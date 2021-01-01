« previous next »
No he played as the more advanced of the 2 Cms or the 10 at times. He not somebody who going sitting deeper to prevent the counter. I watched him for Nice multiple times. You want him btw the lines carrying, passing more often.

You are talking about last season. I am talking about his Monaco days. And yes, I have watched him then, because we were linked with him in January 2019. Look at his stats from his last season at Monaco and his first couple of seasons at Nice, since you are obviously going by his stats, and you haven't really watched him play ...
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Mate, it's best to accept right now that neither of those 2 are coming. Trust me, the transfer window is much easier to navigate with acceptance.
FFP (they need to sell someone).

I doubt they will need to sell anyone for FFP purposes, but if they did wouldnt as high of a capital gain as theyll get from selling Valverde.
I doubt they will need to sell anyone for FFP purposes, but if they did wouldnt as high of a capital gain as theyll get from selling Valverde.
They'll need to mate. They just spent 100 odd million and their wage bill is high...

It would be like how they sold Casemiro last season. Their revenue is similar to ours.
You are talking about last season. I am talking about his Monaco days. And yes, I have watched him then, because we were linked with him in January 2019. Look at his stats from his last season at Monaco and his first couple of seasons at Nice, since you are obviously going by his stats, and you haven't really watched him play ...
Thuram played 0 Senior minutes for Monaco in the league. WTF are you talking about, what did he for a youth team at Monaco. Im sure they scouted him then but they not basing his role on the team what he did as 17 year old.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
I watched him play at Nice he progress the ball with his feet, passes and getting ahead of the ball to support of the attack.
They scouting players at those ages and wanting to see how they progress, him playing 6 there not super relevant to what he doing now iniesta was 6 at Barca at one point that not where he ended up long term.
Also Checked his match logs from Nice for the last 4 years, CM is most used position, nice also generally played a 442 set up a lot the last year or 2 too so.
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

I prefer the stuff you do about centre backs.
Alisson

Pavard

Lavia
Thuram
Kone
Barella
Mac Allister
Valverde
Veiga

Mbappe
Salah

I like what were going for, but it might be a bit heavy in the middle and lacking at the back.
How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,

Exactly

Arsenal have only just qualified for the Champions League for the first time in years and they're spending well over £200m this summer
I admit i may have over reacted last night but fk me are we in the bracket 10-20m championship players, now we have this Mbappe and Valverde stuff and we end up with Athur Melo on deadline day.
The only way we get one never mind both of these is if Liberty Media have pulled the trigger on investing in LFC  (Liberty Media own f1), I just cant see FSG investing  pretty much £500m on Mbappe transfer £250m and wages £500,000 a week, as well as Valverde  £80m transfer and £300,000 a week.  As i said unless Liberty Media have come on board but no one is saying.

Just fed up of FSG lies  Mbappe 2020 Mbappe 2021 Mbappe 2022  Bellingham 2023 Mbappe 2023 

How can we have been in three of the last six Champions League Finals and have no money? it makes no sense.,  Madrid have been in two of the last six and Man City two.

Incredibly fucking annoying isn't it?
