LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14120 on: Today at 01:32:14 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Can we please ban talk of Lavia. He ain't good enough.

He's 19 tbf but overpriced. As all premier league players are without release clauses.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14121 on: Today at 01:32:36 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:30:00 pm
Dominik Szoboszlai, the RB Leipzig midfielder, is among those Liverpool have looked at, but with a £60 million clause, no move has yet been made for the 22-year-old Hungary international [@_pauljoyce]

Inter Milans Nicolò Barella is admired by Liverpool. He is not desperate to leave, though, and Sandro Tonalis £52 million move from Inters city rivals, AC Milan, to Newcastle means that Barella would be pitched as even more expensive. [@_pauljoyce]

Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of names. Some of the speculation appears to have been overheated. [@_pauljoyce]

I'm not convinced any of the journalists are really sure who we are genuinely going after to be honest.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14122 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:45:50 pm
Just copy and paste.  ;)
Im not having it Jill

Those FSG twats will have a lot to answer for

#PleaseBanMeForALongTime!
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14123 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:06:29 pm
Dominik Szoboszlais release clause available for 70m only in the case a club submits official bid until June 30. [@FabrizioRomano]

Bid in July and get him cheaper
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14124 on: Today at 01:33:32 pm
There was a lot of talk that we wouldn't pay the fee for Nunez last summer and he'd signed about two hours later
Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14125 on: Today at 01:33:33 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:32:36 pm
I'm not convinced any of the journalists are really sure who we are genuinely going after to be honest.

Good stuff 👍
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14126 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:15:21 pm
Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Lavia would be an excellent window for us.

If Szoboszlai is doable, Im not sure Thuram makes sense unless we see him as a DM in the longer term. And Id prefer Lavia personally, but Im not getting my hopes up too much about Szoboszlai at this stage, if we can get him then fingers crossed its a deal we move quickly on.

I agree that Mac Allister Szoboszlai and Lavia is a bette balance than Mac Allister Szoboszlai and Thuram.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14127 on: Today at 01:34:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:20:09 pm
I've seen only a little but yes I'd say a 10 or an very attacking 8, mainly on the right side.

22 and so much experience already, country captain.
👍
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14128 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:32:40 pm
Im not having it Jill

Those FSG twats will have a lot to answer for

#PleaseBanMeForALongTime!

 ;D
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14129 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm
I think if Leipzig would accept installments it will get done.
I have no doubt Szbolo is probably our #1 target with Mount moving to Utd.

FSG have to get it done.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14130 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:55 pm
Go for broke (literally) and do a midfield rebuild of Mac, Szobo, Thuram and Lavia Kone.

Would be about a billion times better, and cheaper  ;)
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14131 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm
You've got to hope Leipzig want to keep Carvalho from next summer and by agreeing to favourable terms for Szoboszlai might help with that.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14132 on: Today at 01:37:49 pm
Ive been pretty measured about our spending but if we decide against Szoboszlai because of his £60m release clause, Ill be pissed. Without that clause hes being valued far higher. Hes on another level to the others weve been linked to and is therefore going to be more expensive.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14133 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Would be about a billion times better, and cheaper  ;)

Whilst people have scoffed at the homegrown shizzle it does start to make sense that we can sign 2 players over 21 and we will get someone under 21 for the 3rd spot.

Kone is 22, Szoboszlai is 22, Inácio is 21, Thuram is 22, Van de Ven is 22

Lavia is 19

Or we could just sign Colwill and then no issues :D
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14134 on: Today at 01:40:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:32:44 pm
Bid in July and get him cheaper

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1670876500046802958

Not sure what this means, I think the clause triggers only for January after this date to protect their pre-season plans, so you can't get him cheap.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14135 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm
Szoboszlai won't happen I feel

PROVE ME WEONG JOHN ... PROVE ME WRONG!
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14136 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Ive been pretty measured about our spending but if we decide against Szoboszlai because of his £60m release clause, Ill be pissed. Without that clause hes being valued far higher. Hes on another level to the others weve been linked to and is therefore going to be more expensive.
Big next few days/hours unless we get him cheaper.
As you say he is by far the best midfielder we can get for that price
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14137 on: Today at 01:40:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:32:14 pm
He's 19 tbf but overpriced. As all premier league players are without release clauses.
I know mate but whenever a report comes out about us wanting him it doesn't seem to mention the price which always seems to be in the £50m range. Just pay the extra and get Dom or Mount  :D
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14138 on: Today at 01:42:05 pm
Last month Index asked Dominik Szoboszlai about whether he would be willing to sacrifise #UCL football to work with a coach he respects.

This was his answer:

"I have a feeling what this question is about. Since we just mentioned Klopp and next year #LFC will only be in the Europa League...

"But believe me, I don't know anything about #LFC scouts at our matches, and if they were there, I have no idea who was being watched."

"It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Mourinho. I don't know what they could get out of me."

Sign this guy up.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14139 on: Today at 01:42:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Can we please ban talk of Lavia. He ain't good enough.

Would you prefer a Szob story?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14140 on: Today at 01:43:11 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Ive been pretty measured about our spending but if we decide against Szoboszlai because of his £60m release clause, Ill be pissed. Without that clause hes being valued far higher. Hes on another level to the others weve been linked to and is therefore going to be more expensive.

Would imagine its a negotiating position?
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14141 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm
Hopefully Leipzig let us pay on Klarna.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14142 on: Today at 01:44:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:42:42 pm
Think he'd be brilliant at RCM. Really attack minded midfielder.
Yep, he's almost like a striker.
Would be a brilliant option to rotate along with Mo. Currently, I cannot see better options.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #14143 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:42:05 pm
Last month Index asked Dominik Szoboszlai about whether he would be willing to sacrifise #UCL football to work with a coach he respects.

This was his answer:

"I have a feeling what this question is about. Since we just mentioned Klopp and next year #LFC will only be in the Europa League...

"But believe me, I don't know anything about #LFC scouts at our matches, and if they were there, I have no idea who was being watched."

"It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Mourinho. I don't know what they could get out of me."

Sign this guy up.

Was hoping we'd move onto him when we moved on from Mount.
