving the Thuram/Lavia/Kone options on the back burner? Or should we not get carried away? :D

Get carried away, I am, it's getting me through my work day with a stinking hangover after our summer bash last night.
Keith Lard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14664 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm
Maybe they decide to spend big on Szobo. Maybe they dont. All Im saying is I can understand the club weighing up risk and wider impacts. Were not a state run or sugar daddy club. Its clear were run in a sustainable manner and have to do things a bit differently, like it or not.

I like the player from the 3 mins of yt clips Ive seen of him lol
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14665 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:31:53 pm
Get carried away, I am, it's getting me through my work day with a stinking hangover after our summer bash last night.

Has anyone had a word with you about that inappropriate thing you did yet?
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14666 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm
 :roger Monitoring :roger
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14667 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:30:16 pm
But maybe they dont think hes worth such an outlay. Maybe the stats show hes not worth it. Maybe theyre learning from the Keita experience and not prepared to take such a risk on a player from the Bundesliga. Maybe they want to send a message to the market.

Supporters are generally like children wanting new shiny toys.

I dont doubt for a second theyd pay a big fee for someone like Tchouameini, who ticks all the boxes and they deem as someone they could build the team around. I think they only want to pay big fees for sure fire bets like your Van Dijks and Alisons that literally tick every box (character and culture fit, proven themself in a big league, go straight into the team).

Im no expert. But I do trust the club more than supporters on a forum cry arsing that we dont spend enough. Nothing we do can satisfy the appetite of the modern supporter.

So we're willing to spend 50 million but not 60? No stats are going to prove that he is worth 50 but not 60. As for the 'only big fees' on certain players... your confidence is great, slightly head in sand after we refused to pay a big fee for a sure bet only a month or two back but anyway.
And then we have Nunez, who we bought for big money a year ago and who was, and is, very raw, as we've seen. This idea that we can trust the club given it's recruitment decision making at the moment just ignores the reality.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14668 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:34:31 pm
Has anyone had a word with you about that inappropriate thing you did yet?

Haha, that was my first summer party 8 years ago.. I'm now a bit more behaved, bed by 2am and no waking up anxious.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14669 on: Today at 12:37:04 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Isn't she just repeating Ornstein?

Probably but she's well hooked into the club in her own right.
