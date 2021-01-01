Its an issue if youre looking for an excuse.



1- If in Championsleague than go to 4 else go to step 22- No champions league means less revenue. If prior summer transfer window was less than 50 mill go to step 4, else go to step 33- Homegrown quota limits international transfers, local players are too expensive - go to step 54- Players we want are available only next summer, extending contracts is the priority go to step 75 - Revenue is low, stadium costs and contract extensions are high, go to 66- Prioritise next summer when players may be available for less and Champions league revenue is guaranteed, go to stepStep 7 -Media blitz: if in Europe go to step 8 else go to step 9Step 8 - Media press release- "squad is good enough to compete, only top quality players can add to quality- big financial war chest will be available when star "X" will be available " go to step 10Step 9- Media blitz: " squad needs overhaul, with expenses high because of stadium expansion and revenue low because of failing to make Europe-cannot spend all the budget on one player- target 2 or maybe 3 at reasonable prices. Go to step 10Step 10- If player sale in one window amounts to 150mill plus go to step 11 else go to step 12Step 11- Target the best players- high prices are not a barrier. Then wait till next summer and go start at step 1Step 12- If step 11 has not been reached in 6 successive windows go to 14 wlse go to 13Step 13- This is a self sustaining club not a money washing/ geo political tool. Shame on you for wanting Liverpool to be owned by a country. FSG deserve gratitude. Now go to step 1!Step 14- Target bargains below 40 Mill or X + 40 Mill (with X being total sales). Then wait till next summer and go to step 1