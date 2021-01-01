Sorry if I've missed something but I haven't read anything about James Pearce's updates on a range of topics. Here's a couple of bits from his 'Mailbag' article  take it or leave it, I guess.(one for you DelTrotter/KnightThe Mac Allister deal was the priority for Liverpool and there was always going to be a gap between signing him and bringing in anyone else. Lets not forget, the international window doesnt open until July 1. Its still early days.The Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia has complicated matters as a number of players on Liverpools shortlist  midfielders Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch  are currently playing in that tournament. Yes, Newcastle have shown its still possible to do business in that situation with their pursuit of Italys Sandro Tonali, but thats not the norm.Id say its realistic (not guaranteed) that Liverpool will sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer. They need to address areas of weakness in the squad. Anything less would be disappointing.Liverpools position is that they are planning for next season with Thiago on board. The expectation is that he will leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. By then he will be 33. Whether a big money offer from Saudi Arabia or anywhere else in the coming weeks changes that stance, only time will tell.As things stand, theres no indication Thiago is eyeing a new challenge. He underwent hip surgery in May to help ensure he would be fit for pre-season. His quality is undeniable but a record of just 71 starts for Liverpool in all competitions across three seasons underlines the fitness issues that have hampered him.Liverpool were interested in Gravenberch last summer but Bayern moved fast to secure his signature for around £21million at the start of the window. The Netherlands international thought that would be best for his development, but he has found his opportunities limited in Bavaria. Gravenberch has made no secret of the fact he doesnt want to experience another season like that and is open to the idea of moving on again this summer.Liverpool have held productive talks with the players camp, but the problem is that Bayerns stance so far is that he isnt for sale. Im not surprised Liverpool want him; he was one of the most coveted talents in Europe when he broke through at Ajax and hes still only 21.Yes, I think signing another centre-back is vital, especially if Klopp is going to persevere with a system that asks so much of the right-sided centre-back in terms of covering the space vacated by Alexander-Arnold. Konate did that job very well during the run-in but, as you rightly point out, hes had his fitness troubles. I wouldnt say Van Dijk is in sharp decline. He wasnt at his brilliant best for most of last season but he was also regularly left exposed by the teams glaring weaknesses in midfield. I expect Van Dijk to come back strong next season.As for Gomez, its hard to build rhythm when you dont get regular minutes. Hes homegrown, still relatively young and can cover two positions  so I wouldnt be moving him on this summer. Finding Matips successor is the key for me. Sign a centre-back and two more midfielders and Liverpool should be well-equipped for 2023-24.There's also a bit about FSG's spending or lack thereof but I won't be opening that particular can of worms. Today. 😅Personally, would love for a break through with Gravenberch. I have a feeling we'd try to mould him into a 6  which he has some experience of.