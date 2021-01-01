Only Matip really 5 senior Cbs a lot since one is likely being brought but wonder how Gomez is going be used. also as long there enough squad spots keeping Matip is fine



I think Gomez will be an option at right back and probably play CB in Europa league and domestic cups up until Xmas. Bradely or SvdB could play RB in Europa League.Matip will stay. He's 32 when the season starts, his injury record isn't great and he's on a decent wage. I just don't see a market for selling him this summer. Equally I don't see the temptation for Matip to leave. He'd almost certainly be going a club a rung or two further down the ladder than Liverpool and likely not offered the same wage. He'll get playing time at Liverpool in the Europa League as a minimum. Fitness and form will dictate if he'll get more than that.Unless Matip thinks a longer contract (on lower wages) and being guaranteed football week in, week out is hugely important to him, then I don;t see his desire to leave being high. The obvious thing for him to do is see out his contract with Liverpool, have one last chance of glory before moving back to a Bundesliga club on a free next summer.I think you could have made very similar arguments for AOC and Keita last season. When you see the deal Keita ended up with and the club he landed at then it's no surprise players don't want to leave (and/or the clubs after them can't afford a fee and the wages).