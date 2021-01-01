Last month Index asked Dominik Szoboszlai about whether he would be willing to sacrifise #UCL football to work with a coach he respects.



This was his answer:



"I have a feeling what this question is about. Since we just mentioned Klopp and next year #LFC will only be in the Europa League...



"But believe me, I don't know anything about #LFC scouts at our matches, and if they were there, I have no idea who was being watched."



"It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Mourinho. I don't know what they could get out of me."



Sign this guy up.