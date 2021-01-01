Szoboszlai looks like the only player we're linked with who would go straight into our starting XI.



If we keep the same formation and look at the four positions we need an upgrade on Henderson's position more than anywhere else to be honest.



If we assume Fabinho/Bacjetic share the minutes for the defensive midfield role and Jones/MacAllister share the left hand attacking role, I don't know where any of the other names we've been linked with even fit in (and that's with no mention of Thiago).

