« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 510373 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 03:03:31 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

But that's a lie isn't it Andy  :D

This is what they actually said:
Quote
FSG is worse than the Glazers
. When I said that was nonsense, they went on to say
Quote
But they are. The Glazers at least never stopped using the club's money to acquire better players. Of course, their sports directorship is awful, but their financials are sound.

Which is pure insanity ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 04:12:00 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 02:06:05 am
I didn't comment on wage bill because I tought it would be clear that Man U wage bill during that timeframe (2015-2022) is much larger than ours and also increased way more than ours. In one season they had Cristiano Ronaldo earning more than Salah and Mané combined. And that's not even touching on Varane, Sancho and other players wages.

If we tought on the amount of money FSG didn't invest in wages during that timeframe, it would probably be even more money.

Anyway, I agree when it's said this going to a turn that might be better off at the FSG thread. But the original intent wasn't it. It was just a matter of point out how little we actually have every window and how this is completely nonsensical in comparison to other clubs, even those who are poorly run, like United.

Finally, it's worth to say that clubs in good positions often invest less because of heritage. Like Real Madrid. But even clubs with good heritage need to keep up investment in order to fullfil the little gaps that start showing with time. If you don't do that, you will eventually get a huge problem and a lot more money and or time to fix it all.

Between winter 2018-19 and winter 2020-21, that's two years time, we had zero net investment. Zero. The little gaps weren't being filled. The trailer of this movie you can see in 2020-21 and the whole movie we are watching now. A club needing several transfers, not money enough to make them happen, playing Europa League and hoping Klopp will make some sort of miracle to put a club that used to be one of the most dominant sides in the world back into the top 4.

The Glazers might be bad, but they are bad because of incompetence, not lack of willingness to be great.
Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the trouble  :) Can you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?

I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.

Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.
Logged

Offline False9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 04:53:37 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:12:00 am
Thanks for bolding the bit above to save anyone else the trouble  :) Can you think of anything else that happened in the world between those two dates?

I know you're new here, but honestly, this has all been gone over time and time again. Someone like you will point out we spent nothing during that time, and then someone else will point out that we'd only just spent truckloads of money (you have acknowledged this yourself) to build a team that then, over that two year period you mention, won everything there was to win. A third person then says we should have then strengthened while we were ahead, and then a fourth chimes in to point out we have a low net spend because we retained all our good players with better contracts.

Maybe stick to the football? Tell us about Barella again - I like hearing that one.

The investment in 2017-18 built the results in 2018-20. The lack of investment in 2018-2021 built the results we are seeing now.

There's no reasanable explanation for you to invest net zero on a team for two years. This don't exist. Even if Liverpool was somewhat a powerhouse, there's always good deals on the market, positions to be strenghtened in the roster or even in the starting squad.

Even Tottenham, during the same timeframe, invested net 130 mi pounds. We invested zero for two years. How much more could we have won if we had invested something?

Well, I just hope now they will invest it, as it's already too late and we are pressed in Europa League football and needing several players.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 05:35:40 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
I think Man Utd are having a fire sale:



£80m for McTominay and Maguire seems like a bargain.

It's a bargain, absolutely. A massive bargain.







For Man United..
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 05:41:06 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm
Fishing surely.

Even Lobo can't fish for 35 straight posts.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 05:51:06 am »
Being in 3 CL finals is somehow a stick to beat us.

This thread is more like the quotes I used to see from Blueloon and GOT.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 05:52:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on June 26, 2023, 01:06:40 pm
Why cant we sign these players before Brighton and portugual get to them

This player isnt developed enough for us
This thread in a nutshell  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 06:07:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:13:28 am
FSG lies? The one thing they have never done is lie. They never said they were in for Mbappe, that was a media creation, as well as Mbappe's agent negotiating for a bigger cut of the pie. As for Bellingham, they didn't lie, they pulled out of the race. You can ask why they ever thought they were in the race, but lie?

Also, the fact Liverpool have been in three of the last six CL finals (and won one) means, they are doing something right.

The rest of the post reads as entitled baloney. I am heavily critical of FSG every year for not spending more and leaving key positions exposed to injury or loss of form. That has been a regular complaint on here by many, but none of the saner posters (and yes, I consider myself one of those) have ever talked about FSG lies or wondered why they won't spend the stupid money petrodollar clubs do.

For the past three or four windows there have been a number of posters (including me) decrying the lack of spending, but only in terms of an extra £30-40m per window or annum, on covering weaknesses in the squad. The arguments on here were fairly furious, but it was 'good enough' versus 'not quite enough'.

Last season the latter group were proven right (after, tbf, a number of seasons where the concerns we expressed were not realised). Now that group are quietly sitting back and waiting to see how FSG respond, and the fact they are mostly remaining stoic is because FSG, so far at least, have responded positively.

1] First, they gave up the ludicrous chase for Bellingham. A fine young player, but still just 19 years of age. The price was insane, and Liverpool were in danger of spending their entire budget on him.

2] Instead they have gone back to basics, identifying cheaper, more experienced options that fit the profile of Liverpool's best teams under Klopp; hard-working, versatile, under-appreciated. There were statement purchases like VVD, but some of the best players came in under the radar; Wijnaldum, Robertson, Matip, even Salah

3] More importantly, every player linked so far addresses a weakness in the squad; AM, CB, DM. Last summer they went for Tchoumaeni and ended up with Nunez, that was kinda mind-boggling, as they play totally different positions.

4] The biggest reason for calmness and positivity is the first signing of the summer, Macallister. A world cup winner that can play anywhere across the middle, known for his running and attacking play? For £35m? That price alone was so surprising that journos were denying the truth of it, right up until he was announced. It was half the price that was expected. Which means there is plenty of space left in the budget for other transfers.

5] Finally, one of the biggest obstacles to transfers in the past was the player budget. It wasn't exceptionally big, but still needed monitoring. The exodus of players this summer frees up the wage bill significantly, and also requires replacements regardless.

So, getting out of sorts before the window even opens is probably not a good idea.
That's a great summary DW.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 