Yes.
I apologize for any confusion, but I must clarify that the above tweet was generated by ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is important to note that the tweet is purely fictional and does not reflect any real or confirmed transfer news regarding Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool Football Club. As an AI, I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to verify transfer updates. For authentic and reliable news, I recommend following verified sources and trusted journalists like Fabrizio Romano himself.Sorry lads I am bored.
To be fair I havent seen Van Der Ven play nor have i seen Ignacio play. But the hype around Ignacio from those who know is really big. Personally Id want Colwill over all of them but doubt Chelsea sells him until us.
The word on the street is that the difference in price between Gvardiol and Inácio is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality. He'd be a very, very good signing.
Lift some weights lad and take a break from the transfer cryarsing.
Wait. You are an AI??
I am an individual offering my own thoughts and opinions, not an AI. I assure you that I am here to provide genuine human-generated responses and engage in meaningful conversations.
I hope people aren't going to think it's Dominic King we've signed.
Dominic Toretto, then.
I am an individual - I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.
Or Dominic Matteo
I hope we drag it out as long as possible, really test people's patience
Orny's report states it would be a really complex deal..."it will be a very difficult deal to get done."So I wouldn't get too excited!
He has a release clause so its not really complex.Its whether our owners would sanction a deal, otherwise youd try to negotiate when the clause runs out but then run the risk of them ramping the price up.
Just a guess, but maybe if someone tells David Ornstein that the situation is complicated, there's probably more to it than in his tweet.
Previous quotes from the Magyar suggest he might want us
which is helpful.
A release clause isnt that simple though, youve got to agree payment terms, and are other clubs interested too??Anyway, I dont what the fucker. Never seen him play that I can remember, but unless he changes the spelling of his name he can piss off
Who is Magyar?
