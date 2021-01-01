« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14320 on: Today at 04:39:54 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:58:29 pm
Watching clips of Szoboszlai over the last few months and noticed that he strikes a ball better than anybody Ive seen. Whatever way it comes at him, he hits it hard, clean and with zip. Never seen anything like it to be honest. Theres loads who can hit a ball hard, old or new players but his is really crisp.

Indeed. He Looks to have some technique. I just seen the first goal in that video and noticed that alright. Reminded me a little of some of them Coutinho hits.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14321 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:53:23 pm
The same could be used in reverse for the summer of 2019 when certain sections thought we'd struggle to get in the top 4 but then we sailed away with the title in emphatic style.

so win one title and then fall off a cliff? would it not be better to plan for success year after year by investing in line with the growth and increased revenues
Logged

Bennett

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14322 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm
Szoboszlai looks like the only player we're linked with who would go straight into our starting XI.

If we keep the same formation and look at the four positions we need an upgrade on Henderson's position more than anywhere else to be honest.

If we assume Fabinho/Bacjetic share the minutes for the defensive midfield role and Jones/MacAllister share the left hand attacking role, I don't know where any of the other names we've been linked with even fit in (and that's with no mention of Thiago).
Logged

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14323 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:40:31 pm
so win one title and then fall off a cliff? would it not be better to plan for success year after year by investing in line with the growth and increased revenues

This just in, coming 2nd and winning two cups and being within minutes of a quadruple is falling off a cliff.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14324 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:27:42 pm
Not sure where the preference for Kone comes from. I know that when the links for Kone/Thuram first became public on RAWK/Reddit, the two accompanying youtube compilations made Kone look like Makelele and Thuram look like Diao, but if you dig deeper, Thuram's underlying stats are promising and he was dominating the midfield in France last year (second half of season). Meanwhile, Kone looks like he has much more of a lower ceiling, has had a knee injury and doesn't seem as progressive.

Don't get me wrong, I'd be on board for Kone at a low fee as he can definitely do a job, but if it's either/or Lavia/Kone/Thuram then he'd be bottom of that list.

Kone is better defensively, undoubtedly. Statistically hes one of the best pressing midfielders in his age group, and in terms of dribbling he is right up there as well not far off the likes of Bellingham in terms of ball progression.

Apart from that he has had a couple truly great performances against the biggest sides in Germany, he has put in a number of star performances against Dortmund and Bayern and even on occasions outshone the likes of Bellingham playing for a much weaker team.  https://youtu.be/CqPARHZGNeY

You mention France but the last game they both started for France u21 it was Kone who was MOTM winning a large amount of duels and tackles, given our problems last season in that respect, that Klopp mentioned himself a lot feel that the more combative nature of Kone would suit our midfield more, he is more able to play as a 6 and he can play as an 8 also in the role Gini played for us.

To add on to that he will be cheaper than Thuram also, he really is a no brainer for me, you wont find a 21 year old midfielder with the glimpses of talent he has shown with such a comparably modest fee.

He has shown a lot more than Lavia in his career so far so lord knows why you would put him at the bottom of the list.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:12 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14325 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:43:22 pm
Kone is better defensively, undoubtedly. Statistically hes one of the best pressing midfielders in his age group, and in terms of dribbling he is right up there as well not far off the likes of Bellingham in terms of ball progression.

Apart from that he has had a couple truly great performances against the biggest sides in Germany, he has put in a number of star performances against Dortmund and Bayern and even on occasions outshone the likes of Bellingham playing for a much weaker team.

You mention France but the last game they both started for France u21 it was Kone who was MOTM winning a large amount of duels and tackles, given our problems last season in that respect, that Klopp mentioned himself a lot feel that the more combative nature of Kone would suit our midfield more, he is more able to play as a 6 and he can play as an 8 also in the role Gini played for us.

To add on to that he will be cheaper than Thuram also, he really is a no brainer for me, you wont find a 21 year old midfielder with the glimpses of talent he has shown with such a comparably modest fee.

True. Which just shows you how good a deal we appear to have done on McAllister. Only 23 and more than a prospect. The market is nuts thanks to certain teams, but good deals can be done

Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14326 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:43:14 pm
This just in, coming 2nd and winning two cups and being within minutes of a quadruple is falling off a cliff.

youre more concerned about winning the net spending championship
Logged

Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14327 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has accepted a second bid from Liverpool for midfielder Federico Valverde, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to sign at least one or two more midfielders this summer with Jurgen Klopp waving goodbye to Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers.

Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer after that position was seen as a key reason for Liverpools underperformance over the past season.

Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived in a £35m deal from Brighton after an impressive campaign for the Seagulls and Argentina, who he won the World Cup with in the winter.

And yesterday Spanish publication Nacional claimed that Liverpool have made Real Madrid midfielder Valverde a target this summer with the Reds prepared to pay 70m for his services.

They insisted that the Uruguay international  who has also been linked with Manchester United  can become the bomb of the summer with his surprise exit from Real Madrid now on the cards.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,676
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14328 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:01:24 pm
did you miss Gerrard playing for us lol
And Xabi had an even cleaner strike
Logged

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14329 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:46:35 pm
True. Which just shows you how good a deal we appear to have done on McAllister. Only 23 and more than a prospect. The market is nuts thanks to certain teams, but good deals can be done

That was a very good deal.
Logged
