LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13640 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm
With Lavia it's mainly about the price for me. Of course it's 'not my money' but I just don't like the fact they can sign a lad who'd never played a minute of first team football for 15 million, fail in their absolute bare minimum goal of staying in the league and all of a sudden he's worth 50 million. Suppose that fee could be paper talk but any sort of considerable profit let alone 35 million or thereabouts is just madness. He'd be bottom of the list of names previously linked if it was up to me, especially with Bajcetic there but who knows, maybe there's a player in there that could one day reflect that transfer fee, not sure I see it though, especially considering he'd probably be a squad player for a while.

Thuram and a proper DM now would be huge. If we were to get those in I actually think we'd get by for the time being at centre half, but only providing they all stayed fit which I'd not bank on at all. All this should have been the bare minimum this summer and I'm hoping it is but with pre-season fast approaching I'm not too sure of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13641 on: Today at 12:02:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:10 am
I don't know how we engineer moves like that, I am not in the football player selling business. But its surely an issue, right? The facts are that if we don't start selling these then our ability to buy players will be greatly reduced.

How do other clubs sell footballers?


The question isn't how do clubs sell footballers?

It's how do you sell players surplus to requirements on big wages with only 1 year left on their contract (throw in over or approaching 30 in most cases)?

That's the question. I think selling 18-28 year olds is easier in general fo a variety of reason.

In terms of older players with limited time on thier contracts I think you need to incentivise clubs and players by subsidising wages and/or reducing fee to minimal. Which sort of defeats the object of raising funds for other transfers. I suspect the counter argument is that it's not worth doing this if the player isn't disruptive and by getting rid you weaken the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13642 on: Today at 12:10:35 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:03:33 am
Apparently we put in a bid for Thuram, they wanted 40m (£34m), and we offered not enough £34m ffs and we tried to pay less. If we dont get him now thats an absolute joke. He prob go to Newcastle now. I hope this still get done but if we aint prepared to pay £34m for Thuram, thats kinda embarrassing, are we looking for 10-20m buys? FSG bought club for £300m now worth £4.3b if not more.

I HOPE THIS AINT TRUE AND JUST CLICKBAIT.


Apparently FSG bid 60p for a pint of milk, Tesco wanted 90p, ffs there probably won't be enough milk for everyone's teas, kinda embarrassing

hope this is just clickbait
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13643 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:02:30 pm
The question isn't how do clubs sell footballers?

It's how do you sell players surplus to requirements on big wages with only 1 year left on their contract (throw in over or approaching 30 in most cases)?

That's the question. I think selling 18-28 year olds is easier in general fo a variety of reason.

In terms of older players with limited time on thier contracts I think you need to incentivise clubs and players by subsidising wages and/or reducing fee to minimal. Which sort of defeats the object of raising funds for other transfers. I suspect the counter argument is that it's not worth doing this if the player isn't disruptive and by getting rid you weaken the squad.
Maybe Fabinho would be interested in joining Firmino in Saudi?

I would take 40m for him. He would like to stay but if we bought a DM & told him he was not part of our plans he would move you would think.
That is something Klopp would not do though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13644 on: Today at 12:13:33 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 12:10:35 pm
Apparently FSG bid 60p for a pint of milk, Tesco wanted 90p, ffs there probably won't be enough milk for everyone's teas, kinda embarrassing

hope this is just clickbait

I actually heard that Tom Werner farted into a sandwich bag and wrote OPEN ME on the front and sent it to Jim Radcliffe's mum who was quite upset by the beefy gust she received.

I HOPE SHE DOESN'T GET PINK EYE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13645 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm
Quote from: phoenician on Today at 11:55:45 am
I think Klopp has been fairly clear about this. It's a trade off, he has less money to spend because he'll largely make less on transfers versus greater mutual commitment and team spirit. He looks to develop quality rather than buy it, he wants a relationship rather than a hook-up.

