I quite like the idea of a 3-box-3 formation, when in possession of the ball, for next season.
I think we could end up with the following 1st XI:
Alisson
Van den Ven
Van Dijk
Konate
Thuram
TAA
MacAllister
Valverde
Jota
Gakpo
Salah
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.
Maybe look for someone in Jan to cover Salah at AFCON. Maybe look to see if there are any forwards who are nearing the end of their contract who we might be able to grab.