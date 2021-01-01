From what Klopp said in nuermous press conferences (he gets annoyed when he's asked about it repeatedly) he and his team identify the players and cost. Then it's FSG who sign it off via Gordon if they agree to it. So 100% is FSG.



That sounded like a cursory sense check before papers are signed. Think Klopp mentioned it in the context of signing Ali for £60mil and it was a relatively short conversation with Mike Gordon. It's not as though Gordon or Henry are going to say "actually I think we should sign player X for £Y mil". Klopp and the recruitment team will know what they are working with budget wise and then it's up to them to come to a consensus on how to use it.