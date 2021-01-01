« previous next »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:52:32 am
11 years ago and it's a model pretty much every club in world football now (or still) adopts, ourselves included.

Speaking specifically about his ridiculous approach to throwing enough shit at the wall and seeing what sticks.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:53:30 am
what is delaying our Mbappe and Valverde signings?

They're both still deciding whether Bournemouth is a better place to live than Cheshire.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

Agree.

You watch what happens when Klopp goes.
Carvalho having his medical at Leipzig tomorrow. Loan with no option.
We will see after the u21 Euros what will happen.
But seeing Arsenal wlling to spend over 200m according to reliable reports while they finished 2nd.
While we pulled out of Bellingham & we appear to be shopping at a level below the rest of the top 7 probably level with Spurs in terms of spending while we need a rebuild.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:55:31 am
Call me a bedwetter but I'd take top four next season even if it's achieved without us ever really being in the title race. 

I dont think taking Top 4 at this point is bedwetting. But there is some context to this.

Gaining low 80s points and looking like a new emerging team with a clear identity and momentum is very different to getting 73 points, playing slightly better than last season but lots of the same problems persisting.

The reality is that one of those situations would see us go into 2024/25 with huge optimism and excitement. The other probably wouldnt.

Liverpool are not unique in starting next season with only a very small chance of winning the league. That pretty much applies to 19 teams in the league. We can debate whether we are 2nd favourites or even 5th favourites for the league next season. The reality, IMO, is that difference between the 2nd and 5th best teams is quite small. The difference between the City and the rest is huge.

I think its possible that we can challenge and even win the league next season. That should be our ambition.  However, our goal should be a team that improves its style of play, finds a new identity and starts to see progression of the players in the <27 age bracket into key players. All whilst getting back into CL.

Unless we are talking fantasy signings Im not sure who we buy between now and the close of the window moves the needle much on our chances of winning the league next season. Kephran Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia, Micky van der Ven, Ryan Gravenberch, Gabri Viega -  any combination of those isnt going to be enough to push us to Citys level in 2023/24. If we get to Citys level itll probably be via the existing players returning to form/fitness, MacAllister and what Klopp does. However, those younger players could be really important in regards to settling in, making growing contribution as the season progresses and building the platform for a few years of sustained challenge from 2024/2025 onwards.

That feels a realistic place to be in my opinion. Realistic expectation for the short and medium term aligned with the challenges we face to overhaul City without current financial model. So if you offered my 82 points now, with the emergence of a younger team and a clear vision of how we make that jump from 82 points to +90 points in 2024/25 then Id almost certainty take it. Not through lack of ambition but through my perception that we are midway through a rebuild.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:58:55 am
I think this is a helpful reality check mikey, thanks. If you'll forgive me for venting a frustration which arises from it, and obviously this depends on believing our rumoured targets are our actual targets, we've gone backwards from 'the first iteration' in that we're mostly not targeting players hitting their peak (which was a continual theme with that first team) but players a year or two younger. I'm fine with not buying in the absolute top bracket this time round (like we did with Allison, Van Dijk, and probably Fabinho in terms of how highly rated as a DM he was and Keita too) if we can't afford the crazy fees and stay sustainable. But I'm less fine with going from Mane (24 yr old), Salah (25 yr old), Gini (25 yr old), Firmino (23 yr old), Jota (23 yr old) and Fabinho (24 yr old), Andy Robertson (23) to players who are 21/22. Admittedly Keita was 22 but he was putting up elite numbers and commanded what was effectively an elite fee for a CM at the time. We seem to have been priced out of not just the top end type fees, like Rice, but also players a rung below that. This is a concern because now we've freed up wage space and our players aren't going to be paid huge performance related bonuses there should be loads more flex for our transfer budget.

Its most certainly frustrating. I think its partly our own doing too. Back then, we had an edge on teams with our level of information through our analytics and scouting so we could see undervalued players closer to their peak. The level of information in football has come on leaps and bounds since then, partly in response to clubs acknowledging that what we did provides a lot of value. The players in that age bracket now are therefore valued at a higher level then they were, whereas players at a younger age are still unknown commodities to a larger extent, therefore thats where the value in the market is.

That does mean that what we build may take longer to come to fruition, but there is also the chance that it means our peak will last longer because weve got the players in earlier. Whereas we had our peak team for five seasons, we might have this one for seven or eight.

