I didn't comment on wage bill because I tought it would be clear that Man U wage bill during that timeframe (2015-2022) is much larger than ours and also increased way more than ours. In one season they had Cristiano Ronaldo earning more than Salah and Mané combined. And that's not even touching on Varane, Sancho and other players wages.



If we tought on the amount of money FSG didn't invest in wages during that timeframe, it would probably be even more money.



Anyway, I agree when it's said this going to a turn that might be better off at the FSG thread. But the original intent wasn't it. It was just a matter of point out how little we actually have every window and how this is completely nonsensical in comparison to other clubs, even those who are poorly run, like United.



Finally, it's worth to say that clubs in good positions often invest less because of heritage. Like Real Madrid. But even clubs with good heritage need to keep up investment in order to fullfil the little gaps that start showing with time. If you don't do that, you will eventually get a huge problem and a lot more money and or time to fix it all.



Between winter 2018-19 and winter 2020-21, that's two years time, we had zero net investment. Zero. The little gaps weren't being filled. The trailer of this movie you can see in 2020-21 and the whole movie we are watching now. A club needing several transfers, not money enough to make them happen, playing Europa League and hoping Klopp will make some sort of miracle to put a club that used to be one of the most dominant sides in the world back into the top 4.



The Glazers might be bad, but they are bad because of incompetence, not lack of willingness to be great.



Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the troubleCan you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.