It's a very German approach to doing things. Bundesliga clubs do it all the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13646 on: Today at 12:23:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:18 am
The offices of The Echo are rejoicing today, Mbappe 2024 is on!
Remember how they strung many along for two years with news of us potentially signing Bellingham :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13647 on: Today at 12:26:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:12:35 pm
Maybe Fabinho would be interested in joining Firmino in Saudi?

I would take 40m for him. He would like to stay but if we bought a DM & told him he was not part of our plans he would move you would think.
That is something Klopp would not do though

Alisson, Kelleher, Trent, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic, MacAllister, Jones, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Reckon we could sell all the above quite easily and get a reasonable fee. Problem is that we probably don't want to sell most of these players. We may need to sacrifice 1 or 2 - maybe Kelleher, Tsimikas and Gomez seem the obvious players to maybe move on if we get some replacements in

Then there's players like Adrian, Thiago and Henderson that we probably don't want to sell but may not get a big fee for. Mati may even be in this category.

The other players we do probably want to sell are either going to be difficult to shift or we need the market t begin moving to get them moved on.

My guess is that we still buy an additional 2 CMs and 1 CB. I reckon Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Kelleher might leave. Outside bets to leave are Thiago and Matip but I don't think it'll happen personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13648 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:02:30 pm
The question isn't how do clubs sell footballers?

It's how do you sell players surplus to requirements on big wages with only 1 year left on their contract (throw in over or approaching 30 in most cases)?

That's the question. I think selling 18-28 year olds is easier in general fo a variety of reason.

In terms of older players with limited time on thier contracts I think you need to incentivise clubs and players by subsidising wages and/or reducing fee to minimal. Which sort of defeats the object of raising funds for other transfers. I suspect the counter argument is that it's not worth doing this if the player isn't disruptive and by getting rid you weaken the squad.

This whilst Chelsea fans tell you selling their player to Saudi was done at market value. No other club would be paying for those players and giving them a bigger salary. Without Saudi those players would be still at Chelsea.

It's Keita, Ox and Gini who we shouldn't have let go on frees, Origi too. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13649 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:01:08 am
I'm a landlord. (Vilify me for that if you want, but you're not party to the financial details.) I understand that there are things that I need to maintain for the comfort and convenience of the tenants and, based on the rental income, the mortgage, the insurance and other expenses, I have to hold something back in case of emergencies which would inconvenience them even more.  Recently the roof started leaking. Not only was it necessary to replace the roof tiles where they'd become dislodged, I also had to pay for the damage that was caused internally to the ceiling and the carpet. That meant that as much as I would have liked to replace the decking in the garden, it has to wait!

Like LFC, my rental property should be self sustaining which means that when I do get to the point where the decking is rotten and breaking (it's not yet) I don't have to use any money from the income I get from my employment.
This analogy really doesn't work - owners aren't paying renting. It costs FSG nothing to be in ownership of the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13650 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:41:15 pm
This whilst Chelsea fans tell you selling their player to Saudi was done at market value. No other club would be paying for those players and giving them a bigger salary. Without Saudi those players would be still at Chelsea.

It's Keita, Ox and Gini who we shouldn't have let go on frees, Origi too. 

Added to all this, the one thing people forget is players have families that influence their decisions and especially for the kids, it could really disrupt them if they move at the wrong time. I know its the nature of the game that players move, but in the same way that some ask for transfers because the wives hate the place (I hear this a lot about Manchester for some reason ;) ), some wives will say fuck off, i'm settled, some will say you're on £1.5million a month, we're not giving that up, you're staying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13651 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm
Phillips to Leeds doing the round on twatter. The fee being quoted is around £10m, I think thats low for a 26 year old on contract for another 3 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13652 on: Today at 12:59:54 pm
Selling 30-year old players with one year of the contract wouldn't give us much, maybe 5-15 M each. That's if we did manage to convince them to take a pay cut at their new club. Players like Ox will never get paid as well again, so we would have to pay them to leave.
