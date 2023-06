Why so many poo-pooing us getting Lavia? Looks like a 19 year old Edgar Davids regen. 50m has been bandied about, but like Mac, I reckon around the 30-35m mark should do it. Arsenal are surely out of the running after spunking over £100m on Rice. Him alongside Kone would add some bite to our midfield...



Now that the excitement has settled down I don't think we're getting Szoboszlai. I think he's just another one of those handful of midfielders who we've had discussions with, but that's it. He joins the list that includes Thuram, Kone, Lavia, Gravenberch, Veiga. It just seems a bit odd to me that we've suddenly decided to go for him two days before his release clause ends when the price will inevitably go up. I get that he'd be an alternative to Mount, but they'd have known he wanted Untied two months ago.





I wouldn't be so sure. Reckon Arsenal might still go for him and for all the talk of £50m I reckon it's much more likely to be something like £30-35m plus add ons.Yeah, as Peter said the story coming out two days before his release clause expires doesn't mean the interest is new. And I don't think it's inevitable his price goes up... I mean it might, but think the key would be getting a different structure going with Leipzig. Maybe the same overall price, but with add ons in there, for example. What I would say is that Leipzig are tough negotiators and drive a hard bargain - they're also potentially getting a windfall from City so I'd suggest we want to move quickly, especially as they've already got a big fee from Nkunku.