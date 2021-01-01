Not sure where the preference for Kone comes from. I know that when the links for Kone/Thuram first became public on RAWK/Reddit, the two accompanying youtube compilations made Kone look like Makelele and Thuram look like Diao, but if you dig deeper, Thuram's underlying stats are promising and he was dominating the midfield in France last year (second half of season). Meanwhile, Kone looks like he has much more of a lower ceiling, has had a knee injury and doesn't seem as progressive.
Don't get me wrong, I'd be on board for Kone at a low fee as he can definitely do a job, but if it's either/or Lavia/Kone/Thuram then he'd be bottom of that list.
Kone is better defensively, undoubtedly. Statistically hes one of the best pressing midfielders in his age group, and in terms of dribbling he is right up there as well not far off the likes of Bellingham in terms of ball progression.
Apart from that he has had a couple truly great performances against the biggest sides in Germany, he has put in a number of star performances against Dortmund and Bayern and even on occasions outshone the likes of Bellingham playing for a much weaker team. https://youtu.be/CqPARHZGNeY
You mention France but the last game they both started for France u21 it was Kone who was MOTM winning a large amount of duels and tackles, given our problems last season in that respect, that Klopp mentioned himself a lot feel that the more combative nature of Kone would suit our midfield more, he is more able to play as a 6 and he can play as an 8 also in the role Gini played for us.
To add on to that he will be cheaper than Thuram also, he really is a no brainer for me, you wont find a 21 year old midfielder with the glimpses of talent he has shown with such a comparably modest fee.
He has shown a lot more than Lavia in his career so far so lord knows why you would put him at the bottom of the list.