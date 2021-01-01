So true, I find the dogged defence of FSG on this forum absolutely mental to be honest



The poster said that the Glazers were better owners than FSG. It's an incredibly myopic view of what being a good owner is. The infrastructure at Utd is in need of vast investment and their approach to recruitment has been horrendous, both in terms of players and managers. They've not won a league title or CL in the last decade DESPITE spending all that money on players, all whilst extracting vast sums from the club by way of dividends and putting it at risk of financial implosion. There is a reason that so many Utd fans hate them.Meanwhile FSG have substantially redeveloped Anfield, built a new training centre, appointed the best manager in the world and supported him at least to an extent by bringing in some excellent players, resulting in a league title, a CL and two other seasons where we'd got over 90 points and were only denied by oil cheats with endless resources, and two other CL finals where we lost to one of the best teams in the world.As an output, that is an exceptional amount of success. The most significant criticism to level at them is underspend in the transfer market, and that is a perfectly valid criticism. But to say that they're worse owners than the Glazers, seemingly purely on the basis of transfer spend, is ridiculous. So people can't be surprised when they post something like that and get a load of grief.Two brief observations on FSG spending generally, and largely playing devil's advocate as my feelings on the owners are mixed. Firstly as noted above, the amount of investment needed for top 4 in recent years is likely to be significantly less than to win the league. You're usually competing with Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and United for three spots, and don't need to bankrupt yourself to be successful in doing so. The financial rewards for a title win versus a top 4 place are minimal, and so you could argue (and I'm sure FSG do) that it's not sensible from a business perspective to try to outgun a club like Man City who can spend whatever they like and cheat with impunity.Secondly, they've seen Klopp deliver almost unbelievable success despite this. Three 90+ seasons and three CL finals, almost a quadruple. That doesn't necessarily scream "we need to spend £200m on players", it suggests that if our recruitment team get it right then we can be successful whilst living within our more modest means. The issue we've had is firstly that our recruitment team hasn't been quite as spectacular in recent seasons, and the squad is more flawed than the club and even possibly Klopp had anticipated. That's when the modest funding model breaks down and you need to review your priorities and decide how to address it. We as fans want them to invest in top class players - of course we do. There's a logic to it from both a success perspective (winning things) and a business perspective (getting back into top 4 and ensuring continued revenues). But that requires a shift in mindset from the owners, and unfortunately they don't seem likely to do it.