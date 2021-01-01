« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14440 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Yeah, hes injured. Hes been linked with us so hes cursed.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14441 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Yeah... the minute he was linked with LFC and the AXA.  ::)










Yes, injured mate.

 ;)
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14442 on: Today at 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?
Rumours we agreed a fee with Gladbach, Straight off & flying into to Liverpool for a medical.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14443 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:22:26 pm
Yep.

In the wristwatch world they call it 'flexing'. (Rolex owners etc.)

Makes sense.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14444 on: Today at 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.


But the ITKs will still use it and pass it on as their own information.

Just waiting for Plateau to claim he knew it all along.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14445 on: Today at 08:31:38 pm
Need an Orny update that we are discussing a payment structure for the clause, mannnnn.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14446 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Just switched the France game on and Kone went off after 18 minutes is it injury related?

Such a bullshit competition. It's younger players so let's play a competition into July where players have either been playing solidly for 12 months, or on the fringes yet will miss out on pre-season and a chance to stake a claim because their summer rest is basically during pre-season.

Let the players rest.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14447 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm
Barcola again he is looking really good this tourney
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14448 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm
Never trust the Samie wannabe Caston.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14449 on: Today at 09:35:18 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:26:33 pm
Yeah, hes injured. Hes been linked with us so hes cursed.
Just trying to fit in, kinda cute 
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14450 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm
Chill like Kloppo dickheads.

A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14451 on: Today at 10:32:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:34 pm
Chill like Kloppo dickheads.



 ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14452 on: Today at 10:40:02 pm
My tinfoil hat theory could be true then.    ;D

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14453 on: Today at 10:40:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Samie's tin foil hat time:

We let the deadline pass but we negotiate a higher fee to be paid in more installments.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14454 on: Today at 10:40:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:40:02 pm
My tinfoil hat theory could be true then.    ;D



Has there been an update?
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14455 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:48 pm
Has there been an update?

Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14456 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:47:08 pm
Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.

 ;D
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14457 on: Today at 10:50:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:47:08 pm
Yes.

The picture of Klopp.

Which may or may not be generated by Caston who may or may not be an AI.
Anally interested?
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14458 on: Today at 10:51:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:40:37 pm

So you think the difficult part could be the release clause cos wed have to pay it one?

By the way. And this is from all of RAWK....You cant keep posting lil Dicktease titbits like ya do. You sound like an absolute fanny like Graeme Kelly. Knock it off you plantpot. Post a link ;D

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14459 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:50:03 pm
Anally interested?

Who isn.....errrr
