Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
No he played as the more advanced of the 2 Cms or the 10 at times. He not somebody who going sitting deeper to prevent the counter. I watched him for Nice multiple times. You want him btw the lines carrying, passing more often.

You are talking about last season. I am talking about his Monaco days. And yes, I have watched him then, because we were linked with him in January 2019. Look at his stats from his last season at Monaco and his first couple of seasons at Nice, since you are obviously going by his stats, and you haven't really watched him play ...
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Mate, it's best to accept right now that neither of those 2 are coming. Trust me, the transfer window is much easier to navigate with acceptance.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm
FFP (they need to sell someone).

I doubt they will need to sell anyone for FFP purposes, but if they did wouldnt as high of a capital gain as theyll get from selling Valverde.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm
I doubt they will need to sell anyone for FFP purposes, but if they did wouldnt as high of a capital gain as theyll get from selling Valverde.
They'll need to mate. They just spent 100 odd million and their wage bill is high...

It would be like how they sold Casemiro last season. Their revenue is similar to ours.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm
You are talking about last season. I am talking about his Monaco days. And yes, I have watched him then, because we were linked with him in January 2019. Look at his stats from his last season at Monaco and his first couple of seasons at Nice, since you are obviously going by his stats, and you haven't really watched him play ...
Thuram played 0 Senior minutes for Monaco in the league. WTF are you talking about, what did he for a youth team at Monaco. Im sure they scouted him then but they not basing his role on the team what he did as 17 year old.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
I watched him play at Nice he progress the ball with his feet, passes and getting ahead of the ball to support of the attack.
They scouting players at those ages and wanting to see how they progress, him playing 6 there not super relevant to what he doing now iniesta was 6 at Barca at one point that not where he ended up long term.
Also Checked his match logs from Nice for the last 4 years, CM is most used position, nice also generally played a 442 set up a lot the last year or 2 too so.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

I prefer the stuff you do about centre backs.
Alisson

Pavard

Lavia
Thuram
Kone
Barella
Mac Allister
Valverde
Veiga

Mbappe
Salah

I like what were going for, but it might be a bit heavy in the middle and lacking at the back.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,

Exactly

Arsenal have only just qualified for the Champions League for the first time in years and they're spending well over £200m this summer
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

We don't have not even the money we should have.

Between 2017 and 2018, we invested net 150 mi pounds. In 2019, we had a negative net investment of 30 mi pounds. And in 2020 we had a positive net investment of 30 mi pounds. In 2021-22, our net investment was around 40 mi pounds.

This means that between the end of the summer window of 2018 and the start of the summer window of 2022, our total net investment was 40 mi pounds. 40 mi pounds net in 7 windows. So circa of incredible 6 mi pounds per window flowing into acquisitions.

And because we were overperforming, no one seemed to notice. It's not a coincidence that we lost so many titles to City and will be playing Europa League.

FSG is worse than the Glazers, but Klopp has been saving them.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.
Admitting over overreacting and then immediately overreacting, ha.

Im also pretty sure fsg havent lied about anything? There are legitimate criticisms people have with them but lets not just make things up.
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 11:50:45 pm
We don't have not even the money we should have.

Between 2017 and 2018, we invested net 150 mi pounds. In 2019, we had a negative net investment of 30 mi pounds. And in 2020 we had a positive net investment of 30 mi pounds. In 2021-22, our net investment was around 40 mi pounds.

This means that between the end of the summer window of 2018 and the start of the summer window of 2022, our total net investment was 40 mi pounds. 40 mi pounds net in 7 windows. So circa of incredible 6 mi pounds per window flowing into acquisitions.

And because we were overperforming, no one seemed to notice. It's not a coincidence that we lost so many titles to City and will be playing Europa League.

FSG is worse than the Glazers, but Klopp has been saving them.

