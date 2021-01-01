The Test is obviously right
Maybe we have more money than we think? It's a reach I agree but I'm a glass half full kinda person
Mofo 40 million isn't a bargain whichever way you look at it. Robbo was 8 million for fucks sakes. oh and #Mbappe2024 bitch.
various shifty sites running with a 7.7m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
We really need midfield reinforcements but we are going to use our limited funds on a forward instead. Doesn't sound like us.
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
We need a forward just as well. Salah is going to AFCON in jan and the last time he went he was poor for months thereafter
I'm a landlord. (Vilify me for that if you want, but you're not party to the financial details.) I understand that there are things that I need to maintain for the comfort and convenience of the tenants and, based on the rental income, the mortgage, the insurance and other expenses, I have to hold something back in case of emergencies which would inconvenience them even more. Recently the roof started leaking. Not only was it necessary to replace the roof tiles where they'd become dislodged, I also had to pay for the damage that was caused internally to the ceiling and the carpet. That meant that as much as I would have liked to replace the decking in the garden, it has to wait!Like LFC, my rental property should be self sustaining which means that when I do get to the point where the decking is rotten and breaking (it's not yet) I don't have to use any money from the income I get from my employment.
Liverpool have announced to Romeo Lavias entourage that they intend to make an offer for the midfielder this summer. - [@sachatavolieri via @TheRedmenTV]
Can anyone genuinely see us spending above 50 mill on one player this summer? I think we can ignore the Barella/Valverde rumours
dont think well be shopping in that category, at all.I think its a case of us finding the bargains, the Robertsons of the world.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]