I can't think of a much worse idea than paying 40 million (at the very least) this summer for someone who not only is nowhere near good enough to play for us at the moment, but is also behind our own 19-year-old Bajcetic in his development just to satisfy the HG quota. Madness.



Really not sure how you can confidently say that Lavia is behind Bajcetic in his development. Bajcetic was great but Lavia played more than four times as many PL minutes last season. Yeah, he was in a poor side but by all accounts he was their one bright spark. IMO if Bajcetic is good enough to feature for us next season (and he is) then the same is certainly true for Lavia. Think some are probably sleeping on him because of how Southampton performed. I dont particularly want a project but hes a good one if thats the road were going down.