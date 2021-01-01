With Lavia it's mainly about the price for me. Of course it's 'not my money' but I just don't like the fact they can sign a lad who'd never played a minute of first team football for 15 million, fail in their absolute bare minimum goal of staying in the league and all of a sudden he's worth 50 million. Suppose that fee could be paper talk but any sort of considerable profit let alone 35 million or thereabouts is just madness. He'd be bottom of the list of names previously linked if it was up to me, especially with Bajcetic there but who knows, maybe there's a player in there that could one day reflect that transfer fee, not sure I see it though, especially considering he'd probably be a squad player for a while.



Thuram and a proper DM now would be huge. If we were to get those in I actually think we'd get by for the time being at centre half, but only providing they all stayed fit which I'd not bank on at all. All this should have been the bare minimum this summer and I'm hoping it is but with pre-season fast approaching I'm not too sure of it.