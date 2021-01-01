« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13920 on: Today at 08:37:51 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:05:12 am
Been reading a bit the last few days, and this guy False9 is having you all in stitches.
He knows exactly what he's doing, but he's pulling in everyone looking for company and a chance to argue over stupid shit and trivial details.

I bet he keeps on running back to his mates on another forum and goes- "I've got them scousers right where I want 'em!"
Best ignore him.


Never argue with an idiot. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

- Mark Twain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13921 on: Today at 08:43:07 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:36:28 am
Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, with a bid of more than 300m euros (£258m), according to Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir. (Marca)


 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I've heard the lure of Cheshire is too much for Kylian to turn down. He's been seen house hunting in Crewe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13922 on: Today at 08:47:24 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:45 am
FSG worse than Glazers  :lmao :lmao

Fuck me that's some stupid shit right there...
That comment tells you everything about the mentality of some, which is that spending is everything.
Does it matter that theres been a revolving door of managers? Does the money wasted matter?
No. Theyve spent. Spent far more than they have made by the way.

Like others have said, I pop in here to check any news, and get confronted by that. Followed by the entitled to opinion line.

Its bollocks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13923 on: Today at 08:57:02 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:45 am
FSG worse than Glazers  :lmao :lmao

Fuck me that's some stupid shit right there...

Not worse but Liverpool are in danger of falling behind. We cant even compete with Arsenal in the transfer market.

We vastly need to increase our net spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13924 on: Today at 09:04:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:04 am
Im torn on whether I want an attacking midfielder purchased with Thuram or defensive midfielder.

Thuram +

Veiga/Szoboszlai (Ive dismissed the Barella links)

Or

Lavia/Kone

I don't think there was anything wrong with how many goals we scored last year - even if the numbers were inflated by a couple of big wins. Usually I'd say you can't go wrong buying goals. But I look back at the back to back CL and PL seasons under Jurgen, and we were so good defensively - not just the defence, but we had such a good shape and system. That for me, it's way more important to get that back. So I'd err on the side of defence I suppose - but really I just think we need athletes. A new engine, lads who can do the dirty work. That Milner, Hendo, Gini energy from 5 years ago.

I want Viega though purely because I like the sound of him, sounds like a Mo - never seen him.  I'm open to a project in the 6ish role to be greedy and try get them all - although I can see the argument against that too.   
