I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.

The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde £80m transfer and £300,000 a week. As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.



Just fed up of FSG lies Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022 Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023



How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense., Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.



FSG lies? The one thing they have never done is lie. They never said they were in for Mbappe, that was a media creation, as well as Mbappe's agent negotiating for a bigger cut of the pie. As for Bellingham, they didn't lie, they pulled out of the race. You can ask why they ever thought they were in the race, but lie?Also, the fact Liverpool have been in three of the last six CL finals (and won one) means, they are doing something right.The rest of the post reads as entitled baloney. I am heavily critical of FSG every year for not spending more and leaving key positions exposed to injury or loss of form. That has been a regular complaint on here by many, but none of the saner posters (and yes, I consider myself one of those) have ever talked about FSG lies or wondered why they won't spend the stupid money petrodollar clubs do.For the past three or four windows there have been a number of posters (including me) decrying the lack of spending, but only in terms of an extra £30-40m per window or annum, on covering weaknesses in the squad. The arguments on here were fairly furious, but it was 'good enough' versus 'not quite enough'.Last season the latter group were proven right (after, tbf, a number of seasons where the concerns we expressed were not realised). Now that group are quietly sitting back and waiting to see how FSG respond, and the fact they are mostly remaining stoic is because FSG, so far at least, have responded positively.1] First, they gave up the ludicrous chase for Bellingham. A fine young player, but still just 19 years of age. The price was insane, and Liverpool were in danger of spending their entire budget on him.2] Instead they have gone back to basics, identifying cheaper, more experienced options that fit the profile of Liverpool's best teams under Klopp; hard-working, versatile, under-appreciated. There were statement purchases like VVD, but some of the best players came in under the radar; Wijnaldum, Robertson, Matip, even Salah3] More importantly, every player linked so far addresses a weakness in the squad; AM, CB, DM. Last summer they went for Tchoumaeni and ended up with Nunez, that was kinda mind-boggling, as they play totally different positions.4] The biggest reason for calmness and positivity is the first signing of the summer, Macallister. A world cup winner that can play anywhere across the middle, known for his running and attacking play? For £35m? That price alone was so surprising that journos were denying the truth of it, right up until he was announced. It was half the price that was expected. Which means there is plenty of space left in the budget for other transfers.5] Finally, one of the biggest obstacles to transfers in the past was the player budget. It wasn't exceptionally big, but still needed monitoring. The exodus of players this summer frees up the wage bill significantly, and also requires replacements regardless.So, getting out of sorts before the window even opens is probably not a good idea.