LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:03:31 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

But that's a lie isn't it Andy  :D

This is what they actually said:
Quote
FSG is worse than the Glazers
. When I said that was nonsense, they went on to say
Quote
But they are. The Glazers at least never stopped using the club's money to acquire better players. Of course, their sports directorship is awful, but their financials are sound.

Which is pure insanity ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:12:00 am
Quote from: False9 on Today at 02:06:05 am
I didn't comment on wage bill because I tought it would be clear that Man U wage bill during that timeframe (2015-2022) is much larger than ours and also increased way more than ours. In one season they had Cristiano Ronaldo earning more than Salah and Mané combined. And that's not even touching on Varane, Sancho and other players wages.

If we tought on the amount of money FSG didn't invest in wages during that timeframe, it would probably be even more money.

Anyway, I agree when it's said this going to a turn that might be better off at the FSG thread. But the original intent wasn't it. It was just a matter of point out how little we actually have every window and how this is completely nonsensical in comparison to other clubs, even those who are poorly run, like United.

Finally, it's worth to say that clubs in good positions often invest less because of heritage. Like Real Madrid. But even clubs with good heritage need to keep up investment in order to fullfil the little gaps that start showing with time. If you don't do that, you will eventually get a huge problem and a lot more money and or time to fix it all.

Between winter 2018-19 and winter 2020-21, that's two years time, we had zero net investment. Zero. The little gaps weren't being filled. The trailer of this movie you can see in 2020-21 and the whole movie we are watching now. A club needing several transfers, not money enough to make them happen, playing Europa League and hoping Klopp will make some sort of miracle to put a club that used to be one of the most dominant sides in the world back into the top 4.

The Glazers might be bad, but they are bad because of incompetence, not lack of willingness to be great.
Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the trouble  :) Can you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?

I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.

Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:53:37 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:12:00 am
Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the trouble  :) Can you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?

I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.

Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.

The investment in 2017-18 built the results in 2018-20. The lack of investment in 2018-2021 built the results we are seeing now.

There's no reasanable explanation for you to invest net zero on a team for two years. This don't exist. Even if Liverpool was somewhat a powerhouse, there's always good deals on the market, positions to be strenghtened in the roster or even in the starting squad.

Even Tottenham, during the same timeframe, invested net 130 mi pounds. We invested zero for two years. How much more could we have won if we had invested something?

Well, I just hope now they will invest it, as it's already too late and we are pressed in Europa League football and needing several players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:35:40 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
I think Man Utd are having a fire sale:



£80m for McTominay and Maguire seems like a bargain.

It's a bargain, absolutely. A massive bargain.







For Man United..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:41:06 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm
Fishing surely.

Even Lobo can't fish for 35 straight posts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:51:06 am
Being in 3 CL finals is somehow a stick to beat us.

This thread is more like the quotes I used to see from Blueloon and GOT.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:52:47 am
Quote from: harleydanger on June 26, 2023, 01:06:40 pm
Why cant we sign these players before Brighton and portugual get to them

This player isnt developed enough for us
This thread in a nutshell  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:07:29 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:13:28 am
FSG lies? The one thing they have never done is lie. They never said they were in for Mbappe, that was a media creation, as well as Mbappe's agent negotiating for a bigger cut of the pie. As for Bellingham, they didn't lie, they pulled out of the race. You can ask why they ever thought they were in the race, but lie?

Also, the fact Liverpool have been in three of the last six CL finals (and won one) means, they are doing something right.

The rest of the post reads as entitled baloney. I am heavily critical of FSG every year for not spending more and leaving key positions exposed to injury or loss of form. That has been a regular complaint on here by many, but none of the saner posters (and yes, I consider myself one of those) have ever talked about FSG lies or wondered why they won't spend the stupid money petrodollar clubs do.

For the past three or four windows there have been a number of posters (including me) decrying the lack of spending, but only in terms of an extra £30-40m per window or annum, on covering weaknesses in the squad. The arguments on here were fairly furious, but it was 'good enough' versus 'not quite enough'.

Last season the latter group were proven right (after, tbf, a number of seasons where the concerns we expressed were not realised). Now that group are quietly sitting back and waiting to see how FSG respond, and the fact they are mostly remaining stoic is because FSG, so far at least, have responded positively.

1] First, they gave up the ludicrous chase for Bellingham. A fine young player, but still just 19 years of age. The price was insane, and Liverpool were in danger of spending their entire budget on him.

2] Instead they have gone back to basics, identifying cheaper, more experienced options that fit the profile of Liverpool's best teams under Klopp; hard-working, versatile, under-appreciated. There were statement purchases like VVD, but some of the best players came in under the radar; Wijnaldum, Robertson, Matip, even Salah

3] More importantly, every player linked so far addresses a weakness in the squad; AM, CB, DM. Last summer they went for Tchoumaeni and ended up with Nunez, that was kinda mind-boggling, as they play totally different positions.

