« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 504973 times)

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:56:17 pm
Maybe we have more money than we think? It's a reach I agree but I'm a glass half full kinda person  ;D

maybe we have less  :lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 04:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:44 pm
Mofo 40 million isn't a bargain whichever way you look at it.  Robbo was 8 million for fucks sakes.  ;D

oh and #Mbappe2024 bitch.

Mofo is an interesting player, agreed. 40m is too much for him, though.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 7.7m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:52:11 pm
We really need midfield reinforcements but we are going to use our limited funds on a forward instead. Doesn't sound like us.

We need a forward just as well.  Salah is going to AFCON in jan and the last time he went he was poor for months thereafter
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,932
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...

How sweet would it be to land him or Tchou Tchou out of the blue? Let's go, Jorg, put down the block of cheese.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:21:48 pm
We need a forward just as well.  Salah is going to AFCON in jan and the last time he went he was poor for months thereafter

Don't see it happening plus if we don't have enough to spend, I'd rather it goes into a midfielder that can cover all 3 positions or a CB that help narrow the back 4 (3 CBs + the no 6) when we get caught on the counter with Trent out of position.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:01:08 am
I'm a landlord. (Vilify me for that if you want, but you're not party to the financial details.) I understand that there are things that I need to maintain for the comfort and convenience of the tenants and, based on the rental income, the mortgage, the insurance and other expenses, I have to hold something back in case of emergencies which would inconvenience them even more.  Recently the roof started leaking. Not only was it necessary to replace the roof tiles where they'd become dislodged, I also had to pay for the damage that was caused internally to the ceiling and the carpet. That meant that as much as I would have liked to replace the decking in the garden, it has to wait!

Like LFC, my rental property should be self sustaining which means that when I do get to the point where the decking is rotten and breaking (it's not yet) I don't have to use any money from the income I get from my employment.

You see I disagree, if your rental property is now 10 times what you paid for it then put your hand in your own pocket now and again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm »
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.

Quote
Liverpool have announced to Romeo Lavias entourage that they intend to make an offer for the midfielder this summer.  - [@sachatavolieri via @TheRedmenTV]
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:34:47 pm
Can anyone genuinely see us spending above 50 mill on one player this summer? I think we can ignore the Barella/Valverde rumours dont think well be shopping in that category, at all.

I think its a case of us finding the bargains, the Robertsons of the world.

You are correct. We have never signed a £50-million player under FSG before, so there is no reason to believe it can happen this summer ...
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...

Imagine. Can't see it, but it would be amazing if we could do it. 
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,671
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 05:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:29 pm
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.


I do like an announcement.

"We hereby announce that we are considering the possibility of enquiring whether it would be feasible to ascertain your availability for a prospective transfer at some point in the future."
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm »
How many players have we spent £50m or more on - Virg, Alisson, Keita, Nunez

 Anyone else?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,482
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13733 on: Today at 05:19:39 pm »
Southampton paid somewhere between £10m-£14m for Lavia last summer. He hasn't shown anything near to warranting a price tag of nearly £50m. He's a raw teenager and we'd be paying for potential,plus a HG status. I think any deal would have to be massively incentivized because he'd have to end up being one of the best in the world in his position to justify that sort of price tag
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13734 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:29 pm
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.


I could see this one happening, because it's so underwhelming
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13735 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:02:31 pm
I do like an announcement.

"We hereby announce that we are considering the possibility of enquiring whether it would be feasible to ascertain your availability for a prospective transfer at some point in the future."

Nailed on
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13736 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:20:56 pm
I could see this one happening, because it's so underwhelming

You think? Personally think he's an upgrade on Fabinho (from last season) with the potential to be in the same bracket as Tchouameni in a few years.

Mac Allister, Thuram and Lavia would be a great summer for the midfield.

6 - Fabinho, Lavia, Bajcetic
8 - Thiago, Jones, Mac Allister, Thuram, Henderson

Great depth, experience, energy and potential.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13737 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm »
We heard of a price of 70m for MacAllister.

