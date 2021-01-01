« previous next »
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13800 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:15:00 pm
I quite like the idea of a 3-box-3 formation, when in possession of the ball, for next season.

I think we could end up with the following 1st XI:

Alisson

Van den Ven
Van Dijk
Konate

Thuram
TAA

MacAllister
Valverde

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Maybe look for someone in Jan to cover Salah at AFCON. Maybe look to see if there are any forwards who are nearing the end of their contract who we might be able to grab.
Thuram not a 6.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13801 on: Today at 08:45:48 pm »
Now we are getting Valverde and going all out for Mbappe , FSG doing thier thing so annoying .. we held on for Valverde and Mbappe next year is the big one.

the only way this happens is if we got money from Liberty media
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13802 on: Today at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:38:42 pm
Yeah I guess I'm just expecting us to be much better at progressing the ball in the system you outlined and with the players you had in the team. If we don't need our central forward to drop in in order to progress the ball it's much less important what Nunez offers in terms of the build. Re the pressing issue, yeah if the central forward is the most important pressing position then his issues there are certainly a factor. But honestly, if he can't even start in the circumstances you've outlined, we should be selling him. Oh and he is elite at 'shoulder of the last defender' stuff. His XG and XA for last season are off the charts.
Salah heat maps before the system change is on the shoulder on the defender at lot too.
I think Nunez can keep improving where he can do better too. But a lot of his role to be on the shoulder of the defender, Salah, Diaz, Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones, trent will be looking for him.
Nunez Xag numbers are pretty good for a 9
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13803 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Sorry but why on earth would valverde leave real Madrid now?
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13804 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:12:00 pm
I think Man Utd are having a fire sale:



£80m for McTominay and Maguire seems like a bargain.

Some incredibly optomistic valuations in there... £20m for a 30 year-old Fred (with one year left on his contract). £20m for Elanga who has 20 underwhelming PL starts to his name. £20m for for van de Beek who's made 11 league starts in THREE YEARS (most of them for Everton..). They'd do well just to get Maguire's £200k a week off the books (though sounds like Spurs are stupid enough to oblige).

Sancho is a weird one isn't it. Widely considered to be one of the best talents of his age group with the fee and salary to match, yet reportedly available for a slashed price 2 years after they bought him. Don't see where he can go? I mean even if he accepted a 50% pay cut that puts him out of reach of all but a few clubs. Doubt City or Arsenal are interested. Chelsea maybe? They were said to be keen on him when he moved to Utd in the first place (Mount swap?). In another life it feels like it'd have Newcastle written all over it but I actually think they'll reckon they could do better.

Sounds like Utd are trying to lowball De Gea as well who will have better offers from Saudi... might need a new keeper as well.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13805 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Sorry but why on earth would valverde leave real Madrid now?

Bellingham could impact the number of starts, he got stick from the Madrid fans
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13806 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Sorry but why on earth would valverde leave real Madrid now?
FFP (they need to sell someone).
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13807 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:45:48 pm
Now we are getting Valverde and going all out for Mbappe , FSG doing thier thing so annoying .. we held on for Valverde and Mbappe next year is the big one.

the only way this happens is if we got money from Liberty media

We couldn't stretch for Bellingham (or Rice/Caicedo etc) let alone either of them.
Online Macc77

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13808 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:47:57 pm
Also worth mentioning that Ox dates a popstar, so it's probably not every place that he could move. While playing in Liverpool, he could at least be around Cheshire.

You're doubling down I see. The only attractive lifestyle feature about being at Liverpool is being close to Cheshire? Nothing in the city would have been exciting or attractive to a young couple with money and time on their hands?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13809 on: Today at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 09:08:05 pm
You're doubling down I see. The only attractive lifestyle feature about being at Liverpool is being close to Cheshire? Nothing in the city would have been exciting or attractive to a young couple with money and time on their hands?

Careful mate... you'll get accused of 'piling on'. ;)
Online RJH

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13810 on: Today at 09:14:38 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:47:57 pm
Also worth mentioning that Ox dates a popstar, so it's probably not every place that he could move. While playing in Liverpool, he could at least be around Cheshire. If he moved to a Bournemouth, things would probably become much harder for them as a couple. He's probably looking for a club in London right now. I guess Crystal Palace, Fulham or Brentford could give him a ride.

What exactly is it about Cheshire that makes it so much more suitable for a popstar than Bournemouth?
Do popstars have high sodium needs that require being located close to a salt mine?
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13811 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 09:08:05 pm
You're doubling down I see. The only attractive lifestyle feature about being at Liverpool is being close to Cheshire? Nothing in the city would have been exciting or attractive to a young couple with money and time on their hands?