4] The biggest reason for calmness and positivity is the first signing of the summer, Macallister. A world cup winner that can play anywhere across the middle, known for his running and attacking play? For £35m? That price alone was so surprising that journos were denying the truth of it, right up until he was announced. It was half the price that was expected. Which means there is plenty of space left in the budget for other transfers.

5] Finally, one of the biggest obstacles to transfers in the past was the player budget. It wasn't exceptionally big, but still needed monitoring. The exodus of players this summer frees up the wage bill significantly, and also requires replacements regardless.

So, getting out of sorts before the window even opens is probably not a good idea.
That's a great summary DW.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:19:56 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:10:29 am
We have a clear run at Lavia.


Don't know if that's good or bad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:47:59 am
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm
Exactly

Arsenal have only just qualified for the Champions League for the first time in years and they're spending well over £200m this summer

Arsenal have new debt of £235m in the two years to 31 May 2022. That's how they're funding their transfers. (United are £950m in debt.)

FSG don't want to work that way, clearly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:58:27 am
Once again I need to point out that we can only sign two players from over seas (unless they are under 21).

A big factor to consider

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:01:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Dribbles-et-jeunesse-pourquoi-jeremy-doku-interesse-tant-a-l-etranger/1404931

Liverpool interested in Doku but unlikely to meet Rennes' asking price.

Hope not.Had a glance on transfermarkt and the lad's had 8 different injuries the last 2 seasons and missed a total of 41 games.
Could be just bad luck and not a repeating trend with him but then again with that many injuries maybe it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:04:50 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:01:11 am
Hope not.Had a glance on transfermarkt and the lad's had 8 different injuries the last 2 seasons and missed a total of 41 games.
Could be just bad luck and not a repeating trend with him but then again with that many injuries maybe it is.
You cant count on Doku?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:06:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:27 am
Once again I need to point out that we can only sign two players from over seas (unless they are under 21).

A big factor to consider

That Dewsbury-hall lad then?

But doesnt Lavia not count as hes under 21? So it could be Thuram, Lavia and Inacio?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:07:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:04:50 am
You cant count on Doku?

 :D Looks like the force is not strong with this one's body.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:10:28 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:27 am
Once again I need to point out that we can only sign two players from over seas (unless they are under 21).

A big factor to consider



So is that our new excuse? Mbappe unlikely to arrive due to Adrian’s presence?
Today at 07:14:33 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:10:40 am
Quote from: False9 on Today at 02:06:05 am
I didn't comment on wage bill because I tought it would be clear that Man U wage bill during that timeframe (2015-2022) is much larger than ours and also increased way more than ours. In one season they had Cristiano Ronaldo earning more than Salah and Mané combined. And that's not even touching on Varane, Sancho and other players wages.

If we tought on the amount of money FSG didn't invest in wages during that timeframe, it would probably be even more money.

Anyway, I agree when it's said this going to a turn that might be better off at the FSG thread. But the original intent wasn't it. It was just a matter of point out how little we actually have every window and how this is completely nonsensical in comparison to other clubs, even those who are poorly run, like United.

Finally, it's worth to say that clubs in good positions often invest less because of heritage. Like Real Madrid. But even clubs with good heritage need to keep up investment in order to fullfil the little gaps that start showing with time. If you don't do that, you will eventually get a huge problem and a lot more money and or time to fix it all.

Between winter 2018-19 and winter 2020-21, that's two years time, we had zero net investment. Zero. The little gaps weren't being filled. The trailer of this movie you can see in 2020-21 and the whole movie we are watching now. A club needing several transfers, not money enough to make them happen, playing Europa League and hoping Klopp will make some sort of miracle to put a club that used to be one of the most dominant sides in the world back into the top 4.

The Glazers might be bad, but they are bad because of incompetence, not lack of willingness to be great.

On the bolder bit, we'd only just spent truckloads of money to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:12:08 am
Posters who persistently derail this thread by posting tripe will get temporary bans. It's a pain in the arse enough to manage without people saying stuff like "the Glazers are better owners than FSG" or going on mad rants about Mbappe.

People are entitled to their opinions but this is a private forum and (albeit in the absence of any actual news) thread derailing is a cardinal sin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:12:48 am
Most of the things FSG has done is to be admired. My biggest problem with them is they could have structured repayment for infrastructure to allow a greater amount of money being made available for transfers.
Other than that, I think they have been great owners. Previous owners have made promises but FSG has actually delivered on those promises.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:20:54 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

We never have any money. We reached 2 CL finals in 3 years under Rafa and didn't have a pot to piss in then either.

We'll scratch around and wheel and deal with a limited budget - same as every other year. We know the market we're shopping in.

