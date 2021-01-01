Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has accepted a second bid from Liverpool for midfielder Federico Valverde, according to reports.



The Reds are looking to sign at least one or two more midfielders this summer with Jurgen Klopp waving goodbye to Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers.



Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer after that position was seen as a key reason for Liverpools underperformance over the past season.



Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived in a £35m deal from Brighton after an impressive campaign for the Seagulls and Argentina, who he won the World Cup with in the winter.



And yesterday Spanish publication Nacional claimed that Liverpool have made Real Madrid midfielder Valverde a target this summer with the Reds prepared to pay 70m for his services.



They insisted that the Uruguay international  who has also been linked with Manchester United  can become the bomb of the summer with his surprise exit from Real Madrid now on the cards.