Anyone else find it highly suspicious that someone so willing to praise Man Citys executive staff also thinks the only good thing about living near Liverpool is Cheshire? Not to mention them confidently saying that they are sure that Milan is a better place to live than Liverpool.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13812 on: Today at 09:20:39 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:18:23 pm
Anyone else find it highly suspicious that someone so willing to praise Man Citys executive staff also thinks the only good thing about living near Liverpool is Cheshire? Not to mention them confidently saying that they are sure that Milan is a better place to live than Liverpool.

all I know is, he must be very well travelled to know all these places so well  ;D

I lived close to Cheshire for years, could barely tell you the first thing about it.

But I do know Liverpool is fucking ace, and my absolute favourite city in the UK (and one of my absolute favourite cities ANYWHERE).
Offline False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13813 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 09:08:05 pm
You're doubling down I see. The only attractive lifestyle feature about being at Liverpool is being close to Cheshire? Nothing in the city would have been exciting or attractive to a young couple with money and time on their hands?

Yes, of course. I'm saying Cheshire because is the region between Liverpool and Manchester. Which is a pretty buzzy area in the domestic british market, as far as I know. So it's an interesting region for a celebrity to live, I imagine.

Bournemouth seem to be even further away from the jetset areas where celebrities often like to stay. So I imagine this would make their life harder.

I don't know many players who are pushing to live away from the celebrity lifestyle. Most of them want places like London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Madrid or Barcelona, where they can be around the global entertainment industry. Liverpool and Manchester are not exactly in there, but are close enough. Other places, like Bournemouth, seem too far away from it.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13814 on: Today at 09:26:32 pm »
My ignore list has grown by one.
Online DTRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13815 on: Today at 09:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 12:10:35 pm
Apparently FSG bid 60p for a pint of milk, Tesco wanted 90p, ffs there probably won't be enough milk for everyone's teas, kinda embarrassing

hope this is just clickbait

Way off the mark, FSG are shrewder than that, it'll be 40p plus 50p in add-ons so that a full cup of tea becomes a 3 year project
Online Puskas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13816 on: Today at 09:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:26:32 pm
My ignore list has grown by one.
yeah, took 13 posts, new record 😉
Offline False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13817 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm »
If we sign Barella, I think that might be a good template on how we might organize on the pitch next season.

Even if we don't sign him, Klopp might like to use an assymetrical 4-3-3 to better fit Alexander-Arnold in a double role as RB and CM at the same time. In that case, Henderson might step in the role I put Barella. Or Klopp could use Curtis Jones in the position where I display MacAllister and use MacAllister in the Barella position.

Either way, I honestly think it would be a side to compete for the Premier League.
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13818 on: Today at 09:34:46 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:47:57 pm
Also worth mentioning that Ox dates a popstar, so it's probably not every place that he could move. While playing in Liverpool, he could at least be around Cheshire. If he moved to a Bournemouth, things would probably become much harder for them as a couple. He's probably looking for a club in London right now. I guess Crystal Palace, Fulham or Brentford could give him a ride.

Fishing surely.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13819 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm »
Not only a football expert, but also a celebrity lifestyle expert and a UK culture expert.

Last time I checked, Bournemouth is much closer to London than Liverpool and Manchester though.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13820 on: Today at 09:50:58 pm »
Ox will join Villa or Saudi , if i was him I would prob with dodgy knee etc goto Saudi with Firmino and Mendy at Al Ahil (or whatever its called).
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13821 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:40:24 pm
Thuram not a 6.

Thuram has played the majority of his games so far as a #6. I am not sure that he would be suited to the #6 role in our previous setup, but in our new setup with Trent as an inverted fullback, Thuram could be perfect ...
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #13822 on: Today at 09:59:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Sorry but why on earth would valverde leave real Madrid now?

Probably because Real Madrid have just bought a shiny new toy who will start ahead of him ...
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13823 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:50:58 pm
Ox will join Villa or Saudi , if i was him I would prob with dodgy knee etc goto Saudi with Firmino and Mendy at Al Ahil (or whatever its called).

Whats Perries views on the lifestyle differences between the midlands countryside and Jeddah? He should probably sign for one of the big city MLS teams instead shouldnt he? Shell just be glad to be out of the cultural void that is Liverpool!   ::)
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13824 on: Today at 10:00:57 pm »
well he could stay in Cheshire its not too far away, MLS is a good a shout though
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13825 on: Today at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:30 pm
Thuram has played the majority of his games so far as a #6. I am not sure that he would be suited to the #6 role in our previous setup, but in our new setup with Trent as an inverted fullback, Thuram could be perfect ...

He has not played the majority of games this season as a 6.
