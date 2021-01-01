« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 499490 times)

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 08:55:41 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:15 am
I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world.I  think thats beautiful and special.I  am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern

https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ryan-gravenberch-over-de-boys-van-ajax-het-paspoort-van-thomas-muller-en-thuiskomen-bij-jong-oranje~a49b0fcb9/

Perfect, move the fuck on, he's not that good that you need all this drama surrounding him or even worse waiting.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 08:56:31 am »
Can see why Bayern fans get annoyed with his constant interviews, he defo loves a chat.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,656
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 08:57:15 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:15 am
I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world.I  think thats beautiful and special.I  am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern

https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ryan-gravenberch-over-de-boys-van-ajax-het-paspoort-van-thomas-muller-en-thuiskomen-bij-jong-oranje~a49b0fcb9/


Move on. Kone or Lavia.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:49:16 am
Yep I agree, I think 3 CMs and a CB is exactly what we need so much better to have him saying that than, 'Liverpool are happy with their business so far and feel one new CM is sufficient.' Thanks for posting what he said btw.

Exactly. No problem.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:55:41 am
Perfect, move the fuck on, he's not that good that you need all this drama surrounding him or even worse waiting.

Yeah maybe. I do think he has a huge ceiling though, so it is a shame.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 09:08:32 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:15 am
I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world.I  think thats beautiful and special.I  am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern

https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ryan-gravenberch-over-de-boys-van-ajax-het-paspoort-van-thomas-muller-en-thuiskomen-bij-jong-oranje~a49b0fcb9/


Alrite cool, let's move on and not waste anymore time on him.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:15 am
I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world.I  think thats beautiful and special.I  am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern

https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ryan-gravenberch-over-de-boys-van-ajax-het-paspoort-van-thomas-muller-en-thuiskomen-bij-jong-oranje~a49b0fcb9/
Other than game time - which I assume he'll get more of this season - there doesn't seem a reason for him to leave Bayern, imo.

I'd like him. Think he'd be my choice of the 3/4 we've been linked with consistently. So it's a bit of a shame.

Players do say these things, though. Doesn't mean it's over. He's just showing loyalty to his employer.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:15 am
I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world.I  think thats beautiful and special.I  am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern

https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ryan-gravenberch-over-de-boys-van-ajax-het-paspoort-van-thomas-muller-en-thuiskomen-bij-jong-oranje~a49b0fcb9/
He loves talking in the media about his future.
I would think we have moved on we cant gurantee him a first 11 place anyway
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 09:37:21 am »
What happened to the Alan Varela rumours of mid-June?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:25:33 am
He loves talking in the media about his future.
I would think we have moved on we cant gurantee him a first 11 place anyway
Gravenberch never came across as a Klopp player as he's too quick to go running to the press.  He seems like he wants to play 40 games a season right now so really he should be looking at a transfer/loan to a mid-table club.

Also, Bayern as a top three club in the world  ::)
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:59:53 am
Yeah maybe. I do think he has a huge ceiling though, so it is a shame.

He does but so does Lavia, Kone, Thuram etc.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 10:00:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:37:21 am
What happened to the Alan Varela rumours of mid-June?

Same as 99% of the other rumours........they just fade away into the sunset. No point the press talking about the same rumour for months......new rumours generate clicks.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:03:33 am
Apparently we put in a bid for Thuram, they wanted 40m (£34m), and we offered not enough £34m ffs and we tried to pay less. If we dont get him now thats an absolute joke. He prob go to Newcastle now. I hope this still get done but if we aint prepared to pay £34m for Thuram, thats kinda embarrassing, are we looking for 10-20m buys? FSG bought club for £300m now worth £4.3b if not more.

I HOPE THIS AINT TRUE AND JUST CLICKBAIT.


Not sure why people think the value of the club now is relevant. 

If I bought a house for £100k, made improvements to make the house worth £500k it doesn't mean I'm cash rich. I've spent all of my money on the improvements but still drive an old Lexus and watch a 32" non-HD TV because my income doesn't allow me to afford anything more. Sure, I could borrow money against the increased equity in my house but I'd still have to earn enough to pay it back on a monthly basis!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 10:27:38 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:14:28 am
Not sure why people think the value of the club now is relevant. 

If I bought a house for £100k, made improvements to make the house worth £500k it doesn't mean I'm cash rich. I've spent all of my money on the improvements but still drive an old Lexus and watch a 32" non-HD TV because my income doesn't allow me to afford anything more. Sure, I could borrow money against the increased equity in my house but I'd still have to earn enough to pay it back on a monthly basis!

How would you feel if you rented that property rather than own it, you're paying the rent that covers your landlords morgage and improvements, whilst property value has skyrocketed like you say.
Your bathroom is out of date and no longer functional, would you not expect your Landlord to put his hand in his pocket and replace that bathroom at some point?
All anyone is asking is that maybe, just maybe the owners look at the increased value of their asset and give something back.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:26 am
Only Matip really 5 senior Cbs a lot since one is likely being brought but wonder how Gomez is going be used. also as long there enough squad spots keeping Matip is fine

I think Gomez will be an option at right back and probably play CB in Europa league and domestic cups up until Xmas. Bradely or SvdB could play RB in Europa League.

Matip will stay. He's 32 when the season starts, his injury record isn't great and he's on a decent wage. I just don't see a market for selling him this summer. Equally I don't see the temptation for Matip to leave. He'd almost certainly be going a club a rung or two further down the ladder than Liverpool and likely not offered the same wage. He'll get playing time at Liverpool in the Europa League as a minimum. Fitness and form will dictate if he'll get more than that.

Unless Matip thinks a longer contract (on lower wages) and being guaranteed football week in, week out is hugely important to him, then I don;t see his desire to leave being high. The obvious thing for him to do is see out his contract with Liverpool, have one last chance of glory before moving back to a Bundesliga club on a free next summer.

I think you could have made very similar arguments for AOC and Keita last season. When you see the deal Keita ended up with and the club he landed at then it's no surprise players don't want to leave (and/or the clubs after them can't afford a fee and the wages).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,313
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:28:41 am
I think Gomez will be an option at right back and probably play CB in Europa league and domestic cups up until Xmas. Bradely or SvdB could play RB in Europa League.

Matip will stay. He's 32 when the season starts, his injury record isn't great and he's on a decent wage. I just don't see a market for selling him this summer. Equally I don't see the temptation for Matip to leave. He'd almost certainly be going a club a rung or two further down the ladder than Liverpool and likely not offered the same wage. He'll get playing time at Liverpool in the Europa League as a minimum. Fitness and form will dictate if he'll get more than that.

Unless Matip thinks a longer contract (on lower wages) and being guaranteed football week in, week out is hugely important to him, then I don;t see his desire to leave being high. The obvious thing for him to do is see out his contract with Liverpool, have one last chance of glory before moving back to a Bundesliga club on a free next summer.

I think you could have made very similar arguments for AOC and Keita last season. When you see the deal Keita ended up with and the club he landed at then it's no surprise players don't want to leave (and/or the clubs after them can't afford a fee and the wages).

I get that but at some point we have to be able to move some of these players on for money. I get that some may not initially want to leave, but no matter what excuses are made, the money made from selling players is important for us as it boosts our coffers. As it stands it could be the case that the only key player we lose for money is Mane.

Otherwise we accept we will have a much larger squad next season. If we go into next season with the same defenders as last season, then we are asking for trouble.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 