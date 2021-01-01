Why come out with a big story about if it's unlikely to happen anyhow?



Perhaps his source isnt the club.He is a journalist first and foremost and wants to report on actualities, things of interest. If it ends up getting done or progressing then Im sure hed rather mention our interest now than out of the blue.He doesnt have the clubs interests at heart, so I dont think he would care too much if it gets done or doesnt get done and how that would potentially look for the club. Think he is genuinely just reporting our interest with the caveat that its unlikely.