I think you've been treated a little harshly in here but that is a fucking ridiculous comment.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.
FSG lies? The one thing they have never done is lie. They never said they were in for Mbappe, that was a media creation, as well as Mbappe's agent negotiating for a bigger cut of the pie. As for Bellingham, they didn't lie, they pulled out of the race. You can ask why they ever thought they were in the race, but lie?

Also, the fact Liverpool have been in three of the last six CL finals (and won one) means, they are doing something right.

The rest of the post reads as entitled baloney. I am heavily critical of FSG every year for not spending more and leaving key positions exposed to injury or loss of form. That has been a regular complaint on here by many, but none of the saner posters (and yes, I consider myself one of those) have ever talked about FSG lies or wondered why they won't spend the stupid money petrodollar clubs do.

For the past three or four windows there have been a number of posters (including me) decrying the lack of spending, but only in terms of an extra £30-40m per window or annum, on covering weaknesses in the squad. The arguments on here were fairly furious, but it was 'good enough' versus 'not quite enough'.

Last season the latter group were proven right (after, tbf, a number of seasons where the concerns we expressed were not realised). Now that group are quietly sitting back and waiting to see how FSG respond, and the fact they are mostly remaining stoic is because FSG, so far at least, have responded positively.

1] First, they gave up the ludicrous chase for Bellingham. A fine young player, but still just 19 years of age. The price was insane, and Liverpool were in danger of spending their entire budget on him.

2] Instead they have gone back to basics, identifying cheaper, more experienced options that fit the profile of Liverpool's best teams under Klopp; hard-working, versatile, under-appreciated. There were statement purchases like VVD, but some of the best players came in under the radar; Wijnaldum, Robertson, Matip, even Salah

3] More importantly, every player linked so far addresses a weakness in the squad; AM, CB, DM. Last summer they went for Tchoumaeni and ended up with Nunez, that was kinda mind-boggling, as they play totally different positions.

4] The biggest reason for calmness and positivity is the first signing of the summer, Macallister. A world cup winner that can play anywhere across the middle, known for his running and attacking play? For £35m? That price alone was so surprising that journos were denying the truth of it, right up until he was announced. It was half the price that was expected. Which means there is plenty of space left in the budget for other transfers.

5] Finally, one of the biggest obstacles to transfers in the past was the player budget. It wasn't exceptionally big, but still needed monitoring. The exodus of players this summer frees up the wage bill significantly, and also requires replacements regardless.

So, getting out of sorts before the window even opens is probably not a good idea.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

Because FSG chose to spend the money on infrastructures. Nothing wrong with this but it's way it was financed.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
I think you've been treated a little harshly in here but that is a fucking ridiculous comment.
Don't know, mate. According to many Man Utd fans, the Glazers have been terrible for their club. I reckon FSG have to do a lot more to equal the Glazers in being terrible to Man Utd.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
I think you've been treated a little harshly in here but that is a fucking ridiculous comment.

But they are. The Glazers at least never stopped using the club's money to acquire better players. Of course, their sports directorship is awful, but their financials are sound.

We have a good project in Liverpool with Klopp. With basic investment, the team could have been the most dominant squad in the last few years. But not even basic investment we got. Between 2015 and 2017, the net investment in transfers was 15 mi pounds (Around 4 mi pounds net per window). Then we got three good windows between 2017 and 2018 where 50 mi net were invested per window. From there onward, the net investment per window dropped once again to around 6 mi pound net per window.

In the same period (2015-17), Man U invested 130 mi pounds net. That's around 10 times what we did. Certainly they weren't profiting 10 times what we did. Then they invest a little bit more than us during our 3 good windows. Then, in the 7 windows later they put up around 320 mi pounds in net investment, or ~45 mi pounds net per window. Something like 7 or 8 times what we did. Certainly they weren't profiting 7 or 8 times more than us.

As you can see, the Glazers had an horrible run in the United not because they didn't invest in the club, but because they didn't knew a thing about football nor found someone that did.

FSG did found someone that knew about football and could deliver great results. But they never really put anywhere the sort of money that Liverpool could afford to have on the transfer market and this is a big reason why Liverpool failed to win several titles in the last few years, as well the reason why we will be playing Europa League.

