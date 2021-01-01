Im torn on whether I want an attacking midfielder purchased with Thuram or defensive midfielder.



Thuram +



Veiga/Szoboszlai (Ive dismissed the Barella links)



Or



Lavia/Kone



I don't think there was anything wrong with how many goals we scored last year - even if the numbers were inflated by a couple of big wins. Usually I'd say you can't go wrong buying goals. But I look back at the back to back CL and PL seasons under Jurgen, and we were so good defensively - not just the defence, but we had such a good shape and system. That for me, it's way more important to get that back. So I'd err on the side of defence I suppose - but really I just think we need athletes. A new engine, lads who can do the dirty work. That Milner, Hendo, Gini energy from 5 years ago.I want Viega though purely because I like the sound of him, sounds like a Mo - never seen him. I'm open to a project in the 6ish role to be greedy and try get them all - although I can see the argument against that too.