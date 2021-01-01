« previous next »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Yeah, hes injured. Hes been linked with us so hes cursed.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Yeah... the minute he was linked with LFC and the AXA.  ::)










Yes, injured mate.

 ;)
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?
Rumours we agreed a fee with Gladbach, Straight off & flying into to Liverpool for a medical.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:22:26 pm
Yep.

In the wristwatch world they call it 'flexing'. (Rolex owners etc.)

Makes sense.
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.


But the ITKs will still use it and pass it on as their own information.

Just waiting for Plateau to claim he knew it all along.
Need an Orny update that we are discussing a payment structure for the clause, mannnnn.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Such a bullshit competition. It's younger players so let's play a competition into July where players have either been playing solidly for 12 months, or on the fringes yet will miss out on pre-season and a chance to stake a claim because their summer rest is basically during pre-season.

Let the players rest.
Barcola again he is looking really good this tourney
Never trust the Samie wannabe Caston.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 08:26:33 pm
Yeah, hes injured. Hes been linked with us so hes cursed.
Just trying to fit in, kinda cute 
Chill like Kloppo dickheads.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Chill like Kloppo dickheads.



My tinfoil hat theory could be true then.    ;D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm
Samie's tin foil hat time:

We let the deadline pass but we negotiate a higher fee to be paid in more installments.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm
My tinfoil hat theory could be true then.    ;D



Has there been an update?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
Has there been an update?

Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.
Anally interested?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm

So you think the difficult part could be the release clause cos wed have to pay it one?

By the way. And this is from all of RAWK....You cant keep posting lil Dicktease titbits like ya do. You sound like an absolute fanny like Graeme Kelly. Knock it off you plantpot. Post a link ;D

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm
Anally interested?

Who isn.....errrr
Fun game RAWK. Lets all Make a post like Samantha

''Ooh did you hear that? I tell ya, worra palaver. Itll never last. Shes not right for him. I said the same thing to Jeff at number 23. Theres something goin on. People comin an goin. Milk deliveries 3 times a day'
I think we may have put the news about being skint after meeting Szoboszlai and him making it clear he wants to sign for us. Get them to accept our terms otherwise he is a player that will run down his contract.
I've gone and watched Szoboszlai clips and got my hopes up.  Why do i keep doing this to myself.  I never learn. 
Szoboszlai seems like a link tailor made for winding up frustrated reds impatient for a signing.

Massive talent with much lower fee than other similarly highly rated talents, but still out of the club's budget. But there's hope because maybe Carvalho will help us to get him, but there's apparently no connection between the two transfers.

I can just imagine the melt down when this is confirmed not to go through.



If we make this signing, in one window we will have added 2 very good dead ball specialists in Mac Allister & Szoboszlai.

Trent, Mac Allister, or Szoboszlai on free-kicks/set-pieces.

Good options.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
So you think the difficult part could be the release clause cos wed have to pay it one?

By the way. And this is from all of RAWK....You cant keep posting lil Dicktease titbits like ya do. You sound like an absolute fanny like Graeme Kelly. Knock it off you plantpot. Post a link ;D

In one Cappy.
Colwill, Lavia, Mac Allister, Thuram and Szoboszlai.

There you go. A super talented LCB who would be ideal in the new system. A young defensive mid with high potential. A World Cup winner who can play anywhere in midfield. A rangy Frenchman who could be moulded into whatever Klopp wants. Another start of the RB conveyor belt who could do RCM and maybe even cover Salah.

Homegrown ranks bolstered, and most importantly, keeps us within our non-homegrown allowance meaning lovely Adrian can be registered.

Yours for £230m  ;D
Spelling Szoboszlai is a bit of graft to be honest. I don't believe much at the moment. Lots of games to be played across the big sides looking to spend on midfielders. Would be surprised if it's him and Thuram.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
If we make this signing, in one window we will have added 2 very good dead ball specialists in Mac Allister & Szoboszlai.

Trent, Mac Allister, or Szoboszlai on free-kicks/set-pieces.

Good options.

But have we ever had a problem with dead balls? Trent, Robertson, Tsimi rack up assists from it. Milner (gone now), Hendo not far behind. If anything it's been the forwards or the CBs not finishing the crosses.
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
But have we ever had a problem with dead balls? Trent, Robertson, Tsimi rack up assists from it. Milner, Hendo not far behind. If anything it's been the forwards or the CBs not finishing the crosses.
Do need somebody to replace Robertson at some point with Dead ball with their left foot. Could be Elliott too or whoever Robertson Replacement
yea dead balls is not a problem but also gives solutions when Trent needs to be rested
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:17:34 pm
Noooooooooo

Maybe he could change his name ?

Hes got to be either Dom

Or, The Hungarian lad
When I've seen him playing, I always thought the commentators were calling him 'Super-sly.' Go with that?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Chill like Kloppo dickheads.

Just realized I haven't seen pics of Klopp drinking a beer on holiday this break. 
Sawsall

wtf

we do need more cutting edge and a little more incision. but the flack i took on badgertits pronunciation i aint learning to say that dont care if he's Messi reincarnated.

gonna have to read back now. Fuck!   ;D

edit someones changed his wiki to "plays for liverpool" hahaha
« Reply #14473 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »

I will just call him sobo
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:52:00 am

I would not be surprised if the entire LFC transfer committee was on this which has caused a lull in incoming rumors, further impacted by the assumption most of our targets are at U21 right now and it's very early in the window.

I think you are underestimating them if you think that they would be tying up that entire dept to sort out a loan deal, the far more likely scenario is that our primary target is currently at the U21 and France do not allow players to conclude deals during a tournament, if Thuram or Kone is a main target then we are not going to push ahead and move onto a secondary one in the meantime.
