From the 3-0 defeat by Wolves on Feb 4th this was our PL record to the end of the season:



P18 W11 D5 L2 F 41 A 18 GD +23 Pts 38



Averages out of 38 games at about 80 points. Fabinho started 17 out of 18 of those games.



Whilst there is legitimate concerns about Fabinho. I think some people are blowing it out of proportion. Fabinho could improve next season with better pressing, shape and mobility from the 5 players in front of him. Trent playing the inverted full back role could help Fabinho hugely. Fabinho could just play better himself.



Personally I dont see Fabinho as the defining factor in where we finish next season on a macro level. I just dont see him being the reason or not that we end up with +80 points or closer to 70. Very few players have that ability to affect points totals by that much.



There is also evidence from the back-end of last season that, even with a below par to average Fabinho, we can achieve results something like an 80 point total when extrapolated over a full season rather than half a season. I just think a number of the existing players will be much improved next season compared with last. That's probably the difference between how I view the current situation and others (not right or wrong opinion at this point).



Yup. As a comparison, for the first 20 games we had P20 W8 D5 L7 F34 A29 GD +5 Pts 29With Gakpo settled in, Diaz back and Trent settled in his new role, our attack looked perfectly fine for top 4 already. We dont even need any improvements. Of course, we hope to get more from Nunez, and even more from Diaz and Gakpo, but that's not even necessary.IMO the big question is how Klopp manages Trent's new role defensively. Can we plug that hole, I'm not worried about top 4.