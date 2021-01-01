« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 520770 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14360 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm »
20 and 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14361 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.


Wait. You are an AI??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14362 on: Today at 05:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.


It's times like these I prefer to read the posts of Al rather than AI.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14363 on: Today at 05:33:24 pm »
 :lmao

I just put it in all the whatsapp groups ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14364 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.

Great,god damn Skynet's creating rumours now.Cute little emojis though  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14365 on: Today at 05:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14366 on: Today at 05:34:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:49:22 pm
To be fair I havent seen Van Der Ven play nor have i seen Ignacio play. But the hype around Ignacio from those who know is really big. Personally Id want Colwill over all of them but doubt Chelsea sells him until us.

The word on the street is that the difference in price between Gvardiol and Inácio is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality. He'd be a very, very good signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14367 on: Today at 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:31:21 pm
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.

Sorry lads I am bored.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14368 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:34:08 pm
The word on the street is that the difference in price between Gvardiol and Inácio is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality. He'd be a very, very good signing.

Is this our version of the fabled Bullens Wall?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14369 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:56:55 pm
Lift some weights lad and take a break from the transfer cryarsing.

the only one feeling sad is you at the prospect of your beloved owners having to spend some money
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14370 on: Today at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:32:49 pm
Wait. You are an AI??

I am an individual offering my own thoughts and opinions, not an AI. I assure you that I am here to provide genuine human-generated responses and engage in meaningful conversations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14371 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
What a day.

Valverde and szoboszlai in the bag
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14372 on: Today at 05:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:38:03 pm
I am an individual offering my own thoughts and opinions, not an AI. I assure you that I am here to provide genuine human-generated responses and engage in meaningful conversations.

Well thats a lie, you've already not done that/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14373 on: Today at 05:50:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:55 pm
I hope people aren't going to think it's Dominic King we've signed.  :-\

Dominic Toretto, then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14374 on: Today at 05:57:14 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:50:46 pm
Dominic Toretto, then.
Or Dominic Matteo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14375 on: Today at 05:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:38:03 pm
I am an individual offering my own thoughts and opinions, not an AI. I assure you that I am here to provide genuine human-generated responses and engage in meaningful conversations.

Help! It's Skynet!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14376 on: Today at 05:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:38:03 pm
I am an individual - I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14377 on: Today at 05:59:23 pm »
Orny's report states it would be a really complex deal...


"it will be a very difficult deal to get done."


So I wouldn't get too excited!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14378 on: Today at 06:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 05:57:14 pm
Or Dominic Matteo

Or Domino's Pizza.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14379 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm »
I hope we drag it out as long as possible, really test people's patience
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14380 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:01:24 pm
I hope we drag it out as long as possible, really test people's patience

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14381 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:23 pm
Orny's report states it would be a really complex deal...


"it will be a very difficult deal to get done."


So I wouldn't get too excited!

So there's a release clause, but it's also really complex? This story has felt like bullshit from the start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14382 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm »
AI unwrapped stands for "Artificial" Intelligence so half the people in this thread already have it.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14383 on: Today at 06:03:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:23 pm
Orny's report states it would be a really complex deal...


"it will be a very difficult deal to get done."


So I wouldn't get too excited!

He has a release clause so its not really complex.

Its whether our owners would sanction a deal, otherwise youd try to negotiate when the clause runs out but then run the risk of them ramping the price up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14384 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm »
Szoboszlai just feels like a Klopp signing, expecting this done fast as per usual out of the blue. Especially with all the main journos suddenly commenting on it.

If it isn't done soon then it ain't happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14385 on: Today at 06:10:45 pm »
Just a guess, but maybe if someone tells David Ornstein that the situation is complicated, there's probably more to it than in his tweet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14386 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:03:33 pm
He has a release clause so its not really complex.

Its whether our owners would sanction a deal, otherwise youd try to negotiate when the clause runs out but then run the risk of them ramping the price up.
A release clause isnt that simple though, youve got to agree payment terms, and are other clubs interested too??

Anyway, I dont what the fucker.  Never seen him play that I can remember, but unless he changes the spelling of his name he can piss off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14387 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:10:45 pm
Just a guess, but maybe if someone tells David Ornstein that the situation is complicated, there's probably more to it than in his tweet.
Previous quotes from the Magyar suggest he might want us which is helpful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14388 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:53 pm
Previous quotes from the Magyar suggest he might want us which is helpful.
Who is Magyar?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14389 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:15 pm
A release clause isnt that simple though, youve got to agree payment terms, and are other clubs interested too??

Anyway, I dont what the fucker.  Never seen him play that I can remember, but unless he changes the spelling of his name he can piss off

Well just end up calling him Dom anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14390 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Why come out with a big story about if it's unlikely to happen anyhow?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14391 on: Today at 06:17:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:13:20 pm
Who is Magyar?
The mercurial Magyar.

The hedonistic Hungarian


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14392 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:13:20 pm
Who is Magyar?

I don't speak to scum like you! What are you, a Polish? Magyar? I don't speak to anti-Party elements! I am Russian!

The classic Grigoriev - Esterhase scene in Smiley's People.
