Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the trouble Can you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?
I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.
Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.
The investment in 2017-18 built the results in 2018-20. The lack of investment in 2018-2021 built the results we are seeing now.
There's no reasanable explanation for you to invest net zero on a team for two years. This don't exist. Even if Liverpool was somewhat a powerhouse, there's always good deals on the market, positions to be strenghtened in the roster or even in the starting squad.
Even Tottenham, during the same timeframe, invested net 130 mi pounds. We invested zero for two years. How much more could we have won if we had invested something?
Well, I just hope now they will invest it, as it's already too late and we are pressed in Europa League football and needing several players.