Moores had to sell the club because he couldn't give the manager a decent transfer budget as well as the infrastructure issues. Infrastructure issues addressed under FSG but Klopp gets the bear minimum every year. The biggest issue is not strengthening from a position of strength which fucks you on the pitch and costs you more in the long run off it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:22:04 am
Im torn on whether I want an attacking midfielder purchased with Thuram or defensive midfielder.

Thuram +

Veiga/Szoboszlai (Ive dismissed the Barella links)

Or

Lavia/Kone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:24:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:20:54 am
We never have any money. We reached 2 CL finals in 3 years under Rafa and didn't have a pot to piss in then either.

We pay extremely high wages and a lot of the turnover has been used for infrastructure. You can complain about what we spend our money on (and I have) but you cant say you dont see where the money is going (in the FSG era).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:24:22 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:12:39 am
You are a massive windup merchant.


I don't think he is trying to wind anyone up. He just has a different opinion to many others on the forum and those people can't handle it so will resort to criticising him and calling him a wum which doesn't surprise me. Why can't people just accept when fans go against the grain on here. Everyone is entitled to their opinion so deal it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:29:46 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:24:22 am

I don't think he is trying to wind anyone up. He just has a different opinion to many others on the forum and those people can't handle it so will resort to criticising him and calling him a wum which doesn't surprise me. Why can't people just accept when fans go against the grain on here. Everyone is entitled to their opinion so deal it.

Saying the Glazers have been better owners than FSG isnt an opinion, that is objectively wrong.

In the time FSG has been in charge
They have increased turnover to greater than that of Manu.
Increased infrastructure whilst Manus infrastructure has stagnated.
Have won the big two prizes in the past 10 years (something Manu has failed to do)

So how have Glazers been better?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:29:58 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:24:22 am

I don't think he is trying to wind anyone up. He just has a different opinion to many others on the forum and those people can't handle it so will resort to criticising him and calling him a wum which doesn't surprise me. Why can't people just accept when fans go against the grain on here. Everyone is entitled to their opinion so deal it.

I think that's a fair point to make, generally, and certainly applies to their views on Thuram and Kone. But to say FSG are worse owners than the Glazers is an opinion that's going to elicit a bit of ridicule and suggest they might not be as well informed as they think.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:48 am
Most of the things FSG has done is to be admired. My biggest problem with them is they could have structured repayment for infrastructure to allow a greater amount of money being made available for transfers.
Other than that, I think they have been great owners. Previous owners have made promises but FSG has actually delivered on those promises.

Totally agree with this and I don't think many will disagree with the bit in bold. They're not beyond criticism, it should just be attached to reality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:33:23 am
The Glazers are worse than FSG due to dividend payments. The only other difference is FSG prefer to invest in infrastructure and Glazers players. Essentially both their priorities are how much money can they make. People don't seem to like it when people say FSG are purely out for money.  But it's a fact.

But Glazers are worse overall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:33:45 am
FSG worse than Glazers  :lmao :lmao

Fuck me that's some stupid shit right there...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:35:26 am
There are many other threads to talk about FSG. I visit this thread daily solely for transfer news, rumours and transfers chitchat. The last thing I'm interested to read when entering this thread is FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:36:31 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:45 am
FSG worse than Glazers  :lmao :lmao

Fuck me that's some stupid shit right there...

Players only join Liverpool because it's close to Cheshire too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:37:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:48 am
Most of the things FSG has done is to be admired. My biggest problem with them is they could have structured repayment for infrastructure to allow a greater amount of money being made available for transfers.
Other than that, I think they have been great owners. Previous owners have made promises but FSG has actually delivered on those promises.
I think in a perfect world with no petro Clubs (including Chelsea), FSG would with some small valid criticisms be held up as a fine model of ownership. Unfortunately the petro Clubs have created a false bubble in which only they can really participate. We can/will never pay 120mil for the likes of Enzo or whatever stupid wages Haaland is on. We are now second class citizens in the transfer market but even the prices of unproven players have sky rocketed because of the unsustainable inflation created by these Clubs.

Should FSG have spent more over the last few seasons, yes without doubt but I can understand why they felt the infrastructure was more important. Unfortunately their gamble lost us the CL money and relying on Klopp to constantly overachieve was not a prudent decision.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:37:33 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:24:22 am

I don't think he is trying to wind anyone up. He just has a different opinion to many others on the forum and those people can't handle it so will resort to criticising him and calling him a wum which doesn't surprise me. Why can't people just accept when fans go against the grain on here. Everyone is entitled to their opinion so deal it.

That's the problem. He truly believes this crap. We did have the Glazers equivalent in Gillett and Hicks who essentially followed the Glazers' playbook. Old Trafford is in disrepair, their training infrastructure has had no advancements in the last decade but they have spent money on transfers so of course they are better than FSG. That kind of opinion, once it becomes a majority will destroy us, which is why people are rightly annoyed.
I used to genuinely think that bad opinions existing are okay, but then Trump got elected and it just showed that sometimes you need to call out the absolutely dumb spiel before they garner momentum.
