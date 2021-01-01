Maybe Fabinho would be interested in joining Firmino in Saudi?
I would take 40m for him. He would like to stay but if we bought a DM & told him he was not part of our plans he would move you would think.
That is something Klopp would not do though
Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic, MacAllister, Jones, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.
Reckon we could sell all the above quite easily and get a reasonable fee. Problem is that we probably don't want to sell most of these players. We may need to sacrifice 1 or 2 - maybe Kelleher, Tsimikas and Gomez seem the obvious players to maybe move on if we get some replacements in
Then there's players like Adrian, Thiago and Henderson that we probably don't want to sell but may not get a big fee for. Mati may even be in this category.
The other players we do probably want to sell are either going to be difficult to shift or we need the market t begin moving to get them moved on.
My guess is that we still buy an additional 2 CMs and 1 CB. I reckon Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Kelleher might leave. Outside bets to leave are Thiago and Matip but I don't think it'll happen personally.