I also think theyve already shifted the long term strategy and come the end of the next generation, well start to see the investment in our youth team hit its stride. Elliott, Doak, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Carvalho could all be here at the end of that iteration. Thats why I think were targeting this young stars now, to save us that investment in the future.
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:53:23 am
So true, I find the dogged defence of FSG on this forum absolutely mental to be honest

The poster said that the Glazers were better owners than FSG. It's an incredibly myopic view of what being a good owner is. The infrastructure at Utd is in need of vast investment and their approach to recruitment has been horrendous, both in terms of players and managers. They've not won a league title or CL in the last decade DESPITE spending all that money on players, all whilst extracting vast sums from the club by way of dividends and putting it at risk of financial implosion. There is a reason that so many Utd fans hate them.

Meanwhile FSG have substantially redeveloped Anfield, built a new training centre, appointed the best manager in the world and supported him at least to an extent by bringing in some excellent players, resulting in a league title, a CL and two other seasons where we'd got over 90 points and were only denied by oil cheats with endless resources, and two other CL finals where we lost to one of the best teams in the world.

As an output, that is an exceptional amount of success. The most significant criticism to level at them is underspend in the transfer market, and that is a perfectly valid criticism. But to say that they're worse owners than the Glazers, seemingly purely on the basis of transfer spend, is ridiculous. So people can't be surprised when they post something like that and get a load of grief.

Two brief observations on FSG spending generally, and largely playing devil's advocate as my feelings on the owners are mixed. Firstly as noted above, the amount of investment needed for top 4 in recent years is likely to be significantly less than to win the league. You're usually competing with Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and United for three spots, and don't need to bankrupt yourself to be successful in doing so. The financial rewards for a title win versus a top 4 place are minimal, and so you could argue (and I'm sure FSG do) that it's not sensible from a business perspective to try to outgun a club like Man City who can spend whatever they like and cheat with impunity.

Secondly, they've seen Klopp deliver almost unbelievable success despite this. Three 90+ seasons and three CL finals, almost a quadruple. That doesn't necessarily scream "we need to spend £200m on players", it suggests that if our recruitment team get it right then we can be successful whilst living within our more modest means. The issue we've had is firstly that our recruitment team hasn't been quite as spectacular in recent seasons, and the squad is more flawed than the club and even possibly Klopp had anticipated. That's when the modest funding model breaks down and you need to review your priorities and decide how to address it. We as fans want them to invest in top class players - of course we do. There's a logic to it from both a success perspective (winning things) and a business perspective (getting back into top 4 and ensuring continued revenues). But that requires a shift in mindset from the owners, and unfortunately they don't seem likely to do it.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:19:00 am
...
Apologies for the snip but I very much agree with everything you said.  Klopp has shown he can build a team and take it to the very summit - only a handful of current managers in the world can really claim likewise - and if next season is a stepping stone to him and us doing that again then I'm fine with it.

As you say, we need to see signs of progression both in terms of points and performances.  Arguably the first signs of that were there from mid-April.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

Since taking over United the Glazers have taken an estimated $1.1Bm from the club (combination of interest payments, dividends, director payments etc..)

I'm not sure what the comparitve amount is for FSG but I think it's a lot less than $1.1Bn.

United have a hardly made any infrastructure improvements since 2005. Their training ground is outdated, their stadium is a dump. Have you been to Old Trafford recently?

The Glazers have invested a lot of United's huge revenues (significantly higher than ours since 2005) in transfer fees. Partly to protect the value of the club with on-the field success and imagine in some ways because it's good PR.

There are valid criticism of FSG but it loses a hell of a lot of weight when people say the Glazers are better owners. I think people are equating better owners to what is net transfers spend only. I don't personally. It's part fo a bigger picture. Some of what FSG have done well at. Other bits less so.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:24:39 am
Partly because we let fringe players run down their contracts. Look at Fab for example. He's on 180k a week but we're not likely to move him on even if we replace him. You'd get one million and one reasons why we should keep him LOL.
What is this nonsense? When did Fab become a fringe player all of a sudden? He had a shit season and may well be eased out the team this coming season but its a bit early to write his obituary.

To be able to sell your older players you need to make sure that you are not weakening the team by getting rid. If an offer is not high enough to replace like for like then isn't better to keep said player?