If Henry had put on the transfer market the same proportion  of the earnings the Glazers did, I'm pretty confident we would have at least a few more Champions League and Premier League in the trophy room.
Saying fsg are worse than the glazers this is a wind up.
Qataris at PSG are blatantly using our "interest" In spending 300million on Mbappe to scare Madrid. Who are clearly not that fucking stupid.

Or are they? Maybe we agree to drop our "interest" In exchange for them offloading Valverde to us for a reasonable fee 😁
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
My ignore list has grown by one.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YRUX9Ouqfss&amp;ab_channel=DaneWyper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YRUX9Ouqfss&amp;ab_channel=DaneWyper</a>
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:17:32 am
Because FSG chose to spend the money on infrastructures. Nothing wrong with this but it's way it was financed.

Anfield renovation costs were about 80 mi pounds.

AXA training center it was about 50 mi pounds.

Nothing wrong with that, but proportionally speaking, the amount of money Liverpool didn't invest in transfers alone should be anything between 2 and 3 times that during this timeframe.

Even with the amount of money spent on infrastructure, there's still a ridiculous amount of money that Liverpool should have invested over the years and didn't.

And that's assuming FSG, like the Glazers, keep don't putting pretty much any money on the team.

I don't know if it was only a ownership thing, or Klopp said he didn't needed it. But it's a fact Liverpool (lack of) presence in the transfer market is probably the most important factor behind we falling short of greatness so many times in the last few years and, of course, the current scenario where we will be playing Europa League while trying to find our way back to top 4 against those State-owned sides.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
Thuram played 0 Senior minutes for Monaco in the league. WTF are you talking about, what did he for a youth team at Monaco. Im sure they scouted him then but they not basing his role on the team what he did as 17 year old.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
I watched him play at Nice he progress the ball with his feet, passes and getting ahead of the ball to support of the attack.
They scouting players at those ages and wanting to see how they progress, him playing 6 there not super relevant to what he doing now iniesta was 6 at Barca at one point that not where he ended up long term.
Also Checked his match logs from Nice for the last 4 years, CM is most used position, nice also generally played a 442 set up a lot the last year or 2 too so.

Well, I suppose judging players based exclusively on stats has it's flaws, as we can see from your example :lmao
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:24:50 am
Saying fsg are worse than the glazers this is a wind up.

not sure if its a wind up, it just tallies with a lot of his posts that he just doesnt have the basic knowledge about a lot of the things hes posting about (and also doesnt want to learn as he doubles down constantly).

Goes without saying as frustrated some can be with FSG, to say that about them and the Glazers shows an utter lack of knowledge - and not hard knowledge to gain either.
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:39:27 am
Anfield renovation costs were about 80 mi pounds.

AXA training center it was about 50 mi pounds.

Nothing wrong with that, but proportionally speaking, the amount of money Liverpool didn't invest in transfers alone should be anything between 2 and 3 times that during this timeframe.

Even with the amount of money spent on infrastructure, there's still a ridiculous amount of money that Liverpool should have invested over the years and didn't.

And that's assuming FSG, like the Glazers, keep don't putting pretty much any money on the team.

I don't know if it was only a ownership thing, or Klopp said he didn't needed it. But it's a fact Liverpool (lack of) presence in the transfer market is probably the most important factor behind we falling short of greatness so many times in the last few years and, of course, the current scenario where we will be playing Europa League while trying to find our way back to top 4 against those State-owned sides.

Go to your room and have a wank. Football talk is not for you ...
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:39:27 am
Nothing wrong with that, but proportionally speaking, the amount of money Liverpool didn't invest in transfers alone should be anything between 2 and 3 times that during this timeframe.

Even with the amount of money spent on infrastructure, there's still a ridiculous amount of money that Liverpool should have invested over the years and didn't.

And that's assuming FSG, like the Glazers, keep don't putting pretty much any money on the team.

