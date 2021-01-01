You're doubling down I see. The only attractive lifestyle feature about being at Liverpool is being close to Cheshire? Nothing in the city would have been exciting or attractive to a young couple with money and time on their hands?
Yes, of course. I'm saying Cheshire because is the region between Liverpool and Manchester. Which is a pretty buzzy area in the domestic british market, as far as I know. So it's an interesting region for a celebrity to live, I imagine.
Bournemouth seem to be even further away from the jetset areas where celebrities often like to stay. So I imagine this would make their life harder.
I don't know many players who are pushing to live away from the celebrity lifestyle. Most of them want places like London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Madrid or Barcelona, where they can be around the global entertainment industry. Liverpool and Manchester are not exactly in there, but are close enough. Other places, like Bournemouth, seem too far away from it.