I don't think Madrid had a plan to sell Casemeiro but when Utd came in with a stupid offer they were gonna take it. Do we have any idiot clubs ready to give us big money for Fab?

Same goes for the fringe players, if you can't sell them then its better to keep them till the end of their contracts. This isnt like webuyanycar where you just upload Naby's reg and you get an offer price.

Even it is was like that we would've got knocked down when they find all the structural damage..
Also worth saying that people are constantly decrying "the defence of FSG" as if it's sacrilege to suggest they've done anything right.

I've not seen many posts saying that FSG are perfect owners, it's quite rare to see any particularly effusive praise for them these days. I agree with a comment James Pearce made the other day in the Athletic - it's almost impossible to discuss FSG because there is no middle ground. You're either a shill who supports them, or you're FSGout.

Any defence of any aspect of what they've done is portrayed as apologist. Any criticism is portrayed as wanting to be owned by Qatar.

It is possible, just possible, that it's nuanced. That they've done some good and some bad, and that you can acknowledge both without your head exploding. But this is the internet, where moderate and balanced opinions get no traction or support because they're not sufficiently interesting or controversial to be worthy of response.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:26:40 am
What is this nonsense? When did Fab become a fringe player all of a sudden? He had a shit season and may well be eased out the team this coming season but its a bit early to write his obituary.

To be able to sell your older players you need to make sure that you are not weakening the team by getting rid. If an offer is not high enough to replace like for like then isn't better to keep said player?

I don't think Madrid had a plan to sell Casemeiro but when Utd came in with a stupid offer they were gonna take it. Do we have any idiot clubs ready to give us big money for Fab?

Same goes for the fringe players, if you can't sell them then its better to keep them till the end of their contracts. This isnt like webuyanycar where you just upload Naby's reg and you get an offer price.

Even it is was like that we would've got knocked down when they find all the structural damage..
Loaning them frees up funds for investing in the team which is more important with the new FFP rules. We paid Ox and Keita 250k a week last season. It's a bit ironic that some justify us not spending because we pay big wages but letting fringe players run down their contract is okay.

With respect to Fab, any neutral observer (supporters can be neutral) doesn't expect him to be a starter in the medium term. He's on 180k a week which we shouldn't be paying a rotation player.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:30:46 am
Also worth saying that people are constantly decrying "the defence of FSG" as if it's sacrilege to suggest they've done anything right.

I've not seen many posts saying that FSG are perfect owners, it's quite rare to see any particularly effusive praise for them these days. I agree with a comment James Pearce made the other day in the Athletic - it's almost impossible to discuss FSG because there is no middle ground. You're either a shill who supports them, or you're FSGout.

Any defence of any aspect of what they've done is portrayed as apologist. Any criticism is portrayed as wanting to be owned by Qatar.

It is possible, just possible, that it's nuanced. That they've done some good and some bad, and that you can acknowledge both without your head exploding. But this is the internet, where moderate and balanced opinions get no traction or support because they're not sufficiently interesting or controversial to be worthy of response.

Im not sure I agree with this, the vast majority of people I speak to hold the view that theyve done a lot good, some very striking examples of bad things and overall probably arent investing at the levels needed. When you start discussing this stuff over Twitter it always becomes polarised, especially with the army of loons on there, but generally I do think thats the consensus.

Ill be honest that my own faith in this being the big summer which they clearly suggest that it would be to certain journos when they were cushioning the blow of the Bellingham deal falling through is massively dwindling. It just feels to me that whenever we say to ourselves ah, its because of the U21 tournament( well see tonnes of activity after that it just never seems to come to fruition. Id be delighted to be proven wrong on that and Im sure we will do more business but Im quite quickly getting to the point where I feel like well be under prepared going into the season, again, although hopefully some smart arse will quote that back to me when were top of the league at Christmas.
If Fabinho isn't a fringe player next season we're going to end up with the 2nd of these 2 options next season.

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:19:00 am
I dont think taking Top 4 at this point is bedwetting. But there is some context to this.

Gaining low 80s points and looking like a new emerging team with a clear identity and momentum is very different to getting 73 points, playing slightly better than last season but lots of the same problems persisting.

The reality is that one of those situations would see us go into 2024/25 with huge optimism and excitement. The other probably wouldnt.


Fancy that. FSG talk taking over the transfer thread yet again.

Will be disappointing when this gets locked once again because a few refuse to keep discussion about FSG in it's proper thread.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.0
 