Where is the 2-3x the amount spent coming from if you're assuming the owners aren't putting money in, out of interest?
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:19:47 am
But they are. The Glazers at least never stopped using the club's money to acquire better players. Of course, their sports directorship is awful, but their financials are sound.

We have a good project in Liverpool with Klopp. With basic investment, the team could have been the most dominant squad in the last few years. But not even basic investment we got. Between 2015 and 2017, the net investment in transfers was 15 mi pounds (Around 4 mi pounds net per window). Then we got three good windows between 2017 and 2018 where 50 mi net were invested per window. From there onward, the net investment per window dropped once again to around 6 mi pound net per window.

In the same period (2015-17), Man U invested 130 mi pounds net. That's around 10 times what we did. Certainly they weren't profiting 10 times what we did. Then they invest a little bit more than us during our 3 good windows. Then, in the 7 windows later they put up around 320 mi pounds in net investment, or ~45 mi pounds net per window. Something like 7 or 8 times what we did. Certainly they weren't profiting 7 or 8 times more than us.

As you can see, the Glazers had an horrible run in the United not because they didn't invest in the club, but because they didn't knew a thing about football nor found someone that did.

FSG did found someone that knew about football and could deliver great results. But they never really put anywhere the sort of money that Liverpool could afford to have on the transfer market and this is a big reason why Liverpool failed to win several titles in the last few years, as well the reason why we will be playing Europa League.

If Henry had put on the transfer market the same proportion  of the earnings the Glazers did, I'm pretty confident we would have at least a few more Champions League and Premier League in the trophy room.

For the sake of this thread (I know  ;D) I don't think people should engage with this here. Maybe head over to the main board and post in the FSG discussion thread if you want to discuss the owners ... I'd also suggest looking into how much money each set of owners have taken out of the clubs and the amount of debt racked up (maybe even check out the performance of the football teams over the last 10 years) before you post.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:38 am
Well, I suppose judging players based exclusively on stats has it's flaws, as we can see from your example :lmao
I have watched him.
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.
We have a clear run at Lavia.

Arsenal spunking over 100 million on Rice and Chelsea want Caicedo as well as 20 other midfielders.
False9 is definitely someone who has been here before. This ain't his first rodeo.  They know all the buttons to push to get RAWK's attention.

Incase they are not a WUM, False9 needs to learn finances. Talking about net-spend being 10 times or 8 times is an absolutely useless comparison. Wages have increased along with revenue and for any team the wage bill is gonna be a much bigger and longer term liability than net spend.

As an aside, if we were to cherry pick data. No one would argue that Real Madrid has been the most successful team in Europe over the past 10 years. Yet their net spend is fraction of that of PSG, Chelsea, City or even Everton.

Chelesa's net spend last season (one season) was probably (very rough math) 8 times the net spend of Real Madrid over last decade. In that decade Real Madrid won Champions League 5 times and the league 3 times. Whereas Chelsea finished 12th barely above the relegation zone.

Do we need to buy good players to add quality to the squad? Yes. Do we need to worry about net spend? No.

Good teams have low net spends(cheats aside). Its normal. Crap teams need to dump their flops and rebuild every year.
Thank you MaxwellGPT.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

totally agree with that, but Man Utd are in debt up to their eyeballs, so there is the biggest reason for me why such a claim is nonsense. They dont invest their own money in all these transfer fees.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:10:08 am
Everyone loves a pile on dont they, but false9 isnt so far off the mark.

They just said Glazers directorship is dogshit but player investment is way better than FSG. Thats not exactly untrue is it.

Klopp is the biggest reason we have done what we have and they have hardly ever backed him properly.

Signing loads of crap players for large amount of money is not good investment. Would you be happy had we swapped our signings with there's? You think Klopp is the only reason why the likes of Salah and Virgil are all-time Liverpool greats? Could he turn Maguire into a Virgil or Sancho into  Salah?

The reason why they spend so much money is because they have signed many duds in the past 10 years.
