Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 01:54:10 pm


Barella: Not a lot of info regarding it, but I think it would be a good deal for everybody if we could make a transfer for Barella thst involved money + Thiago. Thiago would benefit from playing in a less intense Serie A, with Champions League football and better tax laws, Inter would have a world class player for the next 3 seasons and and Liverpool would get a world class player to a much needed position. What do you guys think?
Thiago would have to take a severe pay cut, so it seems unlikely. And Inter can't replace one of their best players with someone that plays less than 50% of the minutes.

In general, these player trades almost never happen in reality, but fans and journalists love them.


Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm »
Have we actually given Adrian a new contract?


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
Can we get rid of the clowns who pollute this thread?


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:01:27 pm
Have we actually given Adrian a new contract?

No, I think his contract runs until the end of next season anyway.



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 02:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:41:34 pm

Adrian is a waste of a slot, can't wrap my head around that decision. Ideally we sign who we want and get a HG goalkeeper - how hard can that be?

The decision just shows that we don't think it is an issue. We also don't have to register him if we don't want to, it's not like he's going to play either way.



CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:43 pm
Can we get rid of the clowns who pollute this thread?

Never seen anyone asking for themselves to be banned before.


Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 02:27:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:09:29 pm
The decision just shows that we don't think it is an issue. We also don't have to register him if we don't want to, it's not like he's going to play either way.

The idea that not registering Adrian is a potential solution to any foreign player quota is hilarious. were paying actual wages and hes our third choice GK. If you do reach that stage its most definitely an issue and the club have screwed up.


plura

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm »
It is commonly reported that Adrian is a very popular figure in the team, he's widely appreciated for his tapas evenings and his yearly paella night. A lot of the lads in the team feels that if Adrian wouldn't get registered it would hurt his feelings so that's why we are still opting for registering the next season.


Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
I'm sure Klopp is very aware of how many non-home grown spots he has available. So if he's decided to assign one to Adrian, I'd assume it's because he doesn't feel he needs to keep it free. My guess is that at another spot will free up before the window closes, through either Matip or Thiago, or even both. 


Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:41:15 pm
This whilst Chelsea fans tell you selling their player to Saudi was done at market value. No other club would be paying for those players and giving them a bigger salary. Without Saudi those players would be still at Chelsea.

It's Keita, Ox and Gini who we shouldn't have let go on frees, Origi too. 

I reckon some of those 4 players would have been difficult to shift with1 year remaining on their contract. I think Keita and AOC you would have had to subsidise their wages if they did move.

In saying that we may have raised 40-50M max and saved some wages. Probably enough for 1 quality addition, with the subtraction of the contribution of the 4 seasons those players had in their final season.

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 02:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:27:49 pm
The idea that not registering Adrian is a potential solution to any foreign player quota is hilarious. were paying actual wages and hes our third choice GK. If you do reach that stage its most definitely an issue and the club have screwed up.

We're paying actual wages to him because of what he offers I assume in training and away from the pitch. Whether he is registered or not will have no impact on him because he isn't going to play either way. He will know that as well as anyone.

If you think it's hilarious then fine. Not as hilarious as people who think Klopp and the Club aren't aware of how the squad needs to be made up though.



Mark Walters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:00 am
What if the money your property brings in started to reduce because of the house having some issues?
Isn't that the point of saving money so that you can fix the issues when they arise so that you don't lose money? It's not a perfect analogy, of course, because if I've already let the property to a tenant, they will be paying regardless of issues (depending on the nature of them) so I'm not losing money if it is being rented.



A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:35:23 pm
Not as hilarious as people who think Klopp and the Club aren't aware of how the squad needs to be made up though.

I sent an email to the club (just in case).  ;D




Doc Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 02:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:47:42 pm
Its an issue if youre looking for an excuse.

1- If in Championsleague than go to 4 else go to step 2
2- No champions league means less revenue.  If prior summer transfer window was less than 50 mill go to step 4, else go to step 3
3- Homegrown quota limits international transfers,  local players are too expensive - go to step 5

4- Players we want are available only next summer, extending contracts is the priority go to step 7
5 - Revenue is low, stadium costs and contract extensions are high,  go to 6
6- Prioritise next summer when players may be available for less and Champions league revenue is guaranteed,  go to step

Step 7 -Media blitz: if in Europe go to step 8 else go to step 9
Step 8 - Media press release- "squad is good enough to compete, only top quality players can add to quality- big financial war chest will be available when star "X" will be available " go to step 10
Step 9- Media blitz: " squad needs overhaul, with expenses high because of stadium expansion and revenue low because of failing to make Europe-cannot spend all the budget on one player- target 2 or maybe 3 at reasonable prices. Go to step 10

Step 10- If player sale in one window amounts to 150mill plus go to step 11 else go to step 12

Step 11- Target the best players- high prices are not a barrier. Then wait till next summer and go start at step 1

Step 12-  If step 11 has not been reached in 6 successive windows go to 14 wlse go to 13
Step 13- This is a self sustaining club not a money washing/ geo political tool. Shame on you for wanting Liverpool to be owned by a country. FSG deserve gratitude. Now go to step 1!

Step 14- Target bargains below 40 Mill or X + 40 Mill (with X being total sales). Then wait till next summer and go to step 1




stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm »
Have we put in a cheeky bid for Mbappe yet?



Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 02:51:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:16:57 pm
Never seen anyone asking for themselves to be banned before.

I never knew he referred to himself in the third person.


Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:51:39 pm
Have we put in a cheeky bid for Mbappe yet?

Pointless mate, no room in the overseas quota.


A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 02:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:52:37 pm
Pointless mate, no room in the overseas quota.

 ;D




stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:52:37 pm
Pointless mate, no room in the overseas quota.

A bid doesn't mean that we will buy.......just a bid to make fans think that the club is ambitious when it actually isn't.


