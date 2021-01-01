« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14240 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Not sure it's for FSG to pull off as such? Isn't it more if Klopp actually wants him and he and the recruitment team are happy to spend £60 mil of the budget on him.

From what Klopp said in numerous press conferences (he gets annoyed when he's asked about it repeatedly) he and his team identify the players and cost. Then it's FSG who sign it off via Gordon if they agree to it. So 100% is FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14241 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Samie's tin foil hat time:

We let the deadlnie pass but we negotiate a higher fee to be paid in more installments.
Chelsea do something similar in pay higher than release clauses to have "better" payment terms no? Wouldn't surprise me IF we actually want him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:38:49 pm
Or we could just sign Colwill and then no issues :D

That's exactly what I want to happen, mate, that exact solution. Because it's going to take an exorcism for me to come around on Lavia at this point  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 03:08:17 pm »
Given how we finished the season, and that we have already signed MacAllister, I'm surprised that we are linked to such attacking players.

No DM, no RB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
That was a very pessimistic tweet by ornstein. Usually if wed hope to come to a compromise that would be included in the tweet and it feels like were put off the price (which isnt high at all when you see what others are going for). Just dont understand why that would get leaked if we felt we couldnt afford him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Not sure it's for FSG to pull off as such? Isn't it more if Klopp actually wants him and he and the recruitment team are happy to spend £60 mil of the budget on him.

FSG decide the budget, Klopp should be given unequivocal backing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 03:10:54 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ32g_FXbYA

The lads have already done a video of him hahaha

Let's go! I hope we don't fumble this chance. If we can't afford 60 mi for a very promising midfielder that has the potential to be a decade on the squad, we are cooked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 03:10:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ32g_FXbYA

Watched first 50 seconds. Have turned it off to not get my hopes up too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 03:13:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:06:45 pm
From what Klopp said in nuermous press conferences (he gets annoyed when he's asked about it repeatedly) he and his team identify the players and cost. Then it's FSG who sign it off via Gordon if they agree to it. So 100% is FSG.

That sounded like a cursory sense check before papers are signed. Think Klopp mentioned it in the context of signing Ali for £60mil and it was a relatively short conversation with Mike Gordon. It's not as though Gordon or Henry are going to say "actually I think we should sign player X for £Y mil". Klopp and the recruitment team will know what they are working with budget wise and then it's up to them to come to a consensus on how to use it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14249 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
Scenarios since 2 days left and reputable source:

1. We agree to trigger the clause within two days
2. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare and don't want to lose two key players in one window
3. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare, DS forces a move for a cheaper fee (Might start bidding war with NUFC)
4. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare and want more money for DS since clause for Summer is no longer valid
5. We pay the clause later, DS joins in January depending we/NUFC have qualified for knock outs
6. Monitoring FC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14250 on: Today at 03:15:29 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Scenarios since 2 days left and reputable source:

1. We agree to trigger the clause within two days
2. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare and don't want to lose two key players in one window
3. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare, DS forces a move for a cheaper fee (Might start bidding war with NUFC)
4. We don't pay the clause, City buy Gvardiol, Leipzig have 100m to spare and want more money for DS since clause for Summer is no longer valid
5. We pay the clause later, DS joins in January depending we/NUFC have qualified for knock outs
6. Monitoring FC

7. Mingebag FC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #14251 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:08:17 pm
Given how we finished the season, and that we have already signed MacAllister, I'm surprised that we are linked to such attacking players.

No DM, no RB.

We've been strongly linked to Kone and Lavia who are both DMs?
