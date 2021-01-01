I think Man Utd are having a fire sale:







£80m for McTominay and Maguire seems like a bargain.



Some incredibly optomistic valuations in there... £20m for a 30 year-old Fred (with one year left on his contract). £20m for Elanga who has 20 underwhelming PL starts to his name. £20m for for van de Beek who's made 11 league starts in THREE YEARS (most of them for Everton..). They'd do well just to get Maguire's £200k a week off the books (though sounds like Spurs are stupid enough to oblige).Sancho is a weird one isn't it. Widely considered to be one of the best talents of his age group with the fee and salary to match, yet reportedly available for a slashed price 2 years after they bought him. Don't see where he can go? I mean even if he accepted a 50% pay cut that puts him out of reach of all but a few clubs. Doubt City or Arsenal are interested. Chelsea maybe? They were said to be keen on him when he moved to Utd in the first place (Mount swap?). In another life it feels like it'd have Newcastle written all over it but I actually think they'll reckon they could do better.Sounds like Utd are trying to lowball De Gea as well who will have better offers from Saudi... might need a new keeper as well.