LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13720 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13721 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:56:17 pm
Maybe we have more money than we think? It's a reach I agree but I'm a glass half full kinda person  ;D

maybe we have less  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13722 on: Today at 04:12:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:44 pm
Mofo 40 million isn't a bargain whichever way you look at it.  Robbo was 8 million for fucks sakes.  ;D

oh and #Mbappe2024 bitch.

Mofo is an interesting player, agreed. 40m is too much for him, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13723 on: Today at 04:12:28 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 7.7m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13724 on: Today at 04:21:48 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:52:11 pm
We really need midfield reinforcements but we are going to use our limited funds on a forward instead. Doesn't sound like us.

We need a forward just as well.  Salah is going to AFCON in jan and the last time he went he was poor for months thereafter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13725 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:10:42 pm
various shifty sites running with a 77m Liverpool bid for Valverde. Looks like its originally from El Nacional so pinch of salt...

How sweet would it be to land him or Tchou Tchou out of the blue? Let's go, Jorg, put down the block of cheese.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13726 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:21:48 pm
We need a forward just as well.  Salah is going to AFCON in jan and the last time he went he was poor for months thereafter

Don't see it happening plus if we don't have enough to spend, I'd rather it goes into a midfielder that can cover all 3 positions or a CB that help narrow the back 4 (3 CBs + the no 6) when we get caught on the counter with Trent out of position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13727 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:01:08 am
I'm a landlord. (Vilify me for that if you want, but you're not party to the financial details.) I understand that there are things that I need to maintain for the comfort and convenience of the tenants and, based on the rental income, the mortgage, the insurance and other expenses, I have to hold something back in case of emergencies which would inconvenience them even more.  Recently the roof started leaking. Not only was it necessary to replace the roof tiles where they'd become dislodged, I also had to pay for the damage that was caused internally to the ceiling and the carpet. That meant that as much as I would have liked to replace the decking in the garden, it has to wait!

Like LFC, my rental property should be self sustaining which means that when I do get to the point where the decking is rotten and breaking (it's not yet) I don't have to use any money from the income I get from my employment.

You see I disagree, if your rental property is now 10 times what you paid for it then put your hand in your own pocket now and again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13728 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm
Belgian journo is saying we;re going in for Lavia.

Quote
Liverpool have announced to Romeo Lavias entourage that they intend to make an offer for the midfielder this summer.  - [@sachatavolieri via @TheRedmenTV]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13729 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:34:47 pm
Can anyone genuinely see us spending above 50 mill on one player this summer? I think we can ignore the Barella/Valverde rumours dont think well be shopping in that category, at all.

I think its a case of us finding the bargains, the Robertsons of the world.

You are correct. We have never signed a £50-million player under FSG before, so there is no reason to believe it can happen this summer ...
