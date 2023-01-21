« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 530001 times)

Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:43:31 am
My mum said I'm not allowed to play with you Al.

Strange for you to take a random point and twist it to make me feel bad that I don't have a mum.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:47:46 am
Strange for you to take a random point and twist it to make me feel bad that I don't have a mum.

Wait till he starts doing it in every thread for several years.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 10:52:08 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:37:32 am
Szoboslai is such a perfect signing for us- plays in a Gegenpressing system, is energetic, physical, direct and not injury-prone at all.
Would instantly up our pressing levels in midfield again, and be ready for a start from the first game.
I hope we see sense.

Bags of European experience, captaining his country at 22. As you say ticks all the boxes and crucially would improve us in the here and now.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 10:54:08 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:37:32 am
Szoboslai is such a perfect signing for us- plays in a Gegenpressing system, is energetic, physical, direct and not injury-prone at all.
Would instantly up our pressing levels in midfield again, and be ready for a start from the first game.
I hope we see sense.

Where I think we all get fed up of current Liverpool is when we monitor players who make sense, like Szoboslai, and then nothing feckin' happens.

I think we might sign him and that would be good.

Suspect we will want to get our shit together over this 10 day period now and gather the pre-season squad.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:05:00 am
You know when a player is good (Szoboszlai) when it's unaminous on here that he's indeed good. Get it done.
Ive never heard of him/ seen him play, but I think hes a great player. Get him signed you fucking mingebags!
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
If HG quota is a concern what would peoples thoughts be on a 10-15M flier on Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Very talented player but lost his way somewhat. still young though and has a certain amount of untapped potential.

Could provide back up option to Salah on rhs.

Im not 100% convinced but could in certain circumstances be a smart signing (like Sturridge, Coutinho signings previously)
Online David Struhme

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
Few links to Valverde doing the rounds. Would absolutely love him - class player
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 10:59:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:36:32 am
So we over pay for players we buy, we undersell players we sell and we pay huge wage bonuses when we are successful.

1) We rarely over pay for players, which is most fans' frustrations with FSG

2) Player sale values vary: some of the fees we generated from younger players were much higher than expected, whilst the Coutinho fee was huge and funded a lot of our purchases

3) Our bonuses are higher than most other clubs because our base salaries are lower relatively, with our renumeration system geared more around rewarding success


I kind of admire your dedication to twisting everything to critisize FSG, and your selection of single examples to try to disprove overall trends.

However it is really fucking annoying to constantly read it - can't you stick to doing it in the FSG thread? Maybe RAWK should have an option to mute individuals?

I come here for the squabbles over why x player is the best thing since sliced bread :)
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 11:00:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:54:08 am
Where I think we all get fed up of current Liverpool is when we monitor players who make sense, like Szoboslai, and then nothing feckin' happens.

Pretty sure we monitor lots of players that make sense, we just never hear about it.

Nothing has happened yet...
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 11:02:42 am »
Szoboszlai for anything close to £60m would be an excellent signing. Would he really disappointing to see him somewhere like Newcastle. In truth, pulling out of the Bellingham deal should really allow us to get a signing like this done.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
So, we have decided to ignore this?

Quote
Paul Joyce
Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday June 28 2023, The Times

Inter Milans Nicolò Barella is admired by Liverpool, with the assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders having namechecked the Italy midfielder in his book Intensity: Inside Liverpool FC. He is not desperate to leave, though, and Sandro Tonalis £52 million move from Inters city rivals, AC Milan, to Newcastle means that Barella would be pitched as even more expensive by the beaten Champions League finalists.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-trying-to-find-value-in-sellers-market-to-strengthen-midfield-jxdwjb36q