If we are getting Lavia its very likely 30-40m max we are not Chelsea or Man Utd & pay crazy fee's for players.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,164
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13738 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:29 pm
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.

Thing about Lavia is is that hes not association trained


But he will be when hes 21
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13739 on: Today at 05:43:32 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:02:31 pm
I do like an announcement.

"We hereby announce that we are considering the possibility of enquiring whether it would be feasible to ascertain your availability for a prospective transfer at some point in the future."
Well we do work slowly, the Harrison Reed deal has been 5 years in the making so far, good thing his value hasn't increased from £8m.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,036
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13740 on: Today at 05:44:28 pm »
No one will pay £40m for Lavia. No one is that desperate for a player that inexperienced who just got relegated.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13741 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 05:11:09 pm
How many players have we spent £50m or more on - Virg, Alisson, Keita, Nunez

 Anyone else?

All when we had champions league revenue etc. We probably will lose quite a bit this season, even if its just one season out.

Not saying we never have but I just cant see it this summer.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13742 on: Today at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:28:30 pm
You think? Personally think he's an upgrade on Fabinho (from last season) with the potential to be in the same bracket as Tchouameni in a few years.

Mac Allister, Thuram and Lavia would be a great summer for the midfield.

6 - Fabinho, Lavia, Bajcetic
8 - Thiago, Jones, Mac Allister, Thuram, Henderson

Great depth, experience, energy and potential.
Looks good on paper to be fair, but you have to consider Thiago missing 2/3 of the season and whether Jones is over his issue. No guarantee that Fabinho will get back to his best too.

I do still worry about that gap between the oldies and the boys. Just Mac Allister in the sweet spot there.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13743 on: Today at 05:55:02 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:58:02 pm
I can't think of a much worse idea than paying 40 million (at the very least) this summer for someone who not only is nowhere near good enough to play for us at the moment, but is also behind our own 19-year-old Bajcetic in his development just to satisfy the HG quota. Madness.

Really not sure how you can confidently say that Lavia is behind Bajcetic in his development. Bajcetic was great but Lavia played more than four times as many PL minutes last season. Yeah, he was in a poor side but by all accounts he was their one bright spark. IMO if Bajcetic is good enough to feature for us next season (and he is) then the same is certainly true for Lavia. Think some are probably sleeping on him because of how Southampton performed. I dont particularly want a project but hes a good one if thats the road were going down.
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13744 on: Today at 05:55:20 pm »
Mac Allister, Lavia and probably Thuram

Possibly a defender as well.

Should get us back into the Top 4 at the very least.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,657
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13745 on: Today at 05:55:45 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:44:28 pm
No one will pay £40m for Lavia. No one is that desperate for a player that inexperienced who just got relegated.

Someone will pick him up.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13746 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:44:28 pm
No one will pay £40m for Lavia. No one is that desperate for a player that inexperienced who just got relegated.

According to Transfermarkt, Southampton paid an initial fee of £10.5m. The prices being quoted seem to be based off the craziness of Chelsea trying to get him last summer for £50mil before he'd even kicked a ball for Southampton! Sure Southampton will make a tidy profit, but £40+ mil would be a bit much.

Quote
Transfer to Southampton: initial fee is believed to be £10.5m with a further £3.5m in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13747 on: Today at 06:01:39 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:44:28 pm
No one will pay £40m for Lavia. No one is that desperate for a player that inexperienced who just got relegated.

I mean Chelsea apparently did before the start of last season
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13748 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:29 pm
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.


If we sign Lavia & Thuram, & both Thiago + Fabinho stay (as is most likely), there's a very real chance that Bajcetic goes on loan. Because even with Europa an avenue for him to get games, it'll be difficult with 8 CMs at the club. His best position is in a defensive midfield role - he'll have Fabinho, Lavia, & Henderson to compete with.

Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13749 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:11:15 pm

If we sign Lavia & Thuram, & both Thiago + Fabinho stay (as is most likely), there's a very real chance that Bajcetic goes on loan. Because even with Europa an avenue for him to get games, it'll be difficult with 8 CMs at the club. His best position is in a defensive midfield role - he'll have Fabinho, Lavia, & Henderson to compete with.

What I've seen of both players Bajcetic is better than Lavia. Lavia is really clumsy, slips a lot, never looks like his feet are under control.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13750 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm »
I quite like the idea of a 3-box-3 formation, when in possession of the ball, for next season.

I think we could end up with the following 1st XI:

Alisson

Van den Ven
Van Dijk
Konate

Thuram
TAA

MacAllister
Valverde

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Maybe look for someone in Jan to cover Salah at AFCON. Maybe look to see if there are any forwards who are nearing the end of their contract who we might be able to grab.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13751 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:11:15 pm

If we sign Lavia & Thuram, & both Thiago + Fabinho stay (as is most likely), there's a very real chance that Bajcetic goes on loan. Because even with Europa an avenue for him to get games, it'll be difficult with 8 CMs at the club. His best position is in a defensive midfield role - he'll have Fabinho, Lavia, & Henderson to compete with.

Bajcetic will not go on loan, regardless of who we will sign ...
Logged

Online False9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13752 on: Today at 06:22:04 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:01:18 pm
Thiago would have to take a severe pay cut, so it seems unlikely. And Inter can't replace one of their best players with someone that plays less than 50% of the minutes.

In general, these player trades almost never happen in reality, but fans and journalists love them.

Not really. Italy has a "Beckham Law" in place. His net salary in Liverpool it's like 110k/week. Inter would have probably to pay him 150k/week to get him the same net salary. That's inside Inter's financial possibilities.

Also, he doesn't play 50% of the minutes here. Thiago seems to suffer a lot in high intensity teams, like Liverpool and some versions of Bayern.

Italian football is way less intense and more positional, something that might suit him well. Also, Milan has way better quality of life than Liverpool. Só I think it would be a benefitial trade for everybody if there was the right money involved in it.
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13753 on: Today at 06:28:04 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 06:22:04 pm
Also, Milan has way better quality of life than Liverpool.

Horsehit. There's no Lobster Pot in Milan.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13754 on: Today at 06:34:41 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 06:22:04 pm
Also, Milan has way better quality of life than Liverpool.

You really know how to endear yourself to the forum dont you.

Whats this based on?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13755 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 06:28:04 pm
Horsehit. There's no Lobster Pot in Milan.

Thats another city off chippy tits bucket list then.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13756 on: Today at 06:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:54:53 pm
Looks good on paper to be fair, but you have to consider Thiago missing 2/3 of the season and whether Jones is over his issue. No guarantee that Fabinho will get back to his best too.

I do still worry about that gap between the oldies and the boys. Just Mac Allister in the sweet spot there.

It's a fair point but Jones played 11 games in a row, is doing full 90mins for the England U21s currently so to me that would mean the days of managing his workload is hopefully over and we cross our fingers he doesn't get poked in the eye again!

I'd argue Jones is entering peak, so yes a lot pivots on how ready Klopp thinks he is to step up and be a starter, I personally think he is.

You could add Elliot as well, he's got a lot of game time and only 20.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13757 on: Today at 06:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:15:00 pm
I quite like the idea of a 3-box-3 formation, when in possession of the ball, for next season.

I think we could end up with the following 1st XI:

Alisson

Van den Ven
Van Dijk
Konate

Thuram
TAA

MacAllister
Valverde

Jota
Gakpo
Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Maybe look for someone in Jan to cover Salah at AFCON. Maybe look to see if there are any forwards who are nearing the end of their contract who we might be able to grab.

A team that progressive in midfield with the extra legs that we'll get from Thuram, Valverde and Mac has to start Nunez surely. Oh and Jones gets on the bench ahead of every other midfielder that's on there.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:38 pm by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Up
« previous next »
 